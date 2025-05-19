Nicky Henderson debuts bumper eyecatcher and an interesting James Owen code-switcher

Cork: two-year-old maiden to watch

The last two winners of the 5f maiden (5.15) have gone on to become 100+ rated performers and Tuesday's line-up is packed full of promising types.

Rogue Legend was a good second on his debut here at the start of the month for Paddy Twomey – who won this race in 2022 – while Raphello and Baker Blue were placed on their debuts.

The Gold Cup-winning trainer Gavin Cromwell also has a runner in Invincible Rocket.

Hexham: Anderson makes rare appearance

Joe Anderson makes the unfamiliar journey to Hexham to partner Hardy Du Seuil, looking to continue a good spell for Lambourn trainer Jamie Snowden.

The eight-year-old was placed at Grade 2 level as a novice chaser just a few seasons ago and will carry top weight in the 2m4f handicap hurdle (8.28) as he bids for a first success in over two years.

Anderson has a 21 per cent strike-rate when teaming up with Snowden and this is just his second ride at the track.

Snowden, who is 5-15 at Hexham, said: "We've just not managed to get many runs into him this season because of the dry spring, so we were keen to go again and the track will suit him well as he likes those stiffer tracks. He's on a handicap mark he certainly be very competitive off.

"Joe, who's been riding a few winners for us the last couple of months, takes off 3lb and hopefully he's got a decent chance to end his season with a nice win."

Hardy Du Seuil 20:28 Hexham View Racecard Jky: Joe Anderson (3lb) Tnr: Jamie Snowden

Huntingdon: James Owen tries another Gredley Flat horse over jumps

The success of Burdett Road and East India Dock means any ex-Flat horse going hurdling for the Gredley Family and James Owen will catch the eye and Noisy Jazz starts life over obstacles in the 2m maiden hurdle (6.40).

The daughter of Ulysses is from the family of Ascot Gold Cup winner Big Orange and achieved a mark of 81 on the Flat, winning a Newmarket novice and placing at Windsor among six starts.

Sam Twiston-Davies is an eyecatching booking, while Owen also runs High Court Judge, who has been beaten on two starts over hurdles.

Noisy Jazz 18:40 Huntingdon View Racecard Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: James Owen

Lingfield: O'Meara out to extend impressive record

David O'Meara is one to watch on the turf at Lingfield, with an eyecatching 31 per cent all-time strike-rate and a level-stakes profit of +8.37.

He has three chances of continuing that good record on Tuesday, notably with the two-time runner-up In A Hurry in the 1m1f fillies' maiden (3.10). She was beaten only a neck last time out.

Percy's Daydream also looks for a first success in the 1m2f novice (2.40) while veteran Musicka goes for win number 18 in the 6f handicap (4.40 ).

Nottingham: +£21.75

Is the profit made off a £1 stake when backing William Muir and Chris Grassick-trained runners in three-year-old handicaps at the track. They saddle Herculeus (5.05).

Nottingham: progressive stayers clash

The 2m handicap (2.32) at Nottingham might only feature three runners but there is plenty of interest in the clash between progressive four-year-olds Toby Tops and Godsend .

Toby Tops has a race-fitness advantage over his main rivals, having taken his record to three wins in his last four starts at Ascot this month, whereas Godsend, winner of four of his last five outings, has been off the track since last August.

Weddell Sea , who completes the line-up, also knows how to win having struck on two of his last three runs, all at Newcastle, this year.

Southwell: hot Henderson debuts well-bred prospect

Nicky Henderson is in quite spectacular form with seven winners from his last 15 runners and he unleashes a fascinating newcomer in Eremenko in the 2m bumper (3.50 ).

Henderson sent just 11 runners to Southwell last season but enjoyed four winners while he has a 40 per cent strike-rate with horses in bumpers at the track.

Eremenko is a homebred for Kenny Alexander of Honeysuckle fame and is related to Doddiethegreat, who won the Pertemps for the same connections at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Eremenko 15:50 Southwell View Racecard Jky: James Bowen Tnr: Nicky Henderson

Southwell stat: 100 per cent

David Pipe is 3-3 in novice hurdles at the track and runs Nini Star (4.20).

Nini Star 16:20 Southwell View Racecard Jky: Jack Tudor Tnr: David Pipe

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.