Outspoken billionaire owner who claimed 'incompetence and poor leadership' behind US racing struggles sends first runner to Britain

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Mike Repole has called US racing "the worst marketed sport in the history of sports" and accused its leaders of failing the industry. Now the billionaire owner is turning his attention to Britain.

Watch Party's appearance at Newmarket on Saturday will mark the first step in what could become a significant European expansion for one of racing's most outspoken owners.

The self-made businessman has become one of the most recognisable figures in US racing through his blue-and-orange silks, a slew of high-profile horses but arguably above all his willingness to challenge the status quo.

Repole has regularly used his social media platforms to voice his frustrations with the state of US racing, once posting: "With decades of incompetence and poor leadership from the old guard, we all deserve transparency and accountability from those who have been in power."

Earlier this year he announced plans to take legal action against several of racing's major organisations, including the Jockey Club, Breeders' Cup and the National Thoroughbred Racing Association, claiming the move was necessary to help "save the tracks, the people, the small owners and breeders, the fans and, most importantly, protecting the thoroughbred".

Now, after years of criticising those in power, Repole is increasingly turning his attention towards Europe. Watch Party, trained by Roger Varian, represents his first runner in Britain and follows a growing presence overseas, including horses in Italy with Endo and Cristiana Botti and a relationship with leading international breeding operation Coolmore.

Success on the track

Fierceness with jockey John Velazquez riding wins the Breeders' Cup Juvenile in 2023 Credit: Horsephotos

Repole's colours have been carried by some of the biggest names in American racing, including champion two-year-old Uncle Mo , Breeders' Cup Classic winner Vino Rosso and multiple Grade 1 winner Fierceness .

Uncle Mo, who was crowned US champion juvenile in 2010, became one of the country's most influential stallions, siring leading performers including Adare Manor , Golden Pal , Nyquist and Mo Donegal .

Vino Rosso provided Repole with his first Breeders' Cup Classic success in 2019, while Fierceness has since joined the stallion ranks at Ashford Stud after Coolmore purchased his breeding rights in 2024.

Repole built his fortune in the drinks industry, co-founding Glaceau, the company behind Vitaminwater and Smartwater, before it was sold to Coca-Cola in a deal worth $4.1 billion.

He later co-founded BodyArmor, another sports drink brand, which was also acquired by Coca-Cola in a deal that valued the company at $8 billion.

His first British runner

Mike Repole: owner of the Roger Varian-trained Watch Party Credit: Keeneland photo

While Repole has become a force in the US, his first British runner will line up against an owner who knows all too well what it takes to succeed in Britain and across the world.

That is Godolphin, whose daughter of Dubawi, Danse Royale , heads the market for the 7f fillies' maiden, with Billy Loughnane booked to ride.

Robbie Downey has the responsibility for the ride on Repole’s Watch Party, a daughter of Lope De Vega who was bought for 300,000gns at Tattersalls in October.

She is a sister to 1m1f winner Queen Of The Bogs, while her dam Nkosikazi was a Group 3 winner over 1m2f for William Haggas.

Read more:

'This is the only way to force change' - American owner Mike Repole plans lawsuit against major US racing bodies

'Fools see record prices at the top and think the sport is thriving . . . it’s dying' - leading owner Mike Repole launches scathing attack on US Jockey Club

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