Money talks - why the market might be the best guide on what to expect as Constitution Hill makes his Flat bow at Southwell

How do you solve a problem like Constitution Hill ? That question must have been revolving around Nicky Henderson’s mind since he fell for the third time in four starts at Newcastle in November and the solution looks to be simple: take away the hurdles and run him on the Flat.

However, this isn’t the Flat debut that I imagined and it begs the question of whether it is what Henderson had in mind, too. I thought we might see Constitution Hill win a weak all-weather novice before going on to a summer Flat campaign, but this looks different.

A weak race it is not. Henderson might have playfully welcomed the prospect of Willie Mullins sending over a challenger to his star hurdler by suggesting they could go out for dinner, but it can’t have been on the agenda to give Constitution Hill an unduly hard race.

That’s because far from this being a prep run for a Flat campaign, it now increasingly looks like it could tee him up for one of the more unlikely Champion Hurdle bids of recent years.

So what should we expect from Constitution Hill? Our Racing Post Ratings and Smart View experts think he may be capable of recording an RPR in the 100s and that would be good enough to win an average Class 2 of any kind, let alone a novice where little form is on offer. But that assessment is all in theory. The reality is that nobody has any idea of what to expect, but money talks and the market is rarely wrong. That’s because a component of the odds comes from inside information and, in races with such little form to go on, that can be key.

Square Necker (right): the fact he's vying for favouritism shows this is no penalty kick Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

The market will therefore be the best guide to what we can expect from all the horses in the race, and the fact that Square Necker , who has run only twice for a best RPR of just 87, is vying for favouritism is confirmation this will be no penalty kick for Constitution Hill.

Square Necker could easily improve to an RPR of 100-plus in time, while Mullins has booked Ryan Moore for the 152-rated hurdler Daddy Long Legs . He could also hit 100.

Throw in 142-rated hurdler Tripoli Flyer and 83-rated Flat performer Gambino and you couldn’t have found a much stiffer test. If he passes with flying colours, Cheltenham might well be in reach, but whether he should jump hurdles again is an entirely different question.

