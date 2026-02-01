No excuses this time - the sun has come out and the stage is set for Galopin Des Champs to shine in red-hot Irish Gold Cup

Racing Post logo
Better late than never, eh? And never wasn't a huge price not so long ago as a new tributary of the Liffey branched out to the back straight of Leopardstown early last week and threatened to wash away the entire Dublin Racing Festival. 

We had to say goodbye to Saturday but it was only a temporary loss, and the good people of Ireland even organised a Bank Holiday Monday straight after the DRF just in case a situation just like this ever arose. You never know when you might need it, and boy did we need it in 2026. 

It hasn't stopped raining since about 1963 but somehow we are racing in south Dublin for the second day in a row. It's a phenomenal feat and testament to the tremendous drainage system at Leopardstown that gets so much flak every Christmas for being too good. 

Deputy Ireland editor

