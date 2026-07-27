One rider with two Group 1s this summer, and another coming off the back of a big-race treble - jockeys to follow at Glorious Goodwood

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Cieren Fallon has surged to the top of the jockey standings at Goodwood this year, winning on five of his 11 rides (45 per cent strike-rate) and finishing second on one other occasion. His partnership with William Haggas makes him a leading candidate to shine this week.

Cieren Fallon partners Lake Forest in the Lennox Stakes Credit: Getty Images

The Group 1-winning rider kicks off his week on Tuesday with one of his best chances – Lake Forest in the Group 2 Lennox Stakes (3.00 ). Fallon rode the five-year-old to victory in the Listed Spring Trophy at Haydock in May and the No Nay Never gelding was a close second in this race last year.

Fallon also partners last-time-out winners Dyonisos and Sing The Blues on Tuesday in the 5f handicap (4.10) and the 6f fillies handicap (5.55 ), respectively. On Wednesday, nine-time winner Royal Velvet should not be discounted in the Group 3 Oak Tree Stakes (3.00 ) for Fallon, who won the apprentice handicap at the meeting in 2019 and 2020.

Kieran Shoemark enjoyed a strong 2025 at Goodwood, ending the year with a record of 9-46 (20 per cent strike-rate), which included two winners at this five-day festival in the form of Spicy Marg and Principality.

Kieran Shoemark had two winners at the festival last year Credit: Edward Whitaker

Shoemark might not be where he wants to be numerically this year, but he has two Group 1s to his name, and his partnership with Ed Walker is flourishing at the perfect time, with the Lambourn trainer helping the rider to 22 of his 36 wins in 2026.

As well as being booked to ride Witness Stand in his defence of the Lennox Stakes, Shoemark partners Miss Alpilles in the Goodwood Cup (3.35 ) and Queen Anne Stakes winner Ten Bob Tony in the Group 1 Sussex Stakes (4.10). Time For Sandals in the Qatar Stakes (3.35 ), The Ginger Kid in the 7f nursery (4.45 ) and Euston Hall in the mile handicap (5.55 ) are all contenders for Shoemark to build on what he achieved at this fixture 12 months ago.

Saffie Osborne heads into another major festival at the top of her game after riding a treble on King George day at Ascot on Saturday. The rider has already surpassed last season's prize-money haul, and is on course to do so in terms of winners.

Saffie Osborne Credit: Edward Whitaker

Osborne has built up a formidable partnership with Richard Spencer this year, and she could be reunited with Zigazig Ah on Wednesday in the 5f fillies' conditions race (2.25 ), having this month steered her to Super Sprint success at Newbury.

The 24-year-old will ride Dash Of Azure for Tony Bloom and Ian McAleavy in the Oak Tree Stakes on Wednesday, and the Wathnan-owned Proposal in a mile fillies' handicap (5.20 ) on Tuesday. She has won both of her two rides for the powerful operation.

Who else is worth following?

Champion jockey Oisin Murphy has been crowned top rider at the past two Glorious Goodwood meetings, while Ryan Moore – top performer in 2018 and second in 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2025 – is naturally strong due to his relationship with Aidan O'Brien.

Tom Marquand , top rider at Glorious Goodwood in 2023, has fired in ten winners at the past three festivals, and his big rides include Spicy Marg in the Qatar Stakes, Shaihaan in the Gordon Stakes (3.00 ) and Flight Signal in the Molecomb Stakes (3.35 ).

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