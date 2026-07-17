Ranking the Group 1 potential of the Hackwood field - including one close to being 'the biggest buzz horse in the division'

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With so many of the runners in Saturday's Hackwood Stakes at Newbury stepping into Group company, Keith Melrose assesses their potential to reach the top of the sprinting ladder.



It is amazing that he has only 25 runs behind him. Only one of them has been in a Group 1, but the wider body of evidence has it that even if he was ever good enough, he almost certainly isn't now aged seven.

Won the Carnarvon Stakes over this course and distance and ran with credit when seventh in the Commonwealth Cup. His trainer has always campaigned Coppull like he is a much better horse, but his fourth in last week's July Cup does pay Song Of The Clyde a backhanded compliment.

Has won a couple of lesser Group races and is talented enough to lay up with any European sprinter, but he is 0-7 in Group 1s so can reasonably be put in the 'tried and failed' category.

You would be forgiven for running out of patience, given it is over a year since his last victory, which came in the Sandy Lane at Haydock. Just remember that his last run in the Chipchase was his first since February. There is still some untapped potential there.

Keeps going off favourite for the sort of handicaps that tend to launch Group horses – the Wokingham at Royal Ascot last time – and while he tends to run well, he keeps leaving himself too much to do. His level of form is getting on for Listed class and he will surely end his career with black type, but wringing out the last drops of his ability could require headgear.

Higher than you might think, because he's an unknown quantity in this division. He's still learning how to sprint, racing much too freely in the Chipchase last time tells you as much. Would not be the first winner of the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot to become a high-quality sprinter. One caveat for his chances in this race is that it might still be part of his education.

Only made his debut just before Christmas and has run a couple of mighty races since joining James Owen, chasing home Almeraq at Salisbury before finishing third in the Wokingham under a big weight. That he is shaping well in good races, rather than winning, is all that is keeping him from being one of the biggest buzz horses in the sprint division. He's the one to watch.

What they say

William Haggas, trainer of Binhareer

Ideally, he could do with some ease in the ground. It’s not a very strong race on paper and what I don’t understand is he’s the lowest rated in the race but he’s second favourite. He’s a useful horse and is still unexposed, so we expect a nice run.

Clive Cox, trainer of Jasour and Song Of The Clyde

Song Of The Clyde ran a solid race in the Commonwealth Cup after a previous course-and-distance success in the Carnarvon Stakes, which is a solid line of form. Hopefully, he can produce something similar back on the track. Jasour is one we've always held in high regard, he just gets himself into a bit of a muddle sometimes early doors. I'm very happy with him, though, and he's maturing all the time mentally. It'll fall into place sometime soon, I hope.

Ed Walker, trainer of Noble Champion

He beat only a couple home in the Chipchase Stakes and that was his second disappointing run in a row, but we'll try again with Kieran Shoemark back on board and hope he'll get back on track.

James Owen, trainer of Soldier’s Tree

He’s run two great races for us, most recently when third in the Wokingham. We could have gone for another handicap, but we wanted to try him in Pattern company. This looks the right race for him and he likes fast ground.

Charlie Appleby, trainer of Symbol Of Honour

He has come forward since Newcastle and has won at Newbury in the past. He's in good shape.

Reporting by David Milnes

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