Richard Hannon has been waiting since 2015 for a Royal Ascot juvenile winner - but he's optimistic he has the filly to break that run

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It has been more than a decade since Richard Hannon had a two-year-old winner at Royal Ascot.

Illuminate, in the 2015 Albany Stakes, was Hannon's most recent juvenile success at the royal meeting, but there is more than just hope behind his runner in this year's Chesham Stakes, Aperoll .

Owned by Samantha and Johnny de la Hey, Aperoll made an eye-catching winning debut this month when, among those to get involved in the gamble on her from 8-1 into 9-4 favourite, was her trainer.

With Rosallion retired at the end of last season, Hannon needs a new flagbearer for his yard. Should Aperoll carry the promise of her only run into the stronger company of the Chesham then she might be able to fill that considerable void.

“This is a significant step up in class for Aperoll, but I was very pleased with her nice win on debut at Newbury the other week,” Hannon said. “She will have come on from her experience at Newbury and Royal Ascot provides a great opportunity to confirm her ability.

“She's a big filly for her age but is doing everything right at home. I'm very optimistic that she will run a good race.”

Reporting by Pete Scargill

Analysis: she should give owners a big run

Richard Hannon snr won this three times, including back-to-back renewals in 2008 and 2009, and Richard Hannon jnr will be bidding to get his name on the roll of honour for the first time on Thursday with Aperoll.

This Ghaiyyath filly came in for significant market support before winning on her debut at Newbury at the beginning of this month and, while she looked a shade green when asked for her effort, the penny seemed to drop at the furlong pole.

Her sire’s progeny tend to need further than sprint trips, so the step up to a stiff seven furlongs is certain to suit and her stride data suggests as much, with six and a half furlongs at Newbury always likely to be on the sharp side.

Stall six will give Pat Dobbs options with just 15 runners for this year’s Chesham and Hannon’s juveniles often come on markedly for their initial outings, which she’ll need to do if she’s to be a factor up in class.

However, it’s fair to say that this isn’t the strongest juvenile race of the week and she should give her owners, who have enjoyed no shortage of Ascot success over the sticks, a big run for their money.

Analysis by Phill Anderson

What they say

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Aix La Chapelle and South Dakota

We were delighted with Aix La Chapelle at the Curragh. This is coming up quickly but he seems to have come out of the race very well and would have learned plenty. South Dakota also would have learned plenty from his debut at the Curragh and we think he's come forward.

James Ferguson, trainer of Celtic Charioteer

He’s in great form and has come out of his last race as well as I could have hoped. He’s a professional who will run all the way to the line as he’ll handle the stiff seven no problem.

Fozzy Stack, trainer of Nola Soul

It was a good performance at Leopardstown and he obviously has to step up again. None of these races are easy here but he seems in good order and we're hoping for a good run.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of On Just Terms

He's owned by an Australian group and it was always the intention to debut here. He had a nice run in a barrier trial a few weeks ago [finished third] and hopefully can show up well.

Karl Burke, trainer of Revels

He's a lovely horse who's only had the one run when he was a bit green when winning. He's by Lope De Vega so running on firmer ground isn't ideal in that respect. He is a nice-moving horse though.



George Scott, trainer of Sea Venture

She's had a really good preparation for this and I'm not too concerned about the faster ground. I'm delighted with the draw.

Richard Fahey, joint-trainer of Whispering Moon

He’s got to really step up, but he’s a nice horse. The debut experience has done him the world of good.

Top-class pedigrees on display for today and the future

By Kitty Trice, bloodstock journalist

Chesham Stakes favourite Aix La Chapelle is bred to be a top-class operator, being by Justify and out of the dual Group 1-winning Immortal Verse.

The Pivotal mare sold to Coolmore for 4,700,000gns at Tattersalls in 2013 and it is safe to say she has repaid that faith.

She has produced three individual Group winners by three different sires, headed by Henri Matisse (by Wootton Bassett), winner at the Breeders’ Cup at two who went on to Classic success in last year’s Poule d'Essai des Poulains.

Another of Aix La Chapelle’s relatives, his three-parts sister Tenebrism (Caravaggio), was a top-level winner at two in the Cheveley Park Stakes. She also landed the Prix Jean Prat at three.

Aix La Chapelle’s sister, Statuette, raced just twice but concluded her campaign with victory in the Group 2 Airlie Stud Stakes. There is therefore plenty to suggest Aix La Chapelle could back up his debut Curragh win with victory at this level and then beyond at two and then at three.

Sea The Stars is known as a reliable source of brilliant middle-distance and staying talent through the likes of Baaeed, Daryz and Stradivarius among many others. His juveniles generally enjoy a quieter campaign at two before building up into top-class operators at three and over.

His daughter Sea Venture could yet turn that perception around as she bids to make it two from two today after a three-length debut win at Haydock last month.

Unsold at the Tattersalls Craven Breeze-Up Sale in April, she has a pedigree filled to the brim with middle-distance talent. Her Shamardal dam is a half-sister to German Group 1 scorer Danceteria, while the second dam is a half-sister to dual French Classic hero and leading sire Lope De Vega, as well as Group scorer and Prix de l'Opera third Lady Frankel.

Time For The Moon is by Sea The Stars’s wide-margin German Derby winner Sea The Moon and is a brother to Caulfield Cup scorer Durston. He looks a more precocious sort than Durston, who made two starts at the back end of his juvenile campaign, whereas Time For The Moon has already run twice, winning by over seven lengths at Musselburgh this month.

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