Ranked: the best prospects from the Classic trials at Lingfield and Naas - and what the trainers have to say

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It is a day of major Classic trials at Lingfield and Naas. Harry Wilson ranks the best prospects from the three races.

5 Prizeland

Race William Hill Oaks Trial Fillies' Stakes (1.28 Lingfield)

Prizeland is clearly up against it on figures in Lingfield's Oaks Trial having been given a rating of just 85, but she's obviously held in high regard as surely Andrew Balding would be looking for an opportunity to exploit a potentially lenient mark in a handicap otherwise.

As expected, the step up to 1m4f saw big improvement from Prizeland, who quickened in the manner of a useful filly when defying a penalty in a novice at Lingfield last month, putting eight lengths between herself and her nearest rival.

The Territories filly certainly makes plenty of appeal on paper regarding Epsom potential, being a sister to the yard's former inmate Hoo Ya Mal, who chased home Desert Crown in the 2022 Derby, and this test will provide more of a guide to her ability.

Prizeland 13:28 Lingfield View Racecard Jky: David Probert Tnr: Andrew Balding

4 Maho Bay

Race William Hill Lingfield Derby Trial Stakes (1.58 Lingfield)

There is no doubting Maho Bay's potential, as he arrives unbeaten in two starts and created a fine impression when comfortably defying a penalty at Newmarket last month.

However, it's his potential suitability for the Derby that has him down the list. He's by Dubawi, who has never sired a Derby winner, and has plenty of speed on his dam's side, so his stamina for 1m4f must be questioned.

You could point to the fact he won a 1m3f novice on his debut, but that was a steadily run affair so wasn't a true test, and Billy Loughnane said afterwards that he wouldn't have had any issues starting out over a mile.

The Prix du Jockey Club over 1m2½f was mentioned following his Newmarket win, so this looks like a bit of a fact-finding mission to see whether he'll stay in a better-quality race, while also assessing how well he handles the track.

If he was impressive here, he'd come into the Epsom reckoning, but reservations remain for the Derby Trial favourite.

Maho Bay 13:58 Lingfield View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

3 Romantic Symphony

Race William Hill Oaks Trial Fillies' Stakes (1.28 Lingfield)

All the runners in Lingfield's Oaks Trial hold entries at Epsom bar Romantic Symphony, which limits how high she can go on our list.

However, she looks a smart prospect, having followed her defeat of a useful rival over an inadequate mile on her debut with a comfortable success under a penalty in a 1m3f novice at Kempton last month, and could well prove to be the best of these.

It wouldn't be beyond Godolphin to supplement her for Epsom, either. She certainly has the pedigree for it, being a sister to four winners including 2018 Oaks runner-up Wild Illusion and Breeders' Cup Turf scorer Yibir, and has the physical scope to keep improving.

Romantic Symphony 13:28 Lingfield View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

2 Eretria

Race Darley Irish EBF Naas Oaks Trial Stakes (4.57 Naas)

The Naas Oaks Trial isn't a traditional pointer from an Epsom perspective, but it has been won by plenty of good horses, notably 2020 Irish Oaks winner Even So.

The standout name in this year's contest is Eretria, who went down narrowly on her debut to a stablemate who had the benefit of experience and has since finished second in the Salsabil Stakes, before impressively getting off the mark last time.

Donnacha O'Brien: in-form trainer has a smart filly in Eretria Credit: Edward Whitaker

A 420,000gns Book 1 yearling from the family of Irish Derby winner Desert King, this Camelot filly landed a historically strong 1m2f maiden at Leopardstown last month that was won en route to Irish Oaks success in 2023 by Savethelastdance, who was also second in the Epsom equivalent, and can confirm herself a live contender for an open Oaks.

Eretria 16:57 Naas View Racecard Jky: Gavin Ryan Tnr: Donnacha Aidan O'Brien

1 Maltese Cross

Race William Hill Lingfield Derby Trial Stakes (1.58 Lingfield)

William Haggas has two entered in the Derby with similar profiles, with Lingfield Trial contender Maltese Cross slightly shorter in the market than Feilden Stakes winner Morshdi.

Maltese Cross showed useful form as a juvenile, following his narrow defeat to one who had already showed a good level of form on his debut with victory in a strong mile maiden at Newmarket in September. Runner-up Del Maro was then third in the Zetland and has since finished fourth in the Chester Vase, while third-placed Balzac won next time before finishing third in the Blue Riband Trial.

The step up to 1m2f brought about more improvement from Maltese Cross when winning a hot novice race at Newbury on his return last month, doing his best work late on without looking the finished article. He ran a good relative time that was rated 35lb faster than the preceding fillies' maiden won by I'm The One, who finished second in Wednesday's Cheshire Oaks.

There is a good chance he will step forward for that run and, given he is by Sea The Stars and out of a Camelot mare who is related to a couple of German 1m4f Group 1 winners, he is likely to find even more improvement for this longer distance.

Maltese Cross 13:58 Lingfield View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

What about the rest?

Aidan O'Brien doesn't tend to send his brightest Classic hopefuls to Lingfield, although Anthony Van Dyck did complete the Lingfield-Epsom double in 2019. That is the only one from ten successes in the trials (three Oaks trials and seven Derby trials).

Cameo , the choice of Ryan Moore in the Oaks Trial, is bred to appreciate the step up in trip and is likely to put up a bold show but is unlikely to trouble her trainer's Epsom squad, but it's too soon to write off Derby Trial contender Isaac Newton , who looked in need of the run on his reappearance. He caught the eye when fourth in the Criterium de Saint-Cloud last year and could improve further for this longer trip.

The other one to note in the Derby Trial is Bay Of Brilliance , who looked a smart middle-distance prospect when easily defying a penalty at Redcar in October. He's by New Bay and his two wins came with cut underfoot, so he has something to prove on quicker ground but this half-brother to Absurde is promising.

Charlie Johnston has enjoyed plenty of success with his three-year-olds this year and it's hard to rule out his Oaks Trial hopeful Amora Queen , despite the fact she was beaten in a handicap on her return last month. That was the best Racing Post Rating recorded in this line-up and this scopey Waldgeist filly could relish this longer distance.

What they say

Charlie Johnston, trainer of Amora Queen

She ran well at Doncaster on her reappearance. It was a solid run and she was probably beaten by a nice, older filly. She should improve for this step up in trip and on ratings she's not too far out of it. She'll probably be the outsider of the field, but as we showed last weekend, our three-year-old fillies are in great form. I wouldn't be shocked to see her run a big race.

Charlie Johnston: thinks Amora Queen could outrun her odds in the Lingfield Oaks Trial Credit: Edward Whitaker

Charlie Appleby, trainer of Romantic Symphony

Romantic Symphony has won her two starts nicely, although she will need to improve again to be competitive at this level. She's in good nick and this should give us an idea of where we're going for the rest of the season.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Cameo and Bloom

Cameo ran well at the Curragh over a mile and she's been in good form. We thought this step up in trip might help her. We think Bloom stays well. This step up in trip will suit her and she's been in good form since Navan.

Ralph Beckett, trainer of Bay Of Brilliance

He's in good form, he's improved from two to three, and I'm looking forward to it. I think he'll get all of this trip, and even more, so I don't think that'll be an issue. The track might be, but there's only one way of finding that out. He's quite experienced, and he went round Goodwood very well.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Isaac Newton

He ran at Newmarket and we think he's stepped forward since then. We've been happy with him since and we think he's improved so it'll be interesting to see what he does.

Charlie Appleby, trainer of Maho Bay

Maho Bay has done nothing wrong on both his starts and stepping back up in trip is going to suit. We're hoping he can gain some valuable experience around an undulating track, which could potentially steer us down a Derby route.

William Haggas: trainer of Maltese Cross, a leading Lingfield Derby Trial contender Credit: Edward Whitaker

William Haggas, trainer of Maltese Cross

The form of his races has not stacked up yet, but we remain hopeful that he's a useful horse. I was hopeful at Newbury, but I was a bit disappointed that he only won by a short distance. Hopefully he'll find a bit of improvement up in trip.

Donnacha O'Brien, trainer of Eretria and La Fogata

We think Eretria is a nice filly. She's in good form and her work has been good since Leopardstown. It doesn't look an overly strong contest, although Joseph's filly [Mixed Feelings] looks smart as well. We're hopeful. We got La Fogata off Ger Lyons last year and she's a nice filly. She can be a lazy enough worker but we think she's up to this class so we're hoping for a good run.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Ice Dancer and River Ara

We're hoping Ice Dancer can leave her Navan run behind her. She was disappointing and we're not sure why. We think she stays well so hopefully she can take a step forward. It's a big step up for River Ara but she's in good form and hopefully she can get some black type.

Reporting by Liam Headd and Conor Fennelly

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