Pierre Bonnard, Action and now New Zealand? Robbie Wilders assesses whether latest Ballydoyle hotpot could falter in Blue Riband Trial

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The Blue Riband Trial is a tap-in for New Zealand on adjusted Racing Post Ratings and he is long odds-on to finish the job. But it would still surprise nobody if he was unable to replicate his juvenile form at Epsom.

The fast start Aidan O’Brien has made with his speedsters fails to align with the results of his middle-distance horses. This year, the master trainer is 9-27 with his runners over trips ranging from 5f to 7f, but a modest 2-23 with those tackling distances between 1m2f and 1m5f.

These things can change quickly and O’Brien’s staying star Scandinavia was impressive in the Vintage Crop on Saturday. However, we only need to remind ourselves of Pierre Bonnard’s disappointing effort in the Ballysax and Action’s in Sandown’s Classic Trial to approach New Zealand with trepidation on his return.

The two-year-old achievements of those colts were in a different league to their opponents, yet both were beaten some way out at skinny prices.

Cape Of Good Hope remains O’Brien’s only Blue Riband Trial winner. That was seven seasons ago and he never won another race for the yard, so perhaps it is worth opposing New Zealand with small stakes on unbeaten colts Rebel Rocker and Saxon Street .

Faye Bramley, who managed to conjure a rare win from enigmatic recruit No Ordinary Joe at Sandown on Saturday, is equally adept in both codes and Rebel Rocker impressed on his debut over a mile at Kempton in November.

He has stayers in his pedigree and should appreciate this new distance, while Saxon Street, who represents more fashionable connections in John and Thady Gosden, did it nicely in a mile Chelmsford novice in December and is stoutly bred on the dam’s side.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

What they say

Jane Chapple-Hyam, trainer of Balzac

We're hoping he can put in a performance on the track and then we've got the next step to the Derby. He's improved for his run at Kempton, which was harder work for him having to jump out and make all, but he did it in a good manner. He's got a lot to improve on ratings-wise against others in the race, but fitness-wise it's good that we've got a run under our belt.

Richard Hannon, trainer of Pearl River

He saved his best run for his last run last year and he's always been a very good-moving horse who will get a trip like this. He might well be out of it on the weights, but he's improved a good bit and the owners are very keen to have a go - and why not? He's quite nice.

Jamie McCalmont, racing manager for Marc Chan, owner of Saxon Street

He's just had the one start, so we're stepping up to the major leagues here. He won a December maiden and they're quite hard to read. The stable seems to be in form, so they should have a good idea where they're at and we'll work out whether we've got a stakes horse or a handicapper. The mile and a quarter trip will not be a problem, that's for sure.

Reporting by Andrew Dietz

More Raceday Intel and tipping:

'I think Punchestown suits him better' - Barry Connell unconcerned by tactics as Marine Nationale tackles Willie Mullins quartet

'He has a bit of star quality about him' - Robbie Wilders bids to follow last week's 10-3 winner

Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Epsom

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