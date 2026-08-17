Ombudsman v Constitution River is imminent! What have connections said ahead of Juddmonte International epic?

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The 2026 Juddmonte International (3.35 ) is just days away and the sport's eyes will be glued to York on Wednesday, as it is shaping up to be a world-class cracker.

It is Ombudsman versus Constitution River in the epic clash of the middle-distance generation this year, as the best older horse meets the star three-year-old. There is extra spice too, as the Gosdens and Godolphin face off against Aidan O'Brien and Ballydoyle.

We have reached crunch time for the Ebor festival's highlight, and here are the last updates both camps gave us ahead of it.

What they say

John Gosden, Ombudsman's joint-trainer, speaking on August 7 :

"Ombudsman hasn’t seen the grass since Ascot and this is just what we needed as there’s no chance of getting on it anywhere else right now. He had a nice, normal solid piece of work, which is just what we wanted before York. He’s a pro now and doesn’t want to do anything flashy, not that we wanted it.

"The way he quickened up at Ascot was probably his best performance, and it was a solid, evenly run race.

“We’ll have one pacemaker in there and I’m sure Aidan will. I expect a really truly run race. I can’t imagine it any other way. The race was a bit of a muddle last year as the effective pacemaker was ridden by a Japanese jockey who had never been in action at York before. Rab [Havlin] was ignored on Birr Castle. They went a good pace but still finished third.

“I don’t see them letting pacemakers go 25 lengths in front. Our fellow picked up well and went away from them last year but I would imagine it would be a more conventional race this time. The pacemakers did a good job at Ascot last time and they didn’t get in anyone’s way, which is how it should be.”

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Constitution River, speaking on August 13 :

"Everything has gone well with Constitution River and it's very possible Hawk Mountain could run. Action and Causeway could run too, but nothing is set in stone yet."

You can find out even more on what O'Brien thinks about Constitution River's Juddmonte clash on August 5 here .

O'Brien is also responsible for Hawk Mountain, Causeway and Action among the ten entries.

Robert Havlin, rider of Devil's Advocate, pacemaker for Ombudsman, speaking on August 14 :

“Devil's Advocate is Ombudsman's lead horse, so he works with him all the time, and the aim is to give him a good lead in the race. I’m sure everybody will want the same. Constitution River will want that and I’d imagine they’ll sit a bit closer this time with Ballydoyle having a pacemaker in there too.”

What about other contenders?

Colin Keane, rider of Item, speaking on August 10 :

"I've nothing but huge respect for Ombudsman and Constitution River, but Item is a really nice horse and I don't think we've got to the bottom of him yet.

"The only time he's been beaten was in the Derby and I knew from a long way out that day that it just wasn't happening. He hated the ground, his wheels were spinning the whole way and you can just put a line through that run. That wasn't him, he's so much better than that.

"I was at Ascot riding Kalpana the last time he won, but I thought that looked a strong Group 2 at York. There were some top older horses in there and he seemed to beat them fair and square. It's going to be tough, but Item is on the up and I could see him running a big race."

Kieran Shoemark, rider of Almaqam, speaking on August 10 :

"He ran a creditable race at Ascot on ground that was possibly on the quick side. I always thought he was going to improve for his Tattersalls Gold Cup win and he's only had two runs this season. It's a very competitive race and I'm looking forward to getting on him."

Nemone Routh, racing manager in France to Aga Khan Studs, owners of Zaydaan, speaking on August 16:

"I'm not sure how he'll measure up to Ombudsman and Constitution River. But he's in good form and we feel like, while we could keep ducking and diving in minor races, we need to find out about him.

"On ratings he's a long way off the top two but we've got to find out where we are with him. We're not saying we're going to beat those two but we'd be very happy if he ran into third place, while he could surprise us."

Read more...

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