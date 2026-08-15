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Surprising move in Saturday's big betting race with outsider backed into 18-1 from 50-1 and Nunthorpe and Lonsdale Cup fields take shape
Summary
- Eight live races on ITV headlined by the Group 2 Hungerford Stakes (3.10)
- The Great St Wilfrid Handicap at Ripon (3.25) is the big betting race of the day
- Aidan O'Brien and Francis Graffard battle for Group 2 honours in Deauville on day important Arqana sales begin
- Superstar stayer Trawlerman has been retired
- GET IN TOUCH: email your thoughts, tips or questions to liveblog@racingpost.com
- RACECARDS | INTEL | TIPS | RESULTS
Summary
- Eight live races on ITV headlined by the Group 2 Hungerford Stakes (3.10)
- The Great St Wilfrid Handicap at Ripon (3.25) is the big betting race of the day
- Aidan O'Brien and Francis Graffard battle for Group 2 honours in Deauville on day important Arqana sales begin
- Superstar stayer Trawlerman has been retired
- GET IN TOUCH: email your thoughts, tips or questions to liveblog@racingpost.com
- RACECARDS | INTEL | TIPS | RESULTS
Over to bloodstock . . .
With racing starting shortly, we'll be wrapping up our build-up blog soon. However, our bloodstock reporter Kitty Trice will be taking over blogging duties with live updates from day one of the Arqana August Sale.
Follow all the action as the big players search for the next Diamond Necklace or Constitution River at Deauville.
International field assembling for Nunthorpe
The Wesley Ward-trained Royal Ascot winner Bacio heads Coral's betting for Friday's Coolmore City Of Troy Nunthorpe Stakes, following the latest entry stage for the York sprint.
Rayevka is 5-1 second favourite ahead of last year's winner Asfoora at 6-1.
"With runners from America, France and Australia at the head of the Nunthorpe betting, it's a truly international renewal of the famous York sprint," said Coral's David Stevens.
"Such was the impression Bacio made when winning a handicap at the royal meeting, Wesley Ward's runner is clear favourite to give his a trainer a first victory in the race."
Coolmore City Of Troy Nunthorpe Stakes
Coral: 3 Bacio, 5 Rayevka, 6 Asfoora, 8 American Affair, Satono Reve, 10 Mission Central, Pershaada, Rumstar, 12 Cover Up, Night Raider, 20 Time For Sandals, 25 Redorange, 33 Bar
Big move in main betting race
Sponsors William Hill have reported a big move in the Great St Wilfrid at Ripon after cutting Brighton Boy to 18-1 (from 50).
Firm spokesman Lee Phelps said: “There has been a huge market move for Brighton Boy, who was as big as 50-1 last night but is now 18-1.
“In the William Hill Supporting MND Silver Cup, it’s all about Grant Wood, who is into 9-2 joint-favourite, having tumbled from 11-1. Our other market leader is Magic Boy, who has halved in price from 9-1 earlier this morning.”
Focus on York fields
Trawlerman was not the only high-profile Godolphin absentee on Friday's York card as Inner City Blues was missing from the Gimcrack, for which he had been one of the market leaders.
Tawakal, Nabati and Flann Sunna were another interesting two-year-old not confirmed for the Gimcrack, with the betting now headed by Arapaho Gold (5-2) and Adaay Of Scarlett (11-4).
In Trawlerman's absence, Caballo De Mar now tops the Lonsdale Cup betting at 5-2, from Amiloc at 3-1.
All the main contenders for the Nunthorpe stood their ground, with Bacio the 3-1 favourite.
Paddy Power's market movers
Newbury
1.25 Mount Atlas 7-2 (from 4)
1.55 Glamorous Breeze 5 (from 7)
2.35 Scoville 2 (from 9-4)
3.10 Symbol Of Honour 11-4 (from 9-2)
3.42 Mister Whippy 4 (from 9-2)
Newmarket
2.10 Archduke Ferdinand 5 (from 11-2)
Ripon
2.55 Magic Boy 13-2 (from 8)
3.25 Lord Roxby 9-2 (from 11-2)
York Group 2s taking shape
On to the Group 2s at York on Friday and following Trawlerman’s retirement, ten stayers remain in contention for the Weatherbys Lonsdale Cup
Caballo De Mar
Al Nayyir
Amiloc
Carmers
Columbus
French Master
Illinois
Lambourn
Mount Atlas
Quickthorn
The unbeaten Arapaho Gold is one of 15 colts going forward for the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes
Adaay Of Scarlett
Agamemnon
Arapaho Gold
Carry The Flag
Dubai Champion
Final Objective
Great Oak
Hell Of A Spin
Marco Polo
Matteo
Mrair
Mussab
Never Enough
Ronson
Where Love Lives
Bacio on course for York
The confirmations for the main races at York on Friday are starting to drop, with Wesley Ward’s ante-post favourite Bacio one of 20 sprinters in the Group 1 Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes
Ain’t Nobody
American Affair
Cover Up
Jm Jungle
Night Raider
Partisan Hero
Redorange
Rumstar
Satono Reve
Starlust
Bacio
Brussels
Mission Central
Asfoora
Azure Angel
Heavenly Heather
Rayevka
Time For Sandals
Fitzella
Pershaada
Most popular runner with punters
Switching back to today's action, Scoville has been all the rage with Paddy Power for the 7f handicap at Newbury (2.35).
Firm spokesman Paul Binfield said: “Scoville drops in class and is the most popular horse today among punters, although the price is currently steady at 2-1.
“Symbol Of Honour in the Hungerford is the biggest mover of the day, with connections stepping the four-year-old up a furlong from when he prevailed at the same venue last month.”
No Trawlerman at York
Trawlerman had been favourite for Friday's Weatherbys Lonsdale Cup at York, and his absence is going to turn the Group 2 into a wide-open contest.
Declarations for day three of York's Ebor meeting are due shortly, so we'll bring you the latest on races including the Coolmore City Of Troy Nunthorpe and Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack as well.
One cool dude
Following his achievements on the track, Trawlerman was already a hugely popular performer, but he gained cult status when he started wearing ski goggles in his work at home.
The unusual equipment was used to counter a rare eye condition and he certainly pulled off the look, even sporting the shades on the track before his races.
Trawlerman became sensitive to sunlight and bright light and was housed in the darkest box available at Clarehaven Stables to help manage his condition.
Let us know your favourite memories of one of racing's coolest customers by emailing liveblog@racingpost.com
Trawlerman's career in numbers
11 wins
25 starts
2 Group 1 victories
£2,158,498 career earnings
123 best Racing Post Rating
1.9 the seconds in which he lowered the course record when winning the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot
Trawlerman 'part of the family'
John Gosden has paid tribute to Trawlerman after calling time on the star stayer's career, describing the popular eight-year-old as "part of the family" at Clarehaven Stables.
Gosden said: "Trawlerman is happy and well, but unfortunately he came out of the Goodwood Cup with a leg issue and is now being retired.
"At eight years old he has become part of the family here and won the Long Distance Cup twice and the Ascot Gold Cup in a very fast record time, which is unlikely to be equalled, as well as the Ebor
"He has won over £2 million in prize-money and remained at the top of his game this year when second in the Ascot Gold Cup, beaten a head giving 1lb to the winner.
"He will be retired to Wood Ditton Stud, where Godolphin have wonderful facilities that he knows well having been there for holiday."
🚨 Breaking: Trawlerman retired 🚨
Breaking news from our Newmarket correspondent David Milnes, who reports that star stayer Trawlerman has been retired after suffering a leg injury in the Goodwood Cup.
The Godolphin eight-year-old won two Group 1s, including a memorable victory over stablemate Sweet William in last year's Gold Cup at Royal Ascot.
He amassed more than £2.1 million in prize-money during his career with John and Thady Gosden, with his other top-level success coming in last year's Long Distance Cup at Ascot.
More reaction to follow . . .
Here come the greys
Newmarket brings a different kind of spectacle to ITV viewers when ten galloping greys line up for the Betway Grey Horse Handicap (2.10).
Get our full runner-by-runner guide and tip for the unique race.
All change in Hungerford betting
Support continues to come for Symbol Of Honour in the Hungerford Stakes (3.10), with the Godolphin four-year-old now clear favourite at a general 3-1, having been 5-1 first thing.
Never So Brave has lost his position at the head of the market and is 7-2 (from 11-4), while Extremely Zain has also drifted to 5-1.
Best bets from our in-form tipster
Fresh from unearthing 13-2 and 5-2 winners in his last column, Harry Wilson returns with his advice for all eight races live on ITV from Newbury, Newmarket and Ripon.
Compare and contrast
Temporary traffic lights were never going to stop our intrepid reporter David Carr taking up an early spot in the Ripon press room. David has provided this update from the track:
The racing surface at Ripon is beautifully verdant and green ahead of this afternoon's William Hill Great St Wilfrid.
But that is only because the course has been watered pretty much non-stop for the last six weeks.
Look at the infield. That is how the track would be if nature had not been given a helping hand. The ground is described officially as good, good to firm in places.
Traffic alert 🚨
Ripon stages its biggest day of the year, with a crowd of 10,000 expected for the Great St Wilfrid fixture.
Those heading to the Yorkshire course are advised to allow extra time for their journey, not just because of the bumper crowd but also due to traffic restrictions on Boroughbridge Road.
Non-runners at the ITV tracks ❌
Newbury
1.55 6 Seven Questions
4.20 6 Nicator
4.55 2 Lost Signal
Newmarket
2.43 1 Green Sky
5.00 6 Bucklow Hill
Ripon
3.55 6 Jungle Ruler
5.05 5 Marlena's Prince, 6 Daring Leader
I thought my lawn was bad . . .
I found this a really striking image, taken by our top photographer Ed Whitaker at Newbury yesterday. It goes to show just how hard groundstaff around the country have been working to maintain racing surfaces.
Spare a thought for Bath, which should have been racing today but was forced to cancel because of the condition of the track following the continued dry weather.
The fixture has been switched to the all-weather at Lingfield.