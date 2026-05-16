Support for Lockinge contender Notable Speech

The London Gold Cup (3.45 ) has a remarkable record of producing future top-class horses.

Who could be the next star to emerge from this year's contest?

The market has Lost Boys at the head of the betting after wins on his last two starts and he looks open to more improvement.

Al Azd is another who arrives on the back of a victory and, although he has to overcome a 7lb rise, that looks very manageable.

Verdict: our three top tipsters are in unanimous agreement that Sahara King is the one to beat. I would not want to oppose Keith Melrose, Robbie Wilders and Harry Wilson.

It is a trio that would give Messi, Neymar and Suarez a run for their money.

Although they are not quite Mo Toure, Ali Ahmed and Paris Maghoma, mind.