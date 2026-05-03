Multiple Oaks winner Minnie Hauk returns in Group 2 Mooresbridge Stakes

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The Aidan O'Brien-trained dual Classic winner star Minnie Hauk is the star attraction at the Curragh when she makes her reappearance in the Group 2 Clem Murphy Memorial Irish EBF Mooresbridge Stakes.

Winner of the Cheshire Oaks on her return last season, she progressed well to take the Oaks on her next start at Epsom, seeing off stablemate Whirl by a neck.

A cosy success in the Irish equivalent at this track followed before she posted the biggest winning margin of her career to make it a hat-trick of top-level wins in the Yorkshire Oaks.

She then produced a fantastic effort to go down by a head to Daryz in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, the pair pulling well clear of the rest of the field, and the Frankel filly was probably feeling the effects of her campaign when disappointing on her final start in the Breeders' Cup Turf.

This contest is a warm-up for the Tattersalls Gold Cup, while O’Brien has stated all roads lead to a second crack at Europe's most valuable race at Longchamp in October.

Aidan O'Brien: thinks Minnie Hauk has "done well physically" over the winter Credit: Edward Whitaker

The trainer feels Minnie Hauk is stronger this season and he said: “I’m happy with her. She’s just ready to start off but she seems to be in good form. We think she’s done well physically over the winter.”

With an official rating 10lb higher than her closest rival, Minnie Hauk will not need to be fully tuned up to win this under Ryan Moore, but Coronation Stakes winner Cercene is an interesting rival, as is Beset .

The latter's trainer, Joseph O’Brien, is in excellent form and Beset won on her reappearance in March before finishing runner-up in a course-and-distance Group 3 last month.

She will have the services of a returning Dylan Browne McMonagle and should at least confirm the form with Shaool , who finished sixth behind her at Naas in March.

Going update

The going at the Curragh is good following a dry Saturday. Dry conditions are expected to continue and there will be selective watering to maintain the current description.

What they say

Joseph O’Brien, trainer of Adelaide River and Beset

It’s Adelaide River’s first run after a layoff. We’re still learning about him but we’re looking forward to getting him out. Beset is coming here off the back of a really good run over course and distance. She’s up in class again but it would be great if she could make the frame. She’s been progressive and hopefully we haven’t got to the end of that yet.

Johnny Murtagh, trainer of Shaool

We were a little bit disappointed with the way she ran at Naas on her first run back as we thought she was in good form. In any case, she seems to be in good form again now but it’s a big ask.

Chris Cook's three things to note

1 Good things are to be expected from Decade Of TIme when the three-year-old colt has his second outing in a mile novice contest at Windsor (2.58). Allowed to start at 40-1 on his debut in a field of 25 at Newbury last month, he ran a stormer, staying on to nick third amid rivals who already had experience. The bare form of that effort entitles him to be favourite and it seems reasonable to expect a more focused effort at the second attempt. Trainer Jack Channon has been regularly among the winners since February.

2 On top of all the quality action in Britain and Ireland, Chantilly stages the Prix de Guiche (3.35), a Group 3 over 1m1f for three-year-olds which will be required viewing in mid-afternoon. Hawk Mountain, 10-1 third favourite in the Derby betting, makes his reappearance against four rivals in a race won by Almanzor and Vadeni in recent years. Last seen winning the Futurity at Doncaster, his third juvenile success, Hawk Mountain was a ground-related withdrawal from the Craven last month but seems likely to get some dig in France. Campacite, second to Puerto Rico at Saint-Cloud in October, has had a run already and could be a significant rival.

3 Kitty's Light is back! One of the more popular staying chasers of recent times, he has been on the missing list since January last year and has been given a real chance by the handicapper as he steps into veteran company for the first time at Fakenham (4.03). It's three years since he won the Scottish National and the bet365 Gold Cup on consecutive Saturdays and he was a game fifth in the following year's Grand National off a rating of 146. Now he's down to 127, a drop of 8lb since we last saw him. Victory may be asking a lot but it would be nice to see him go well.

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