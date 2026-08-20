No Scandinavia, no Trawlerman - but their absence could make way for a new staying star

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No Scandinavia, no Trawlerman, no star? The Lonsdale Cup has a bit more of a vanilla feel without the leading lights in the division, so who is the next big thing?

Could it be Caballo De Mar or Amiloc ? Not if you were to believe what you have seen of them recently, because how many times would the first two in the market for this Group 2 have achieved form figures reading 0U on their respective latest starts? Not often.

However, there are reasons for those performances. Caballo De Mar was last in the Gold Cup, but raced in second for the majority of the race and simply didn’t get home over the extreme distance. The vet reported him showing signs of heat stress after the race.

Excuses don’t stop there for the market leaders, because it all went wrong for Amiloc in the Goodwood Cup. He ducked left and unseated his rider just as the runners left the stalls, but still played a part in the finish by badly hampering Trawlerman.

A riderless Amiloc chased by Scandinavia at Goodwood last month Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Caballo De Mar is probably the solid option, but Amiloc is the one with the X factor. He has Group 1 form, having finished fourth in the Breeders’ Cup Turf last season, and went off 8-13 favourite for the Yorkshire Cup in May on the back of it. That tells you plenty.

It didn’t happen for him there, but his excuses are the strongest. If there is a star, he is it.

Morrison's sure touch enables Quickthorn to return after absence

Hughie Morrison has shown himself to be a skilled handler of all types of horses, but if there is one type with whom he excels it is old boys in staying races.

Alcazar won the Group 1 Prix Royal Oak as a ten-year-old, while Nearly Caught was eight when winning his final race – a Listed contest at Newmarket.

There was also Kylkenny, who claimed his final win aged 13, and the inimitable Not So Sleepy, a Grade 1 winner over hurdles aged 11 and a winner on the Flat the following year.

Not So Sleepy: a winner on the Flat aged 12 Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

So, there could not have been a better regime for Quickthorn to be part of as he returns to the course for the first time since September 2024 having turned nine at the start of the year.

“He came to me from pre-training earlier in the year and it’s taken us that time to get to the point we are now,” said Morrison. “It’s difficult to find places for these highly rated horses, but he’s won this race before and he’s run well at York, so it seemed a good place to bring him back to.”

Quickthorn, owned and bred by Lady Blyth, produced his joint-best performance on ratings when stunning his opponents in this race in 2022.

Under Tom Marquand, who is back in the saddle, the pair went miles clear turning into the back straight and never came close to being caught. The following year, horse and jockey deployed the same tactics to win the Group 1 Goodwood Cup.

Quickthorn: ran his rivals ragged in the 2022 Lonsdale Cup Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

After being kept off the course by "little niggles", it has been a case of doing “a millimetre more every day” with Quickthorn, according to Morrison, who said having “patient owners who understand” has made the job much easier.

He added: “You take it as read that people will be critical of him coming back, but racehorses are racehorses and they aren’t made for – and don't enjoy – standing in the field in the rain.

"They love the heat and he enjoys training and racing. We’ll just have to see how he gets on.”

What they say

George Scott, trainer of Caballo De Mar

He seems to have got over a very tough race at Ascot. We never considered going to Goodwood, so he could be fresh here. The rain won’t be a problem and we’re hopeful we can see him back to somewhere near his best.

Tom Clover, trainer of Al Nayyir

He’s been consistent and I thought it was a good run at Ascot from off the pace. We think he’s better left-handed and we know he likes York. He won’t mind any cut underfoot and, while he’d have to improve to win, we hope he can sneak a place. We’d be delighted if he does.

Patrick Cooper, racing manager to Vimy Aykroyd, owner of Amiloc

He’s fit and well. We’ll see what the ground’s like, but hopefully he’ll be able to run a good race. We never got to find out if he stayed at Goodwood because the jockey fell off. He’s had only a couple of runs this year – he was too keen the first time, it went wrong at Goodwood, but in between he ran a great race at Ascot.

Aidan O’Brien, trainer of Illinois

He has his chance. He ran an okay race at Goodwood and hopefully he’ll run better here.

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