Ranked: Ryan Moore's four rides on day two of Glorious Goodwood - plus the jockey's verdict on his chances

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Ryan Moore enjoyed a superb opening day at Glorious Goodwood when landing the Goodwood Cup with Scandinavia , who got the better of Ascot Gold Cup winner Trawlerman .

The top jockey will look to continue that momentum today with four rides, headed by Group 1 contender Gstaad in the Sussex Stakes.

Race: HKJC World Pool Handicap (5.40)

Trainers: Daniel and Claire Kubler

Best odds: 7-1

Crimson Spirit returns to Goodwood having shown an affinity for the track, where he won in May this year.

The four-year-old finished tenth in this race 12 months ago beaten six lengths behind Great Acclaim, but has produced consistent handicap form and could appreciate a return to familiar surroundings.

What Ryan Moore says:

“I’ve not been on Crimson Spirit before. His form is very consistent and he’s a winner at the track already, so he ticks a few boxes, but you need plenty of luck to win these 20-runner handicaps at Goodwood.”

Crimson Spirit 17:40 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Daniel & Claire Kubler

Race: Sussex Stakes (4.10)

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Best odds: 10-3

Gstaad and Ryan Moore win at the Curragh Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

The Sussex Stakes could provide another intriguing showdown between Gstaad and Bow Echo, with the latter having come out on top in both of their previous meetings. The pair are among the favourites in this 12-horse race.

Bow Echo beat Aidan O’Brien’s colt by two and three-quarter lengths at Newmarket in May before confirming that superiority in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot. Ryan Moore keeps the ride on Gstaad, while Billy Loughnane stays aboard Bow Echo as the pair meet for a third time.

Despite those defeats, Gstaad has never finished outside the first two in nine starts and Moore believes the progressive colt still has more to offer.

What Ryan Moore says:

“Gstaad has done very little wrong. He’s never been out of the first two. Admittedly, he’s got a little bit to find to turn around the form with Bow Echo, but he’s still progressing.”

Gstaad 16:10 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

Race: Oak Tree Stakes (3.00)

Trainer: Richard Hughes

Best odds: 10-3

Sayidah Dariyan and Billy Loughnane win at York Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Sayidah Dariyan steps up to seven furlongs for the first time after shaping with promise over shorter trips.

The daughter of Dariyan finished third in a Listed event in Newmarket before a good effort in the Queen Elizabeth II this year, over the same trip, and todays extra furlong could help unlock further improvement in what looks a competitive contest.

Moore teamed up with the four-year-old at York last year where she finished seventh out of 17 in the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes, four lengths behind Asfoora.

What Ryan Moore says:

“Sayidah Dariyan steps up to 7f for the first time. When I rode her last year, I felt like she could stay further, so hopefully it will suit. There are 14 of us in there and it’s a race that’s always very competitive. We look to be drawn fine in six, but it’s a tricky race to win and you often need a bit of luck.”

Sayidah Dariyan 15:00 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Richard Hughes

Race: Fillies' Conditions Stakes (2.25)

Trainer: David O'Meara

Best odds: 18-1

Princesse d’Orange made a striking impression when winning by four lengths on her Beverley debut before finding the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot a much tougher assignment on her fourth outing, finishing 17th of 27.

What Ryan Moore says:

“It will be the first time I’ve ridden Princesse d’Orange, so I don’t know too much, but she’s obviously stepping down markedly in grade from the Queen Mary last time. Her form before that looks solid enough and hopefully she’s still progressing. It’s a wide-open two-year-old sprint, so it’s hard to be too sure.”

Princesse d'Orange 14:25 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: David O'Meara

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