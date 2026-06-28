Ryan Moore feels this factor could make 'a significant difference' to Benvenuto Cellini - plus thoughts on all his Irish Derby day rides

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Ryan Moore feels a return to quick ground could be the key to Benvenuto Cellini 's chances in the €1.25 million Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby (4.35) at the Curragh on Sunday.

Speaking in his role as a World Pool ambassador, Moore believes that the impressive Chester Vase winner was disadvantaged by conditions which suited soft-ground specialists at Epsom, even before the mishap in the stalls which led to Benvenuto Cellini being declared a non-runner post-race under the BHA's 'fair start' rule.

But he does not dismiss the chances of Christmas Day completing the Derby double, while of the challenge from outside Ballydoyle, he pinpoints the unbeaten Raaheeb as the main danger to Aidan O'Brien winning an 18th Irish Derby.

"Obviously there was a lot of controversy around Benvenuto Cellini being deemed a non-runner at Epsom," said Moore. "He’s going to be back on nicer ground and that will make a significant difference to him. He’s had two disappointing runs in his life and both of them were on slower ground, so hopefully he’ll be a lot happier on the quicker surface."

Benvenuto Cellini impressed Ryan Moore in the Chester Vase Credit: Getty Images

Ronan Whelan keeps the ride on Christmas Day, and Moore added: "He obviously showed he stays very well, but this will ask a slightly different question of him. He’s an uncomplicated horse though and he should give himself every chance.

"Aidan also runs Pierre Bonnard , who was disappointing at Epsom. Again, the ground was perhaps slightly against him and before that run he had been improving. I could see him running a much better race this time from the inside stall.

"The ground wouldn’t have been to Action ’s liking at Epsom either. He ran a good race in the Dante and I could see him running a much better race on a quicker surface."

Moore on the rest of the Irish Derby field

Moore told World Pool: "Outside of Aidan’s, the biggest danger would look to be Raaheeb . He was an impressive winner on debut and then looked good when he won the Sandown Classic Trial. He’s been off since then, but reports are he’s been working well, and he’s been trained for this race.

Raaheeb and Rossa Ryan won the Classic Trial at Sandown Credit: Getty Images

"Joseph [O’Brien] runs James J Braddock , who was third in the Derby. He misbehaved that day, so maybe he can improve on his Epsom effort here."

Of the two longest-priced colts in the eight-runner line-up, Moore said: "Shaihaan was behind a few of these in one of the Derby trials and needs to step forward. Richard Hannon runs Bunyola Bay , who has won two of his three starts. He won the Gowran Classic last time, which gave him free entry into this. He’s entitled to his chance but obviously needs to step up again."

Moore on his other Curragh rides

1.10 GAIN Equine Nutrition Irish EBF Fillies Maiden

She ran well on her debut at Leopardstown where she finished off her race really nicely. Hopefully she’ll have come forward from that run and be tough to beat.

3.20 Dubai Duty Free International Stakes (Group 3)



He won a nine-furlong Listed race at Navan a couple of weeks ago. He’s stepping back up in trip, and this is a slight step back up in class. He’s drawn in stall eight of eight, but hopefully that’s not an issue. Purview was an impressive winner at the Guineas meeting at the Curragh and sets the standard.

Isaac Newton ridden by Ryan Moore (purple cap, left) flew home to grab the Hill Of Tara Stakes at Navan Credit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com.photos)

3.55 Dubai Duty Free Celebration Stakes (Listed)

He won at the start of the season at Naas and then finished fifth when stepped up to a mile at the same course next time. He’s wearing first-time blinkers and they probably need to have an effect as he looks to have a bit to find on ratings. He’s up in class and he will probably need to step forward to trouble the likes of Alcantor, Tokenomics and Zodiac Bear.

5.15 Tulfarris Hotel and Golf Resort Maddenstown Handicap



He won his maiden at Fairyhouse a couple of weeks ago. He should stay this trip well and is hopefully on a competitive enough mark to give him a chance. There are plenty of other lightly raced handicap debutants in this contest, with the likes of Rolltight, Satoyama and King Of Earth all potential players.

Read more . . .

'He was beaten a mile but Ryan still wanted to ride him' - how Aidan O'Brien plans to have Benvenuto Cellini banish Epsom stalls drama memory

'He's got to go and prove he's up to this level' - is Baaeed's brother Raaheeb the one to stop Ballydoyle's Irish Derby dominance?

'He's in ripping form' - all the key angles for a fantastic supporting card on Irish Derby day

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