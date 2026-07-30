Ranked: Ryan Moore's five rides on day three of Glorious Goodwood - plus what the jockey says about all of his chances

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Ryan Moore has five rides on day three of Glorious Goodwood as he bids to add to his opening-day Goodwood Cup success aboard Scandinavia.

His book is headed by the unbeaten dual French Classic winner Diamond Necklace in the Nassau Stakes, but how do his chances rank across Thursday’s card?

Race: HKJC World Pool Handicap (5.55)

Trainer: Gary and Josh Moore

Best odds: 17-2

Moore rides for his dad Gary and brother Josh on Storming Point, who has shaped with promise in all four starts but is still in search of a first victory.

This is a first start in handicap company and a mark of 85 may not be beyond him at some point, although caution may be advised as he failed to deliver on market expectations last time, being beaten three and a half lengths into second when 4-7 favourite at Salisbury.

Moore, who has ridden him on one of those four starts, feels he might want a softer surface.

What Ryan Moore says:

"Storming Point has shown up well in four starts but is off a high enough mark for a horse who’s yet to win a race. He might appreciate a bit of cut in the ground too, which looks unlikely this week."

Race: Whispering Angel Nursery Handicap (4.45)

Trainer: Richard Hughes

Best odds: 7-1

The Richard Hughes-trained The Bookkeeper looks to build on a couple of promising efforts when tried in nursery company for the first time.

He won by three-quarters of a length over 7f at Haydock in May before dropping back to 6f in the Woodcote Stakes at Epsom, where he finished fourth to Hickory Lad.

Moore takes over for the first time and his mount is well drawn in stall two, although this will be the fastest surface he has tackled.

What Ryan Moore says:

"The Bookkeeper is back up to seven furlongs, which he saw out well on softer ground to win at Haydock. He ran well when dropped back to six furlongs in the Woodcote at Epsom, but hopefully this is more his sort of trip. I haven't ridden him before, but he’s definitely of interest stepping into a nursery with his level of form."

Race: Markel Richmond Stakes (2.25)

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Best odds: 17-2

Moore begins his day aboard Man's Best Friend, who faces a significant rise in grade in the Group 2 Richmond Stakes.

The Aidan O'Brien-trained two-year-old started with a debut fourth behind two highly regarded stablemates in Abraham Lincoln and Haffner at the Curragh and improved on that with a two-and-a-quarter-length success at Naas last week.

However, this represents a quick turnaround and several of his rivals have stronger form.

What Ryan Moore says:

"He’ll need to improve a fair bit as it looks a strong field, with Flann Sunna, Cut A Dash and Night In Vegas all arriving with a higher level of form."

Race: Tatler Maiden Fillies' Stakes (5.20)

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Best odds: 5-4

So Lovely is the favourite for the 15-runner fillies' maiden as she bids to build on an encouraging debut.

She is the first runner out of the Ballydoyle star Love , who won seven of her 15 races, including five under Moore at Group 1 level.

So Lovely, who is by Wootton Bassett, showed plenty of promise when beaten just three-quarters of a length by Bellesque on her debut at Leopardstown this month.

Moore and Aidan O’Brien had a notable winner in this contest ten years ago in Rhododendron, who went on to win three times at Group 1 level.

What Ryan Moore says:

"Aidan tends to run a nice filly in this race. We won it with Rhododendron and look to have a nicely bred filly again in So Lovely. She’s a Wootton Bassett out of the Guineas and Oaks winner Love, so is bred to be smart, and she’s had the benefit of a run."

Race: Qatar Nassau Stakes (3.35)

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Best odds: 4-6

Ryan Moore after his Poule d'Essai Pouliches win on Diamond Necklace Credit: APRH/Clementine Veret

Aidan O’Brien’s unbeaten dual French Classic winner heads into the five-runner Group 1 Nassau Stakes bidding to extend her perfect record to six.

She is the standout filly in the field after winning the Prix Marcel Boussac as a juvenile before adding the Poule d’Essai des Pouliches and Prix de Diane this season.

The jockey expects Diamond Necklace to take plenty of beating, although he highlights older mares Friendly Soul and See The Fire as her principal dangers.

What Ryan Moore says:

"Diamond Necklace comes into this unbeaten in five starts. She’s put together a very good race record, including wins in the French Guineas and the French Oaks.

"That run last time was over a similar trip to this and she got it well. Having a right-handed bend, there are similarities between Chantilly and Goodwood, so the track shouldn’t be a problem for her. She’s very straightforward, has been progressing all year and is hopefully the one they’ve all got to beat."

Read more:

'He should be a lot better than this mark' - Harry Wilson was in the winners on Wednesday and has tips for every race on day three at Goodwood

'She's a spectacularly bad price' - Paul Kealy on why Diamond Necklace is way too short and a 'proper' filly that could upset her

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Goodwood

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