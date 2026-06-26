Quick turnarounds, a handicap debutant for Ireland's youngest trainer and a potential four-timer - horses to note at the Curragh on Saturday

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Confucius makes a quick return to action in the Anglesey

A close sixth in the Coventry Stakes is the best form on offer among the six runners in the 6½f Group 3 Jebel Ali Racecourse And Stables Anglesey Stakes (2.15 ), but will Confucius be able to run to that level after just an 11-day respite?

The No Nay Never colt was an expensive yearling and was beaten just a bare nose on his Curragh debut before making no mistake upped to six furlongs at Naas next time. He was sent off favourite at Royal Ascot off the back of that and lost little in defeat when just a length and three-quarters behind his winning stablemate Great Barrier Reef.

Confucius finished sixth behind stablemate Great Barrier Reef in the Coventry Credit: Edward Whitaker

This is a quick turnaround from that taxing effort, though, and with O’Brien fielding two odds-on losers in this race in the last three years, there is ample reason for caution.

Can Meriden go four in a row?

Meriden faces a stern test of her progress as she steps up to premier handicap company for the 7f Neville Homes Summer Fillies Handicap (2.45 ) in search of a four-timer.

The Denis Hogan-trained filly has been raised a massive 29lb since initiating her blaze of victories at Down Royal a month ago, but she does bring crucial course form to the table, having secured the middle leg of her hat-trick over 6½f at the Curragh.

The Bated Breath filly has got better and better with each run and deserves her shot at a big pot.

Hogan said: “She’s been in great form this season. This is a big step up in grade, but she has a lovely weight and the ground will be perfect.

“She’s thriving from run to run and we’re hoping that can keep going. She’s gone left in her wins as well, and the only time she didn’t was at the Curragh, so we think the course suits her.”

Sun Goddess set to shine in the Airlie Stud

Sun Goddess puts punters in the same bind as her stablemate on this list. Similarly to Confucius, she has the best form courtesy of her Royal Ascot exertions but has been given even less time off than him.

The Sioux Nation filly will line up in the Group 2 Airlie Stud Stakes (3.20 ) after just eight days of recuperation from her massive effort to take second in the Albany. But unlike Confucius, she meets plenty of rivals who also took part at Ascot, and her trainer's formidable record in this event provides further confidence.

Sun Goddess was an emphatic course-and-distance winner when landing her maiden at the Curragh last month and should be up to providing O'Brien with a fifth successive victory here.

Sun Goddess: was in a different league when winning her Curragh maiden in May and ran a stormer at Ascot eight days ago Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Can The Piper’s Call hit the right notes on handicap bow?

The Piper’s Call does not appear to have been unduly laden by the assessor for his opening handicap run in the 6f Fitzpatrick's Garage Group Handicap (5.05 ).

On the limited evidence of three career runs, the Ten Sovereigns gelding appears to have a liking for the Curragh, having finished second and ahead of some quality individuals on his debut last season and when going one place better back from a 333-day absence earlier this month.

He is trained by the upwardly mobile young trainer Daniel McLoughlin, and while the 25-year-old is pleased with the initial mark of his representative, he sounds a note of caution regarding the prospect of taking on the older horses for the first time.

McLoughlin said: “He’s after stripping fitter from his first run of the season and we’re very happy with his opening mark. I think he’s sharp enough to win and I couldn’t be happier, but it’s easy to be humbled taking on the older horses. Horses with a lot of experience can nick those small margins.”

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