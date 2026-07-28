Rebecca Menzies and unbeaten Adonius take on racing's big guns in search of breakthrough Group success

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Rebecca Menzies could be in for the biggest day of her career as she bids for a breakthrough Group success at Glorious Goodwood.

Outsider Brazilian Rose gets the first crack at providing a landmark victory in the Oak Tree Stakes, but a better chance comes 35 minutes later when the unbeaten Adonius lines up in the Group 3 Molecomb Stakes.

The Durham trainer, who has saddled 33 individual horses on the Flat this season, appears to have a top-class talent on her hands.

His most recent victory came in the Lily Agnes Stakes at Chester in May, a performance that was enough to attract US investment, with Virginia-based owners Riverdee and West Paces buying into Adonius.

With the Molecomb being a 'win and you're in' for the Juvenile Turf Sprint, the Breeders' Cup at Keeneland is now the long-term target, which prompted connections to bypass Royal Ascot.

Menzies can also draw encouragement from the fact the rider of Adonius, Kaiya Fraser, celebrated a first Group success of his own when partnering Dr Rascal to victory in Tuesday's Vintage Stakes.

Fraser said: "I'm excited to ride Adonius again. I've been on him for all three of his starts and he's given me three great wins.

"I ride out for Rebecca when I'm up north and have done a couple of days there, although I haven't sat on Adonius for a while. As far as I know he's in good form and ready to run.

"He took a step forward at Chester and, from what I've heard, he's been working well since. I think he's improved again and hopefully we'll see that at Goodwood."

Fraser is on track to record a career-best campaign with 36 winners this year, nine short of his personal best of 45, set in 2024, with five months of racing still to come.

'I wouldn't swap her for anything in the race'

Pershaada (pale blue) strikes at Goodwood on her third start Credit: Edward Whitaker

Adonius faces a much sterner test than in the Lily Agnes, with the first four in the betting separated by little in the market.

The Richard Hannon-trained Pershaada has been notably well backed, shortening from an opening 8-1 to head the betting at around 7-2.

She is one of two course-and-distance winners in the field, alongside the 50-1 outsider Undercover Affair. Pershaada won a novice at Goodwood in May before improving 17lb on Racing Post Ratings when finishing fourth behind Victorious in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot.

She finished one place ahead of Amo's reopposing Crownbreaker at Ascot before he won a Listed race at Deauville on his next start.

Tim Palin, director of racing at Middleham Park, said: "Her turf form is outstanding. She recorded a very good time over course and distance in May and that gave us the confidence to have a go at the Queen Mary.

"She ran really well there and we just thought we'd come back to the scene of the crime and hopefully serve it up to the colts."

On her Goodwood success, Palin added: "She's always shown plenty of speed at home and travelled superbly that day. She never really looked like getting beaten and, importantly, it was a fast time.

"Every time you look at the market she's shortened. It's not just us who think she's going to run a good race," he said. "I wouldn't swap her for anything in the race."

What they say

Nigel Tinkler: trainer of El Floridita Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Nigel Tinkler, trainer of El Floridita

We’re very happy with him. He travelled down on Monday and seems in good condition. He’s a great horse because he sleeps, eats and exercises well. At Ascot last time we thought he’d finish in the top six or seven so we were delighted he came in second. We were a little bit concerned that Ascot might’ve been too stiff for him and we think Goodwood will suit him better.

Richard Brown, racing adviser to Wathnan, owners of Flight Signal and Ruler’s Pride

Flight Signal was an impressive debut winner at Bath and we went to Ascot with some confidence but he ran absolutely no race. We've got to put a line through that and see what he can do tomorrow. Ruler’s Pride was really impressive when he won and I think we ran him in the wrong race at Ascot as he's all speed. We're very much looking forward to seeing him running back over the minimum.

Hugo Palmer, trainer of Sale Shark

Kieran Shoemark felt that he was all about speed at Newbury on his latest start when fifth. He had an unfortunate passage through the race, but I felt that he was always wanting to go faster. He's a five-furlong winner at Hamilton, which is a fairly similar track to Goodwood so I think it will suit him.

More Goodwood intel:

2026 Sussex Stakes at Goodwood: the runners, the odds, the verdict

'She could end up significantly better than this grade' - why this horse can win on day two of Glorious Goodwood

Oisin Murphy looks ahead to a big week at Glorious Goodwood

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