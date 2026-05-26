Ryan Moore in action, a half-sister to Kalpana and a red-hot young rider - three things to note on Tuesday

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It is a busy Tuesday with five meetings in Britain and two in Ireland. Senior reporter Chris Cook picks out the three things that caught his attention from the day's action.

Moore at Lingfield

Ryan Moore will keep himself busy riding in Britain this week, and it's especially interesting to see him taking two rides at Lingfield for his family's stable.

Considering how many runners Gary and Josh Moore send out, they don't call on Ryan very much – just three times (one winner) over the past two years. It was a similar picture when Gary was the sole licence-holder, as Ryan was six from ten for him over the past five seasons.

The Moores combine in the 1m6f handicap (5.54) with Across Earth , twice a winner over hurdles this past winter, and again later in the 7½f novice (7.24) with Storming Point , who was narrowly beaten on his sole juvenile start at Newbury in October. The winner (Needle Match) is now rated 106 and took his chance in the 2,000 Guineas, finishing down the field. Storming Point is also entered in a 7f novice at Kempton on Wednesday.

Kalpana half-sister in action

Seet seems like an interesting talent to be turning out on a quiet Tuesday, having her third run in the mile fillies' novice (3.10) at Leicester.

From the yard of John and Thady Gosden, she's a half-sister to Kalpana and improved markedly from her Newbury debut to score at Wolverhampton three weeks ago.

Significant opposition comes from the George Boughey-trained El Vamos , a comfortable winner of her sole start at Ascot in September.

In-form youngster

No jockey deserves to be more full of confidence right now than 18-year-old Rian Corcoran , five times a winner from his last seven rides, mostly thanks to the strong form of David Pipe's runners.

Corcoran has a great chance to keep his run going in the four-runner 2m4½f conditional riders' handicap hurdle (6.09) at Plumpton. Chris Gordon has booked him to ride Goodwin , who has been successful on his last three visits to Plumpton.

Read more:

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Our Tuesday treble from Leicester and Lingfield - and three more horses worth including in your multiples

Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Leicester

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