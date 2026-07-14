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Oisin Murphy rides at his home track of Killarney for the first time - our Spotlight team predict how many winners he will have
Champion jockey heads to Ireland on the back of a 2,558-1 five-timer at Windsor on Monday night
Oisin Murphy rides at his home track of Killarney for the first time on Tuesday evening.
The five-time champion jockey, who rode a 2,558-1 five-timer at Windsor on Monday evening, has ridden winners at the Curragh, Leopardstown and Listowel in Ireland, including Group 1 success on Roaring Lion in the Irish Champion Stakes at the second-named track in 2018.
- Oisin Murphy rides 2,558-1 five-timer to regain championship lead - but can his big rival Billy Loughnane claim a first title?
Murphy said: "Riding a winner at Killarney has always been a lifelong dream of mine. I grew up watching racing here, and to finally ride here in front of my family, friends, and the home crowd is going to be an incredibly special moment. I hope I can give everyone plenty to cheer about."
The top jockey has a strong book of six rides on day two of the track's five-day festival – so how many winners will he ride on the night?
Celtic Motif
Race 1m maiden (5.09)
Trainer Joseph O'Brien
Forecast SP 2-5f
Spotlight view Smart maiden for this stable at two, made the frame on all four starts, notably when third in the Goffs Million and fourth (demoted from third) in a 1m fillies' Group 3 event; placed in three of her four starts for Brendan Walsh in the US; has returned to Joseph O'Brien, who fits a tongue-tie; some element of risk attached to her eight-race maiden status, but hard to oppose.
Tipped by Spotlight? Yes
Tyraxes
Race 1m maiden (5.40)
Trainer Denis Hogan
Forecast SP 4-1
Spotlight view First seven runs were on the all-weather, initially for Andrew Balding; placed in three of five Dundalk outings for this stable, including a three-length third over a mile in March; made little impression at Limerick on turf debut; better when fourth over course and distance in May; closely matched with Could Dreamer on that running.
Tipped by Spotlight? No
Zheleznaya Dama
Race 1m handicap (6.10)
Trainer Brendan Duke
Forecast SP 9-2
Spotlight view Showed ability at two with a third placing in a 7f Down Royal nursery; saddle slipped on her reappearance at Cork; not beaten far in fifth over a shorter trip at Limerick on Saturday; place possibility with Oisin Murphy up.
Tipped by Spotlight? No
Elusive Duke
Race 1m handicap (6.40)
Trainer Mark Molloy
Forecast SP 15-8f
Spotlight view 1m1f Leopardstown winner last year for his previous yard; recent seconds at Gowran and Naas have been over longer trips than this; holds a definite chance all the same.
Tipped by Spotlight? Yes
Saga Gaga
Race 1m3f fillies' handicap (7.10)
Trainer Michael O'Callaghan
Forecast SP 5-2f
Spotlight view Showed promise on her Leopardstown debut and followed up with a battling success over 1m1f on easier ground at Gowran; handicapper has not taken many chances with her mark, but there might be more to come over this trip.
Tipped by Spotlight? No
Satono Chevalier
Race 2m1f handicap (7.40)
Trainer Michael Flannery
Forecast SP 3-1
Spotlight view Undergoing a new lease of life, winning three of his last four, and a rise of 17lb could still be manageable; unproven over this trip but in the form of his life and will be popular.
Tipped by Spotlight? No
Read these next . . .
'She is unexposed and can exploit her opening mark' - Alan Sweetman has two fancies at Killarney on Tuesday
€260,000 buy with Group 1 entries beats Ballydoyle odds-on shot for winning debut in a Killarney maiden with rich recent history
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