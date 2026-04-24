Ranked: Aidan O'Brien's best chances of a winner at Navan - and the trainer issues a warning to punters over his St Leger hero

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This Navan card in April tends to be the launchpad for so many Ballydoyle stars. Deputy Ireland editor David Jennings ranks Aidan O'Brien's four best chances on the day.

4 West Of Eden

The last four runnings of the 6f maiden (1.55 ) have gone to Ballydoyle – and not just to any old Ballydoyle juvenile, but top-class ones.

Charles Darwin won it last year, while Camille Pissarro (2024), River Tiber (2023) and Aesop’s Fables (2022) were successful before that, so there is bound to be huge interest in this year’s Aidan O'Brien-trained newcomer West Of Eden, a son of No Nay Never who cost €500,000 as a yearling.

O’Brien said of Ryan Moore’s mount: “He’s a grand horse and doing all his half-speeds nicely. It will be interesting to see how he gets on.”

West Of Eden 13:55 Navan View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

3 Ice Dancer

The Group 3 Irish Stallion Farms EBF Salsabil Stakes (3.40 ) was where 2024 Oaks heroine Ezeliya started her season, and Moore is on Ice Dancer out of a trio of Ballydoyle runners.

A maiden winner at Gowran Park on heavy ground, she was last seen finishing third in a Group 3 at the Curragh in October.

Her trainer thinks there could be a lot more to come at three, and puts her nicely ahead of his other runners, Minerva (Wayne Lordan) and Bloom (Ronan Whelan), in the pecking order.

O'Brien said: “We think Ice Dancer is a nice filly and she’s working well. We feel she might be a nice filly over middle distances this season.

"The other two fillies we have in this race are in there in the hope they might get placed with a bit of luck.”

O’Brien’s youngest son Donnacha saddles Dundalk maiden winner Emmeleia, who looks the biggest danger to Ice Dancer given her form has been franked by the runner-up.

Ice Dancer 15:40 Navan View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

2 Scandinavia

The Listed Bar 1 Betting Vintage Crop Stakes (3.05 ) is usually where the big Ballydoyle hope for the Gold Cup is unleashed, so it is no surprise to see last year's St Leger winner Scandinavia – the general 5-2 favourite for the Royal Ascot showpiece – start his season here under Moore.

O’Brien has won the race no fewer than 11 times, including with the legendary Yeats in 2007 and 2008, while Kyprios is a three-time winner having done the business in 2022, 2024 and 2025, but he advised caution when it comes to Scandinavia.

“He’s just about ready to start off and will come on a lot for it,” said O’Brien. “The plan would be for him to go here, then on to Leopardstown for the Saval Beg, before going to Ascot for the Gold Cup.

"He’s just ready to start back now, though, and there will be improvement to come for sure.”

Scandinavia renews rivalry with Carmers, who was three and a quarter lengths behind him in fifth in the St Leger, having been a Royal Ascot winner previously when landing the Queen's Vase under Billy Lee.

Scandinavia 15:05 Navan View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

1 Charles Darwin

It has been 310 days since Charles Darwin last wowed us with his stunning turn of foot in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot. We will find out how the evolution from two to three has gone in the Listed Irish Stallion Farms BF Committed Stakes (2.30 ).

The Commonwealth Cup is his big early-season aim and this is the first step on the ladder.

O’Brien said of the strapping son of No Nay Never: “He’s been working well and we were delighted with his awayday at the Curragh a few weeks ago. It was just what we wanted.

“He’s just ready to start back now and the plan would be to go here, then on to Naas, before hopefully heading to the Commonwealth Cup. That’s what we’re thinking at the moment. He’s a lovely colt and fast.”

O’Brien, who legs up Moore for the ride, won this Listed prize with Whistlejacket last year and was also successful with New York City (2022) and Washington DC (2016).

Charles Darwin 14:30 Navan View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

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