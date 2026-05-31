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Coolmore not only breed the best horses, they’re the best thinkers too - why Constitution River's win was a tactical masterclass
Robbie Wilders on the brilliance of Ballydoyle and what it means for the Epsom Classics
Plenty of the build-up to the Prix du Jockey Club centred on how Constitution River had a mountain to climb from stall 15, yet the summit looked attainable almost from the outset of the Chantilly Classic.
The first two furlongs are often when supposed draw races such as the Jockey Club are decided and this was a masterclass in team tactics from Coolmore, who demonstrated racing's best breeders are also the best pre-race strategists.
Wayne Lordan knew his role aboard pace-setter Montreal from stall eight; as did Christophe Soumillon, who ensured Hawk Mountain (stall 11) was in the correct position to shadow.
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Published on inRaceday Intel
Last updated
- Three to note on a cracking card at Chantilly - including last year's Prix du Jockey Club runner-up
- A significant change in GoingStick readings and our experts debate Constitution River - all the key Sunday angles in The Edge with Robbie Wilders
- 3.30 Chantilly: Constitution River faces date with destiny as Aidan O'Brien unleashes three-pronged attack in French Derby
- A going discrepancy at an ITV track and a red-hot jockey with one ride - plus all the key Saturday angles in The Edge with Harry Wilson
- 'He won very impressively at Windsor' - all you need to know plus key quotes for Carlisle's big Saturday card on ITV
- Three to note on a cracking card at Chantilly - including last year's Prix du Jockey Club runner-up
- A significant change in GoingStick readings and our experts debate Constitution River - all the key Sunday angles in The Edge with Robbie Wilders
- 3.30 Chantilly: Constitution River faces date with destiny as Aidan O'Brien unleashes three-pronged attack in French Derby
- A going discrepancy at an ITV track and a red-hot jockey with one ride - plus all the key Saturday angles in The Edge with Harry Wilson
- 'He won very impressively at Windsor' - all you need to know plus key quotes for Carlisle's big Saturday card on ITV