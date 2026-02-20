Racing Post logo
premium

Our in-depth trends guide has found the big-race winner at 13-2 and 100-30 in the last two weeks - so who has the perfect profile this Saturday?

Graeme Rodway with the key angles to note for the Ladbrokes Trophy

There are any number of ways of narrowing down the field for a race, but my favoured method is to work out a par figure that would have won an average recent running and then knock out all of the horses who have failed to record a rating at least that high in the last year.

You can do this using either Racing Post Ratings or Topspeed figures by working out the median RPR or Topspeed that each winner had achieved in the last ten years. If using Topspeed, it’s important to remove the weight from the number so they are easily comparable.

Every Topspeed rating is adjusted up or down from 12st over jumps (10st on the Flat), so in order to reach the unadjusted figure we add or subtract the number of pounds from the rating that has been changed from 12st. An example for last year’s winner of this race, Katate Dori, is his adjusted Topspeed was 116, but unadjusted that read 23lb higher as he carried 10st 5lb. 

Deputy betting editor

Published on inRaceday Intel

