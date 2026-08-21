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Ranked: who are the best and worst market leaders on day three at York?
We take a look at the market leaders on day three and rank them from worst to best
7. Rayevka
Race: 3.35 Coolmore City Of Troy Nunthorpe Stakes
Odds: 7-2
The feature of the day is arguably one of the most open races and although this French sprinter brings good form to the table, you can make a case for a whole host of his rivals.
Baccio comes into this on the back of Royal Ascot success, while American Affair also has Group-winning form to his name this season. Mission Central and Asfoora have something to prove on their last runs, but Pershaada is another not to overlook.
6. Master Builder
Race: 4.10 Assured Data Protection Handicap
Odds: 11-2
The five-year-old won impressively over course and distance on his first start of the season in May, but this looks a much tougher assignment against opposition in good form.
He appears still to be on a workable mark but has been off the track for 100 days, meaning he has only been seen once in almost a year. Primo Lara, Sportingsilvermine and Master Vintner are just a few of those who have form and fitness on their side.
5. Arapaho Gold
Race: 3.00 Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes
Odds: 3-1
The Michael Dods-trained juvenile has looked impressive in all three starts, progressing nicely on Racing Post Ratings and demonstrating his ability by continuing his unbeaten run in the Listed Rose Bowl Stakes at Newbury.
It is not a surprise to see him favourite, but he faces quite a few unexposed rivals and stepping up into Group 2 company for the first time looks a big jump. Adaay Of Scarlett has rock-solid form at this level, Agamemnon has Group 3 form and Marco Polo could be anything.
4. Zennor Storm
Race: 1.50 Sky Bet Mile Handicap
Odds: 4-1
Several arrive here on the back of victories, but the William Haggas-trained three-year-old has been progressing nicely without getting his head in front.
He ran a strong race when a close fourth over course and distance. That run came on his first outing since being gelded, and he clearly improved for that effort when going even closer in a competitive race at Glorious Goodwood last time. He has been knocking on the door and this looks a good opportunity for him.
3. Oklahoma
Race: 4.45 British Stallion Studs EBF Convivial Maiden Stakes
Odds: 2-1
There are plenty of unraced juveniles in this contest and Aidan O'Brien's Oklahoma can put his experience to good use and get off the mark at the third attempt. The son of Wootton Bassett was a close second on his debut at the Curragh and backed that up with a good performance when upped to a mile next time.
O'Brien has won this race twice in the past three years, and Oklahoma is related to three winners, including last season's Group 1 Futurity Trophy Stakes scorer Hawk Mountain.
2. Silver Lake
Race: 5.20 Sky Bet EBF Fillies' Handicap
Odds: 5-2
The Night Of Thunder filly has taken a few runs to come to hand, but she's won her last two races after a nice break in the spring and looks a really promising prospect.
The Wathnan three-year-old made up a good bit of ground to win on her return at Salisbury and she showed an even better turn of foot when scoring at Glorious Goodwood next time. She is heading in the right direction and can improve once again against some opponents she has already defeated.
1. Caballo De Mar
Race: 2.25 Weatherbys Lonsdale Cup Stakes
Odds: 5-2
The five-year-old was operating in career-best form heading into the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot, but he failed to stay on up the straight and finished last of 11. He was reported to have shown signs of heat stress post-race, so you can put a line through that effort.
He is versatile regarding the ground, having performed well on everything from good to firm to heavy, and he sets the standard in not the strongest of Group 2s with the star stayers absent.
Read more York Raceday Intel here
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