Oisin Murphy rides at his home track of Killarney for the first time - our Spotlight team predict how many winners he will have

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Oisin Murphy rides at his home track of Killarney for the first time on Tuesday evening.

The five-time champion jockey, who rode a 2,558-1 five-timer at Windsor on Monday evening, has ridden winners at the Curragh, Leopardstown and Listowel in Ireland, including Group 1 success on Roaring Lion in the Irish Champion Stakes at the second-named track in 2018.

Murphy said: "Riding a winner at Killarney has always been a lifelong dream of mine. I grew up watching racing here, and to finally ride here in front of my family, friends, and the home crowd is going to be an incredibly special moment. I hope I can give everyone plenty to cheer about."

The top jockey has a strong book of six rides on day two of the track's five-day festival – so how many winners will he ride on the night?

Race 1m maiden (5.09 )

Trainer Joseph O'Brien

Forecast SP 2-5f

Spotlight view Smart maiden for this stable at two, made the frame on all four starts, notably when third in the Goffs Million and fourth (demoted from third) in a 1m fillies' Group 3 event; placed in three of her four starts for Brendan Walsh in the US; has returned to Joseph O'Brien, who fits a tongue-tie; some element of risk attached to her eight-race maiden status, but hard to oppose.

Tipped by Spotlight? Yes

Celtic Motif 17:09 Killarney View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Race 1m maiden (5.40 )

Trainer Denis Hogan

Forecast SP 4-1

Spotlight view First seven runs were on the all-weather, initially for Andrew Balding; placed in three of five Dundalk outings for this stable, including a three-length third over a mile in March; made little impression at Limerick on turf debut; better when fourth over course and distance in May; closely matched with Could Dreamer on that running.

Tipped by Spotlight? No

Tyraxes 17:40 Killarney View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Denis Gerard Hogan

Race 1m handicap (6.10 )

Trainer Brendan Duke

Forecast SP 9-2

Spotlight view Showed ability at two with a third placing in a 7f Down Royal nursery; saddle slipped on her reappearance at Cork; not beaten far in fifth over a shorter trip at Limerick on Saturday; place possibility with Oisin Murphy up.

Tipped by Spotlight? No

Zheleznaya Dama 18:10 Killarney View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Brendan W Duke

Race 1m handicap (6.40 )

Trainer Mark Molloy

Forecast SP 15-8f

Spotlight view 1m1f Leopardstown winner last year for his previous yard; recent seconds at Gowran and Naas have been over longer trips than this; holds a definite chance all the same.

Tipped by Spotlight? Yes

Elusive Duke 18:40 Killarney View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: M A Molloy

Race 1m3f fillies' handicap (7.10 )

Trainer Michael O'Callaghan

Forecast SP 5-2f

Spotlight view Showed promise on her Leopardstown debut and followed up with a battling success over 1m1f on easier ground at Gowran; handicapper has not taken many chances with her mark, but there might be more to come over this trip.

Tipped by Spotlight? No

Saga Gaga 19:10 Killarney View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: M D O'Callaghan

Race 2m1f handicap (7.40 )

Trainer Michael Flannery

Forecast SP 3-1

Spotlight view Undergoing a new lease of life, winning three of his last four, and a rise of 17lb could still be manageable; unproven over this trip but in the form of his life and will be popular.

Tipped by Spotlight? No

Satono Chevalier 19:40 Killarney View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: M K Flannery

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