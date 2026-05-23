Ryan Moore has jumped ship to True Love in the Irish 1,000 Guineas - but is he on the right one?

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It was the question on everybody's lips all week: would Ryan Moore stay loyal to Precise or jump ship on to her Newmarket conqueror True Love ?

Once Aidan O'Brien told racing fans the news they all wanted to hear on Tuesday, revealing True Love and Precise would be allowed to take each other on again in the Curragh Classic , attention immediately turned to Moore and what he would do.

At that stage, the bookmakers could not split True Love and Precise, with BoyleSports making the pair 7-4 joint-favourites. Now one is odds-on and the other is 100-30 with the same firm. Moore's call has evidently had a huge impact on the market.

Moore has hopped off the outstanding juvenile Precise to get the leg up on True Love, on whom he has yet to win a Group 1. Wayne Lordan was in the saddle when she sizzled at Newmarket in the 1,000 Guineas and was also on board when she won the Cheveley Park Stakes last autumn as Moore was recovering from injury.

Moore, though, rode True Love when she won a Group 3 at Leopardstown on her reappearance as well as four times last year, too, so he knows her inside-out.

After he steered True Love to success in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot, Moore said: "She looked a bit different to the rest of them at the start. She's a No Nay Never and they're usually big, strong, powerful fast two-year-olds; she's got all that size but she feels like she'll be better suited when she goes a bit further."

Ryan Moore lands the Queen Mary on True Love Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

That was over five furlongs and now she's proved she stays a mile no problem, she is going to be hard to beat wherever she shows up this season.

Moore has made the percentage call and, most likely, the right one. True Love is the 'now' filly, operating at the peak of her powers. Confidence is high and she could hardly have been more impressive at Newmarket, even allowing for the draw bias on that occasion.

Precise had a well-documented setback in the spring and has been playing catch-up ever since. She's getting there, but she might not be quite there yet and talk of her stepping up in trip for the Oaks next is fascinating. Unlike with True Love, we might have to wait until mid-summer to start seeing the very best of her.

That is probably what swung it for Moore. Well, that, and the fact that Precise has five lengths to make up on True Love from their Newmarket showdown. Five lengths is a lot over a mile.

Aidan O'Brien: 'It was a very close call for Ryan'

Aidan O'Brien has said it wasn't an easy choice for Moore and the master trainer didn't mind which direction he went in.

True Love is now a shade of odds-on with most firms to give O'Brien his 12th victory in the Classic and his second in a row after Lake Victoria got the job done last year. Prior to that he was successful with Classic Park (1997), Imagine (2001), Yesterday (2003), Halfway To Heaven (2008), Misty For Me (2011), Marvellous (2014), Winter (2017), Hermosa (2019), Peaceful (2020) and Empress Josephine (2021).

When asked about his two super-talented fillies, O'Brien said: "True Love was obviously very good in the Guineas, but she was very good at Leopardstown before that, too, and Ryan liked her that day. It was a very close call for him and we were happy for him to do what he wanted to do.

"The other filly [Precise] has to come forward a lot to turn around the form from Newmarket. She is coming, though, and we think she has improved a lot over the last few weeks, so it's going to be very interesting to see what happens.

True Love (orange/blue) beat Precise (extreme left) by five lengths at Newmarket Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

"They are two lovely fillies and everything has gone well for them over the last few weeks. As I said, it's going to be very interesting. We are thinking about the Oaks for Precise after this, but we'll see how the Curragh goes for her first."

On his other representative in the race, O'Brien added: "Beautify is a nice filly and we think she will improve for her first run back in the Nell Gwyn. She was just ready to start back and she should come on for it."

What they say

Karl Burke, trainer of Hope Queen

It's a bit of a punt, but the owners were very keen to have a go. She's a Listed winner and there's only one Guineas for her. She's started to work really well and is in great form but we're slightly guessing what level she's at. She's a very tough filly and will like any ease in the ground.

Daniel McLoughlin, trainer of Magny Cours

She's in great form and her prep has been very good. It was a very good run at Leopardstown. The way the race panned out, it probably looked like she was ridden to run well but the plan was to sit in the middle of them. However, it got a bit messy after a furlong and there were one or two horses very keen, so it wasn't by design that she was dropped out. It was just the way it panned out as otherwise she could have got lit up in the middle of them. To quicken up like she did and chase down the winner, it was a very good run.

Jack Channon, trainer of Sukanya

She's been training really well since Newbury and this was always the plan. She's had a really nice preparation and she goes there in great form and with a great chance. We're taking on two exceptional fillies in Precise and True Love but she deserves a crack at them. You don't know if they'll stay this mile until you try, but she settles well and hit the line very strong at Newbury, and her dam's side of her pedigree gives us every indication she can stay the trip.

More raceday intel:

A new question for Minnie Hauk to answer - but Aidan O'Brien's confidence (and that striking turn of foot) bodes well

Johnny Dineen is taking on Minnie Hauk and True Love at the Curragh on Sunday after DJ's 4-1 nap lands

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