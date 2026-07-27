Meet the rookie trainer who starts his Goodwood career with a favourite in the opening race

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Oli Rix might have a bijou team of 16 horses in training but the fact four of those are inked in for Glorious Goodwood accurately reflects his ambition.

Rix spent four years as assistant to Classic-winning trainer Roger Varian before launching his own training business at the end of last year, having previously spent time with high achievers Hugo Palmer, Hughie Morrison and Andrew Balding in Britain and big-hitting Chris Waller in Australia.

The son of renowned tipster Henry Rix, the 31-year-old was involved in the action at Royal Ascot last month and now breaks new ground with his first runners at Goodwood, starting with the favourite in the opening race of the meeting.

"It's a huge day," said Rix. "Goodwood is one of the summer highlights and to get a winner would hopefully put us in the spotlight and get a few more people knocking on the door.

"We want to be competing at the top and we're running horses in these nice races because we think they warrant being there. That's what our clients are in it for as well."

Noble Horizon heads the market for the 1m2f handicap on Tuesday, having "bolted up" on his second start for Rix at Leicester last month.

"He's in the best nick I've had him and I think the track will really lean to his strengths," said the trainer. "The ground should be perfect on day one and we've always had very high hopes. Hopefully he'll show what we think he's made of."

Noble Horizon took a 10lb hike in the handicap after Leicester, but Rix thinks there is still more improvement to come.

"He was very impressive on the clock at Leicester and a 10lb rise is exactly what I thought he'd get," he said. "He bolted up and I still think there's mileage in his mark. We hope he could be a 100 [rated] horse."

Rix, who has sent out six winners from 41 runners from his Newmarket base at Bedford House Stables this year, likes to use data to inform his training decisions, but arguably his biggest advantage is having his father's experience on the team.

"Training has always been a dream and I'm very happy with how it's going," he said. "They're running to form and the stable's stats are pretty good. I talk a lot with Dad and discuss the race planning and the tactics especially. The data also helps us massively at the sales."

Beyond Noble Horizon, Rix will saddle Norfolk Stakes seventh Mr Macartney in the Group 2 Markel Richmond Stakes on Thursday and Intense Vision in the mile handicap for three-year-olds on the same day.

Mr Macartney (third left, dark cap) ran well enough in the Norfolk and will represent Oli Rix at Goodwood Credit: Steve Bardens (Getty Images)

He is also looking forward to running Spell Master in handicap company at Goodwood on Saturday, in what has the potential to be a landmark week for the ambitious trainer.

He said: "I'd imagine Noble Horizon will be the shortest-priced, but it wouldn't take a lot [of improvement] for Mr Macartney to earn some prize-money, and Thursday's race looks tailormade for Intense Vision. Spell Master is in great nick as well."

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