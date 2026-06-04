Ranked: the most successful jockeys at the Derby festival - and their key rides on Oaks day

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The Derby festival has produced some big moments over the past ten years and these five jockeys have been among the most successful riders at the meeting in that time. We’ve assessed their chances on Oaks day.

Wins/runs in the last ten years: 6-50 (12 per cent strike-rate)

Profit/loss: -£15.5

James Doyle has had six winners at the Derby festival in the last ten years and will attempt to add to that tally with four rides on Oaks day.

Wathnan Racing’s retained rider will start his day on Quai De Bethune in the Betfred ‘Nifty 50’ Handicap (3.15 ). The four-year-old landed the Golden Gates Handicap at Royal Ascot by a nose before being bought for 775,000gns by Wathnan and moved from Andrew Balding to Hamad Al Jehani. This will be his first start since that win almost a year ago.

James Doyle: four rides on Oaks day Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Wathnan’s Betfred Oaks (4.00 ) contender A La Prochaine has been well supported throughout the week and is as short as 7-1 in places (from 10). She finished three and a quarter lengths behind Oaks favourite Amelia Earhart in the Cheshire Oaks at Chester last month.

Doyle’s book is completed by Postmodern in the Listed Cygames Surrey Stakes (5.15 ) and Colombier in the Debenhams Handicap (5.50 ).

Wins/runs: 8-69 (12 per cent strike-rate)

P/L: -£24.5

Silvestre de Sousa has enjoyed plenty of success at the Derby festival and has picked up the ride on Balzac in the Derby on Saturday, when the jockey bids for a second Classic success.

Before then he has five rides on Oaks day, including Alfa Duplicate in the 3YO 'Dash' (1.30 ) for Ivan Furtado. Winner of three of her last four starts, the filly faces a tougher test in this competitive contest but is not without a claim.

De Sousa closes his day on the James Owen-trained Asmen Warrior in the HKJC World Pool Handicap (4.40 ). The gelding has been admirably consistent without getting his head in front, finishing second five times in seven starts for his trainer.

Wins/runs: 9-60 (15 per cent strike-rate)

P/L: +3.95

William Buick has won three St Legers, the Derby, two 2,000 Guineas and the 1,000 Guineas, but the Oaks remains the missing piece in his quest for a British Classics grand slam.

William Buick in the royal blue of Godolphin lands the Derby on Masar Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

The world-class rider has only one ride across the two days at Epsom despite a 15 per cent strike-rate at the meeting over the last decade and it comes aboard the Charlie Johnston-trained Venetian Lace in the Oaks.

Venetian Lace has produced standout efforts on her last two starts. She was a 40-1 second to Precise on her final juvenile start in the Fillies' Mile and that rival went on to win the Irish 1,000 Guineas. She then finished a 33-1 third behind True Love in the 1,000 Guineas.

Another big performance would not come as a surprise and the step up in trip offers further encouragement.

Wins/runs: 10-81 (12 per cent strike-rate)

P/L: -£6

Oisin Murphy will contest seven races on Oaks day, but the champion jockey's bid for a first Oaks win must wait another year at least as he does not have a ride.

However, his meeting begins with a strong chance aboard the Katie Scott-trained Naana’s Shadow in the 3YO 'Dash'.

The filly has won two of her seven starts and been placed in three others, but this will be her first ride under Murphy and her first attempt in Class 2 company.

Murphy also partners the Hugo Palmer-trained Seagulls Eleven in the Betfred Diomed Stakes (2.40 ) as the gelding bids to follow up his Listed success at Longchamp last month.

He rides another last-time-out winner in Respond in the ‘Nifty 50’ Handicap before another notable booking aboard Stellar Sunrise in the Surrey Stakes.

Wins/runs: 12-65 (18 per cent strike-rate)

P/L: -£16.78

The Derby festival has been dominated by Ballydoyle for a long time and, as a result, Ryan Moore has compiled a formidable record at the meeting.

Much of that success has come in the feature races, with five Oaks wins, four in the Derby and another five in the Coronation Cup.

His headline ride on Friday is on Oaks favourite Amelia Earhart , who was an impressive winner of the Cheshire Oaks on her seasonal return and rates the one to beat.

Moore begins his day aboard Skukuza in the Group 3 Diomed Stakes, although the Ed Dunlop-trained runner will need to improve on a record of one win from 15 starts away from the Curragh. Moore was aboard when he finished last of six in the Earl of Sefton Stakes at Newmarket on his latest start.

Moore’s final ride of the day is Sterling Knight in the HKJC World Pool Handicap. The Dunlop-trained seven-year-old bids to follow up his victory last month, which was his 12th success.

Read more Oaks day intel:

'She can hugely outperform her current price' - why this horse can win the Betfred Oaks

Confirmed runners and riders for the Derby and Oaks at Epsom: Christophe Soumillon bags big ride for Aidan O'Brien

Derby course remains good to soft on eve of two-day festival - but Epsom braced for possible 10mm of rain on Thursday

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