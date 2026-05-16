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Lockinge day build-up: Charlie Appleby runner backed for the big race at Newbury after trainer's return to form on Friday
Support for Lockinge contender Notable Speech
Worth taking a closer look at Notable Speech after he received some support this morning for the Lockinge Stakes.
The four-time Group 1 winner is 7-2 (from 4-1) with sponsors BoyleSports.
Trainer Charlie Appleby ended a barren run of 28 runners without a winner yesterday when firing in a double at Newmarket, which you can read about below.
Money arrives for several key contenders on Saturday's cards
There has been plenty of market support for runners at both Newbury and Newmarket ahead of Saturday's action.
Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “We can’t currently separate Zeus Olympios, who reportedly produced a scintillating gallop recently, and Notable Speech, who wasn’t beaten far in America last month.
"At the front of the market with the momentum with the latter, perhaps partly due to Charlie Appleby allaying fears of his recent form by striking with a magnificent double at Newmarket yesterday.”
Newbury
- 1.25: Kalpana 10-11 from Evens
- 2.00: Sacred Ground 11-5 from 9-4
- 2.35: Notable Speech 7-2 from 4-1
- 3.10: Albert Einstein 2-1 from 9-4
- 3.45: Lost Boys 16-5 from 4-1
Newmarket
- 1.42: Helm Rock 10-1 from 11
- 2.50: Silver Ghost 4-1 from 11-2
- 3.27: Sixtygeesbaby 4-1 from 11-2
London calling to the not so faraway Newbury
The London Gold Cup (3.45) has a remarkable record of producing future top-class horses.
Who could be the next star to emerge from this year's contest?
The market has Lost Boys at the head of the betting after wins on his last two starts and he looks open to more improvement.
Al Azd is another who arrives on the back of a victory and, although he has to overcome a 7lb rise, that looks very manageable.
Verdict: our three top tipsters are in unanimous agreement that Sahara King is the one to beat. I would not want to oppose Keith Melrose, Robbie Wilders and Harry Wilson.
It is a trio that would give Messi, Neymar and Suarez a run for their money.
Although they are not quite Mo Toure, Ali Ahmed and Paris Maghoma, mind.
A Carnarvon cracker
Albert Einstein stars in the Listed Carnarvon Stakes (3.10) for Aidan O'Brien alongside several other talented three-year-olds.
Among them is the Karl Burke-trained Royal Fixation, whose form received a nice boost from True Love's win in the 1,000 Guineas. This will be her first start for the yard.
Wise Approach is not short of quality either, having won the Middle Park Stakes last season.
Verdict: Royal Fixation. Hard to ignore that third behind the 1,000 Guineas winner on her last start.
A blockbuster Lockinge
The big one, the Group 1 Lockinge Stakes (2.35), sees ten go to post and it is shaping up to be a cracker.
There are three who can hardly be split at the head of the betting: Notable Speech, Zeus Olympios and Damysus.
Go further down the line-up and the strength in depth continues, with More Thunder, French raider Sahlan and Aidan O'Brien's The Lion In Winter all adding plenty of intrigue.
Then you have Jonquil, Cicero's Gift and last year's runner-up Dancing Gemini. It is a blockbuster line-up and hopefully it can live up to the billing.
Verdict: Zeus Olympios. Highly thought of and his return has teed him up perfectly for this.
Royal colours back in the spotlight
The King and Queen had a superb day yesterday. Their famous colours were carried by four runners across the cards, with three winning and the other finishing third.
That form could continue at Newbury, where they are represented by the Ralph Beckett-trained Golden Orbit, who heads the market for the Listed Childwickbury Stud Fillies' Trial Stakes (2.00).
She is a 25-1 chance for the Oaks, but that price could look very different after this seasonal return.
The daughter of Sea The Stars faces five rivals and the market danger appears to be the John and Thady Gosden-trained Sacred Ground. She has had two more runs than Golden Orbit, but is a bigger-priced 66-1 shot for the Epsom Classic.
Verdict: Golden Orbit, I'm excited to see her run.
Kalpana faces a proper test on her return
She is the best horse in this field and seemingly the most likely winner, but success is not a certainty for Kalpana in the opening Group 3 Aston Park Stakes (1.25) because she gives 4lb to four serious male rivals and this is her first run of the season.
West Wind Blows ran a huge race when finishing three-quarters of a length behind Calandagan in the Meydan Sheema Classic and, if reproducing that effort, could prove very dangerous.
Verdict: Kalpana, she's got to be 4lb better than this field, even if fresh, right?
Five fascinating contests in a cracking Newbury card
Let’s start with Newbury. There are five main races: the Group 3 Aston Park Stakes, the Listed Childwickbury Stud Fillies' Trial Stakes, the Group 1 Lockinge Stakes, the Listed Carnarvon Stakes and the London Gold Cup Handicap.
I’m going to give a quick summary of each next.
Early going updates from Newbury and Newmarket
Here are the latest going updates for the ITV tracks this afternoon:
- Newbury: Good
- Newmarket: Good, good to firm in places
However, in our daily betting insight piece, The Edge, Harry Wilson used our model to paint a slightly different picture.
For Newbury, Harry wrote:
“Projected going description: Good, good to soft in places (9.1)
“Our model projected that the ground would be a bit softer than advertised at Newbury on Friday and times somewhat backed that up, although ‘good’ is probably a fair enough depiction.”
You can read the full piece below.
Welcome to Lockinge day!
Good morning and welcome to the live blog!
There's no time to drown your sorrows about the York Dante festival being over, because we have a huge day at Newbury.
It's the Group 1 Boyle Sports Lockinge Stakes as well as the London Gold Cup and Carnarvon Stakes. Strap yourselves in - I'll bring you all the build-up, analysis and reaction throughout the day.
For the time being, grab yourself a brew and get studying!