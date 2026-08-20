Ranked: who are the best and worst favourites on day two at York?

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Three market leaders, including one joint-favourite, were successful across the seven races on day one at York, but 10-1 winner Item upset the applecart in the Juddmonte International.

What might Thursday’s Yorkshire Oaks (3.35 ) hold? We assess the seven favourites on day two and rank them from worst to best.

Race: 4.10 Sir Henry Cecil Galtres Stakes

Odds: 7-2

Morrophore comes into the Galtres Stakes after back-to-back wins over 1m2f on the all-weather at Lingfield last winter and will have Ryan Moore on board.

However, this is her first run for seven months and she returns on turf while stepping up to 1m4f for the first time. Her form makes her an obvious contender, but there are enough questions to make her the least convincing favourite on the card.

Morrophore 16:10 York View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Race: 4.45 EBF Stallions Nursery Handicap

Odds: 9-2

Mia Fantasia won by two and a half lengths on his debut before finishing third at Ascot and sixth at Glorious Goodwood. The Hugo Palmer-trained colt was sent off the 2-1 favourite last time but met trouble in running and did well to finish as close as he did.

He could bounce back, although luck will play a part again in this competitive 22-runner nursery and his rivals include George Boughey's Perfect Nation , who is two from two.

Mia Fantasia 16:45 York View Racecard Jky: Marco Ghiani Tnr: Hugo Palmer

Race: 3.00 heritage handicap

Odds: 100-30

Centigrade returned from nearly 20 months off with a two-and-three-quarter-length success at Southwell in June. He won a heavy-ground novice at Newbury by five and a half lengths in 2024, so conditions should not be a concern.

This is only his fourth start and his first in a handicap, and his 16 rivals include last year's winner Bullet Point , who was second in the Shergar Cup Mile last time.

Centigrade 15:00 York View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Race: 5.20 fillies' handicap

Odds: 11-4

Starlight Lass has followed her debut second in June with victories over a mile at Newmarket and Yarmouth.

The three-year-old showed a smart turn of foot when scoring by two and a quarter lengths last time, which should help on this drop back to seven furlongs. She is clearly on the up, but this 21-runner contest is a much tougher test on her handicap debut.

Starlight Lass 17:20 York View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Race: 2.25 Harry's Half Million By Goffs

Odds: Evens

Sun Goddess has three wins and two seconds from five starts and produced her best performance when landing the Group 1 Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh 11 days ago.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained filly sets a high standard in this valuable sales race but has to carry a 7lb penalty after that success. Her class should put her well in the mix, although plenty of her rivals will have been aimed at this prize.

Sun Goddess 14:25 York View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

Race: 1.50 Lowther Stakes

Odds: 2-1

Libertango has won two of her three starts, including the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot when defeating subsequent Group 1 winner Sun Goddess by a length. She then finished three-quarters of a length behind Senorita Bonita in the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket.

That form gives the George Boughey-trained filly a leading chance and her experience in a large field should help in the Lowther.

Libertango 13:50 York View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

Race: 3.35 Yorkshire Oaks

Odds: 11-10

Kalpana produced a career-best performance when defeating Calandagan by a length and a half in last month’s King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes, making her the one to beat on this first visit to York.

Minnie Hauk was 18 lengths behind her at Ascot but had previously finished second to Ombudsman at Royal Ascot, while Irish Oaks winner Johanna Walsh is improving rapidly. It is a strong field, but Kalpana sets the standard and is the most convincing favourite on the card.

Kalpana 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: Andrew Balding

Read more York Raceday Intel here:

'He could prove a cut above handicaps' - Harry Wilson with his tips for every race on day two at York

Johanna Walsh is ready to surpass Diamond Necklace's level - Kalpana and Minnie Hauk will struggle to live with her in Yorkshire Oaks

'We're looking forward to getting her back on track' - Minnie Hauk bids to defend Yorkshire Oaks crown in red-hot running

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