Race of the week: we asked four top judges who will win when Daryz, Ombudsman, Minnie Hauk and co clash in Prince of Wales's?

A superb field of eight go to post for the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot on Wednesday, with the clash between Arc hero Daryz, Godolphin's superstar Ombudsman and Aidan O'Brien's top filly Minnie Hauk looking like the race of the week.

But who will emerge on top, and could the likes of Almaqam and See The Fire get in the mix? Four top judges have had their say.

'This is his time - but don't discount See The Fire'

This is a fascinating clash between two of the best horses in the world and it’s a tough choice between them. If Ombudsman shows the form that he did when winning this race last season then he’s probably the one to beat, but he hasn’t matched that Racing Post Rating of 130 in five starts since.

He’s a year older now and I wasn’t blown away by his performance in the Brigadier Gerard at Sandown. He did well to give 7lb and a beating to Gethin, but that rival is only a Listed winner who had twice been beaten in that grade, and Ombudsman made quite hard work of it.

It will still take something special to beat him, but Daryz is exactly that and it’s also his time. Unlike Ombudsman, Daryz comes into the race right at the top of his form and has recorded his three highest RPRs on his last three starts. He looks better than ever and is still improving.

Mickael Barzalona and Daryz after winning the Arc Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

His wide-margin victory over Leffard at Longchamp last time is even more impressive when you consider that the top-class Sosie was more than seven lengths behind in third and that is definitely a better piece of form than Ombudsman’s Sandown effort. Daryz can prove it here.

However, don’t discount See The Fire at big odds. She was third to Ombudsman in this race last year, but looks like a stronger mare this season and her win in the Middleton Stakes at York last time is better than it appears. She gets weight from the big two and could run well again.

Graeme Rodway

'Ombudsman thrives in well-run races'

My sentiments have pretty much tracked those of the market. Yes, Daryz ought to have been put in as favourite ante-post, because he is the best horse. The more that becomes clear about the specifics of the race, the more I lean towards last year's winner Ombudsman.

Daryz has already had two Group 1 engagements this season in Europe. This will be his last outing of the first half of his season, and given he will be defending the Arc in the second half it would be fair to assume that is priority number one.

The other thing is his manner of racing. He has won his two races this year by quickening best off a moderate pace. The chances of that being how Wednesday's race pans out seem slim, given that Ombudsman and Minnie Hauk both have pacemakers declared.

Ombudsman thrives in well-run races. The pace was even when he won this race last year, which remains the best performance of his career on Racing Post Ratings. He has been aimed specifically at this race. For all his connections' talk of a Group 1 hat-trick, you cannot shake the feeling that Daryz is here at least partly because the scheduling works out. This is the sort of race where narrow margins like that might prove decisive.

Keith Melrose

'He looks a solid each-way proposition'

You won’t want to be doing anything else at 4.20 on Wednesday, that’s for sure, as this year’s Prince of Wales’s Stakes looks set to be a cracker. Last year’s winner Ombudsman is back for more, and I was lucky enough to be at Sandown when he won a shade cosier than the margin suggests, giving weight to a progressive rival. His trainer suggested he left plenty to work with, having had this as his main target, and he sets the standard.

Daryz has been objectively impressive, notching two Group 1 victories to start the season, backing up last season’s Arc-winning campaign. The turn of foot he has exhibited has been particularly eye-catching, and he is still seemingly progressing, so has to be feared. The one slight concern would be his sole run outside France, when disappointing on good to firm ground in the Juddmonte International last year. That was clearly not his running, and he has stepped forward since, but it is still a box yet to be ticked when taking what will be a fairly short price in a competitive contest.

Minnie Hauk has a bit to prove after a disappointing effort in the Tattersalls Gold Cup last time, and those below her in the betting look to have it all to do, which leaves Almaqam.

Minnie Hauk (left) and Almaqam bid for glory in the Prince of Wales's Stakes

He ran out a tidy winner of the aforementioned Tattersalls Gold Cup, where he had subsequent Coronation Cup scorer Bay City Roller back in second on his reappearance. That represented a slight career best and was an indication that his best days may still lie ahead. He does not have much to find with Ombudsman on their course-and-distance clash in last year's Champion Stakes, having also beaten him when in receipt of weight earlier in the season in the Brigadier Gerard.

Fast ground would be the concern, but his trainer has said he has more confidence in him coping with it this year and, at the price, he may just be the one. With eight set to go to post, he looks a solid each-way proposition for those so inclined.

Henry Thorner

'Ombudsman is the one to beat'

The way the race is run is going to have a huge say in the outcome of the Prince of Wales's, and it looks as though Godolphin and Coolmore have deployed pacemakers to ensure the gallop is strong enough for Ombudsman and Minnie Hauk.

We know that's the style of set-up that Ombudsman loves, as he showed when a ready winner of this contest last year, recording his peak RPR of 130, and then when thumping main market rival Daryz in the Juddmonte International at York in August.

Ombudsman winning the Brigadier Gerard at Sandown last month Credit: Getty Images

That performance has to be the main worry for any Daryz backers, as that was his sole start outside of France and there was no real excuse. He'll also be facing similar conditions, with quick ground – that's the only time he has encountered good to firm – and a strong pace likely.

It's not hard to argue that Daryz may just be a better horse now, and you only have to look at the rapid closing sectionals he has clocked in his two Group 1 wins this term to see not only his class but just how much speed he possesses.

Those races weren't well run, though, and quickening off a modest pace, which he is highly unlikely to get here, might just suit him best.

There was a lot to like about Ombudsman's victory in the Brigadier Gerard, even if the winning margin was just a neck, as I don't think Sandown suits him particularly well – he was beaten there in two previous visits – and he was giving away 7lb all round.

Ombudsman was likely using that as a stepping stone to Royal Ascot anyway, so he was unlikely to be fully wound up and will take a big step forward here. He's the one to beat.

Harry Wilson

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