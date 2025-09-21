Polish handicap winner runs for Willie Mullins at Listowel and the Moores out to dominate at Fontwell again

Fairyhouse: Profitable place for Coen

Ben Coen has had four wins from seven rides at Fairyhouse this season, returning a £23.66 profit to a £1 level stake.

He has a busy day with six mounts, the pick of them appearing to be Lady Pagasa in the 7f handicap (4.35 ). Trained by Jonny Murtagh, the four-year-old has been unlucky not to shed her maiden tag since joining the yard from Charlie Hills last September.

She has not finished outside the first four in seven runs for Murtagh, including three runner-up efforts. The latest came on her most recent start, when she produced her best RPR since her debut, beaten only a short head by Altimara.

Lady Pagasa 16:35 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Ben Coen Tnr: J P Murtagh

Fontwell: Moores take aim

Gary and Josh Moore have been the dominant trainers at the track this season with eight winners, well clear of Jamie Snowden and Neil Mulholland on three apiece. Their eight wins have come at a 36 per cent strike-rate.

They saddle three runners on the card. First up is Graham in the 2m1½f novice hurdle (2.30 ), the five-year-old making his seventh start over hurdles as he seeks a first win over obstacles, having scored twice on the Flat.

Their strongest chance appears to be Galactique in the 2m1½f juvenile maiden hurdle (3.40 ). The three-year-old finished last on his Flat debut but showed marked improvement when runner-up in a maiden hurdle next time and can build on that to get off the mark here.

Finally, the Harry Redknapp-trained Fascinating Lips goes in the 2m1½f handicap hurdle (4.15 ). He is a course-and-distance winner, although that victory came three years ago on his only try over hurdles so far.

Graham 14:30 Fontwell View Racecard Jky: Freddie Mitchell Tnr: Gary & Josh Moore Galactique 15:40 Fontwell View Racecard Jky: Caoilin Quinn Tnr: Gary & Josh Moore Fascinating Lips 16:15 Fontwell View Racecard Jky: Caoilin Quinn Tnr: Gary & Josh Moore

Fontwell stat: James Bowen and Warren Greatrex

The jockey and trainer have enjoyed a 50 per cent strike-rate when teaming up at the track this season. Bowen again rides for Greatrex aboard Jaramillo in the 2m3½f handicap chase (3.05 )

Jaramillo 15:05 Fontwell View Racecard Jky: James Bowen Tnr: Warren Greatrex

Hamilton: hot duo combine

A £1 stake on all of Paul Mulrennan’s 51 rides for Ed Walker would have returned a profit of £59.73 and the jockey and trainer combine in the 6f maiden (2.23 ) with Passing Thought .

The daughter of Showcasing was beaten a head by Planet Seeker over this distance at Goodwood last month and the winner has since been third in the Group 3 Dick Poole Fillies' Stakes.

“Passing Thought ran a lovely race when just touched off, showing on the track what she’d been showing us at home,” said Walker. “She was probably beaten by a good horse.”

Mulrennan bids to make it eight wins from 23 mounts for Walker in 2025, while the trainer is 2-7 with his runners who have made the 730-mile round-trip from Lambourn this season.

Passing Thought 14:23 Hamilton View Racecard Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Ed Walker

Leicester: Millman goes for repeat

Rod Millman won the the 6f handicap (5.38 ) that ends the card with Able Kane in 2020 and he is represented by Sweet Sonata in the finale this time.

The three-year-old was second at this track and trip under George Wood in July and is rated 3lb lower for her first course start since, despite making the frame on two of her three subsequent outings.

That was the only occasion Wood has ridden the daughter of Sergei Prokofiev and he gets back on the filly, who races off only a 1lb higher mark than when she was successful at Goodwood in June.

Millman said: “She won her Great British Bonus race last year and started off this term a bit high in the handicap. She’s had one win this year at Goodwood and has been placed most times she’s run.”

The four-timer-seeking Kranjcar is the most obvious threat among Sweet Sonata’s 14 rivals. The topweight bids to defy a 5lb penalty for last Monday’s victory at Brighton.

Sweet Sonata 17:38 Leicester View Racecard Jky: George Wood Tnr: Rod Millman

Leicester stat: Karl Burke

The trainer is 2-2 with juveniles in non-handicap races at the track this season. He saddles two more fitting that profile, Emilia Casanova in the 7f fillies' maiden (2.43 ) and Moving Shadow in the 7f maiden (3.53 )

Emilia Casanova 14:43 Leicester View Racecard Jky: Sam James Tnr: K R Burke Moving Shadow 15:53 Leicester View Racecard Jky: Sam James Tnr: K R Burke

Listowel: Polish recruit intrigues

Willie Mullins saddles Glady Eagle in the final race on the card, the 1m6½f handicap (5.25 ). The five-year-old is an unusual recruit, having joined Closutton from Poland, where he won two of his ten starts.

He made a promising debut for Mullins at Tipperary at the end of August, finishing third of 14 and handling the step up in class and new conditions with ease. That run should prove invaluable and he can be expected to take another step forward under Dylan Browne McMonagle.

Glady Eagle 17:25 Listowel View Racecard Jky: Dylan Browne McMonagle Tnr: W P Mullins

Wolverhampton: Apprentice booked to offset double penalty

Midnight Rodeo has shown marked improvement on his last three starts. First came a narrow second at Musselburgh before he won when switched back to the all-weather at Kempton last Monday. He then followed up with another success at Wolverhampton over 1m1½f on Saturday.

Apprentice Liam Wright takes over in the saddle, with trainer George Scott hopeful the rider’s 5lb claim will help compensate for a 12lb penalty as the juvenile chases a hat-trick in the 7f nursery (5.30 ).

Scott boasts a 26 per cent strike-rate with his juveniles on all-weather tracks this season.

Midnight Rodeo 17:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Liam Wright (5lb) Tnr: George Scott

