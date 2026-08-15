Over to bloodstock . . .

Bacio: favourite for the Nunthorpe Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

The Wesley Ward-trained Royal Ascot winner Bacio heads Coral's betting for Friday's Coolmore City Of Troy Nunthorpe Stakes, following the latest entry stage for the York sprint.

Rayevka is 5-1 second favourite ahead of last year's winner Asfoora at 6-1.

"With runners from America, France and Australia at the head of the Nunthorpe betting, it's a truly international renewal of the famous York sprint," said Coral's David Stevens.

"Such was the impression Bacio made when winning a handicap at the royal meeting, Wesley Ward's runner is clear favourite to give his a trainer a first victory in the race."



Coolmore City Of Troy Nunthorpe Stakes

Coral: 3 Bacio, 5 Rayevka, 6 Asfoora, 8 American Affair, Satono Reve, 10 Mission Central, Pershaada, Rumstar, 12 Cover Up, Night Raider, 20 Time For Sandals, 25 Redorange, 33 Bar