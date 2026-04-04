Welcome along

Fairyhouse: stage the first day of their Easter meeting today Credit: Patrick McCann

Welcome to the Saturday blog.

Maddy Playle signing on here for another early morning stint. It's set to be a busy one today, with action coming from all over the place.

There's been good racing overnight, while ITV will broadcast racing from Musselburgh and Haydock later on.

In Ireland, it's the beginning of the three-day Fairyhouse festival and there are four Listed races to get us started.

Declarations and jockey bookings will be made for the Irish Grand National on Monday, while the Aintree picture for day two will become clearer too.

I'll be doing my best to keep abreast of everything going on, but if you have any contributions remember to get in touch at liveblog@racingpost.com.