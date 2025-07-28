Mississippi River out to defy the stats to give Aidan O'Brien his first win in the Tuesday showpiece at Galway

If Mississippi River wins this, he will have done something no other Ballydoyle horse has managed. Although Aidan O’Brien’s CV glitters, this premier handicap is a rare omission.

The master of Ballydoyle has saddled 18 runners in this race since the start of his training career, and has twice sent out the second, but has yet to hit the jackpot.

Mississippi River could claim a small piece of history by merely leaving the starting stalls. If he starts as outright favourite he would be the first O’Brien-trained runner to do so. Wandering Thoughts was joint-favourite in 1993 when finishing runner-up.

But he will have his work cut out as the last three-year-old winner of the race was Palace Star in 2004, although many have come close, and none closer than the returning Norwalk Havoc , who was beaten a neck in last year’s race.

Mississippi River is also proving costly to follow. He has started a short-priced favourite in seven of his last eight races but won only twice, a trend strong enough to consider alternatives.

Coeur d’Or will be seeking to emulate Vastonea (2012 and 2014) and regain the crown he won in 2023. Dermot Weld’s nine-year-old returns to the race 2lb lower than for his fourth-place finish last year and just 6lb higher than the mark he won off two years ago.

Slieve Binnian has a knack for taking these valuable handicaps, having won two similar events at the Curragh and Leopardstown recently.

David Marnane’s gelding kept on well to win at the Curragh and a 5lb rise was not enough to stop him when he had a couple of his rivals in this race behind him last time, including Mississippi River.

His manner of victory that day was impressive and the handicapper felt the same after he burdened the five-year-old with 8lb more. That saddles him with a career-high mark.

Orandi is an interesting runner. The Tony Martin-trained seven-year-old won this year’s Irish Lincolnshire and almost did the double later that month in the English equivalent when beaten a neck.

He is up 9lb since his win, but now 10lb claimer Jimmy Dalton climbs aboard, meaning he runs off 1lb lower. He is having his first run since March, but his Curragh success came after a 133-day break, so he clearly runs well fresh. He looks as though he will be a big player for a trainer who does well at the festival.

What they say

Jessica Harrington, trainer of Norwalk Havoc

This race has been the plan for a while but I would love more rain for him. There are bits and pieces forecast and it's a case of the more the merrier. He's in good form and ran a cracker in the race last year.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Evening Blossom

She's off the back of a really good win at Killarney. Obviously, this will be a tough handicap and it's a deep race, but we're still hoping for a good run again.

David Marnane, trainer of Slieve Binnian

It's hard to win two premier handicaps in a row, never mind three, but we're going to give it our best shot. I like the ground for him, and he'll handle the track. He's been training well, so we're hopeful of another big run.

Fozzy Stack, trainer of Chazzesmee

He seems in good order. Any bit of ease in the ground would do his chance no harm at all. You need a lot of luck around Galway, so hopefully he will get the rub of the green and run a nice race. He seems to be in good form anyway.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Mississippi River

He's only three and it's hard for three-year-olds in these races against some battle-hardened horses who have been laid out for the race. He ran well at Leopardstown last time and he should run well again, but it won't be easy for him.

Noel Meade, trainer of Monasterboice

He hadn't been working well, but he's starting to fire again and I expect a big run from him. The draw is not ideal, though.

