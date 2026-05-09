Pierre Bonnard 'has come forward nicely' - but can he reclaim position as Ballydoyle number one for Epsom?

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Pierre Bonnard didn't do much to enhance his Derby credentials on his seasonal reappearance but the one-time ante-post favourite for the Epsom Classic gets another chance to stake his claim as the number one Ballydoyle contender when he lines up in the Group 3 Cashel Palace Hotel Derby Trial Stakes (3.40 ).

Since he finished seventh of nine in the Ballysax Stakes last month, stablemates Benvenuto Cellini and Constitution River have leapfrogged him in the Derby market after winning their trials decisively at Chester this week but if the Camelot colt improves as expected, it's possible he could assume the lead role again.

A maiden winner at Dundalk in August, Pierre Bonnard announced himself as an exciting prospect with an impressive success in the Group 3 Zetland Stakes at Newmarket in October, powering a length and a half clear of the reopposing Endorsement .

He charged to the head of the Derby market soon after when he dominated the Group 1 Criterium de Saint-Cloud just 15 days later, beating A Boy Named Susie by two lengths.

O'Brien was keen to stress he would come on plenty for his first start as a three-year-old in last month's Ballysax and the even-money favourite never really got going under Ryan Moore, eventually being beaten six lengths into seventh. He was probably disadvantaged from racing on the inner and Moore wasn't hard on him in the final furlong when his chance had gone.

Pierre Bonnard and his stablemate Endorsement have had three battles already, with the former comprehensively beating the latter at Newmarket and Saint-Cloud, but the form was reversed in the Ballysax when Endorsement was just collared late on by Christmas Day, also trained by O'Brien.

Endorsement is a talented colt and could provide plenty of resistance under Ronan Whelan. However, Pierre Bonnard remains a smart prospect and should he improve as anticipated – O'Brien said at Newmarket last week he is "a changed horse" – it could easily have big implications on the Derby market and the Ballydoyle team for Epsom.

Pierre Bonnard has too much gas for stablemate Endorsement in last season's Zetland Stakes. The pair renew rivalry on Sunday Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Speaking on Saturday, O'Brien, who also saddles Straight Up, said: "We're happy with Pierre Bonnard and we think he's come forward nicely from his first run. He's been doing everything nicely since.

"We think Endorsement has improved as well and he's a lovely, straightforward horse too, while we think Straight Up is much better than he showed at Naas and hopefully he can leave that run behind him."

The Donnacha O'Brien-trained Shaihann is the biggest danger to the Ballydoyle trio after he put in a deeply impressive display when bolting three and a quarter lengths clear at the Curragh in March. That is rock-solid form as the second and third have won since, while they pulled well clear of a well-regarded Ballydoyle debutant.

Better ground is a slight question mark given that performance came on soft. However, the improvement could be more down to the step up to a mile and a quarter and the progress he's made from two to three.

Whatever the case, he is a very progressive colt and his trainer said: "He works like a nice horse and this is probably going to be the quickest ground he's encountered so that's a question. But we think he's a high-class horse so we're looking forward to seeing him.

"He's a big, scopey horse and a good mover. We thought ten furlongs would be well within his reach at the Curragh and it was."

James J Braddock , who represents Joseph O'Brien, ran with plenty of credit when fifth in the Ballysax and can be in the mix with another step forward, which is likely given that was his first run of the season and just his third overall.

Betfred Derby latest betting

Betfred: 11-4 Benvenuto Cellini, 5 Pierre Bonnard, 6 Constitution River, 12 Christmas Day, Hawk Mountain, 14 Maltese Cross, 20 bar.

A couple to note on the undercard

In the Group 3 Al Shira'aa Racing Mutamakina Stakes (2.30 ), City Of Memphis looks a tough nut to crack for Paddy Twomey, who is in sensational form having saddled six winners from his last seven runners.

The Sioux Nation filly finished fifth in the Irish 1,000 Guineas last year and returned from nearly a year off to run out a convincing winner of a conditions race at Gowran Park last month.

It's a deep race, however, and the Eddie and Patrick Harty-trained Carla Ridge is a fascinating runner given she put in a spectacular performance in the Listed Pastures Stakes when last seen in October, bolting ten lengths clear of Navassa Island, who has advertised the form well since.

Alcantor looks like a smart recruit for Joseph O'Brien as he makes his stable debut in the Listed Amethyst Stakes (3.05 ).

A three-time Group 3 winner in France, he was an excellent fourth in the Group 1 Prix du Moulin in September, beaten a length by Sahlan. Something close to that effort would make him hard to beat if he can hit the ground running for new connections.

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