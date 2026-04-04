- More
Irish Grand National field revealed - including Paul Townend's chosen ride - plus entries out for Aintree on Friday
Summary
- We review some of the major races to take place across the globe last night
- Going reports, non-runners and the latest news across the tracks on Easter Saturday
- The Fairyhouse Easter Festival gets under way in Ireland, featuring four Listed events
- Irish Grand National declarations and rider bookings revealed
- Entries and confirmations for the second day of Aintree's Grand National festival will be published at midday
- There is ITV action from Musselburgh on the Flat and Haydock over jumps
Summary
- We review some of the major races to take place across the globe last night
- Going reports, non-runners and the latest news across the tracks on Easter Saturday
- The Fairyhouse Easter Festival gets under way in Ireland, featuring four Listed events
- Irish Grand National declarations and rider bookings revealed
- Entries and confirmations for the second day of Aintree's Grand National festival will be published at midday
- There is ITV action from Musselburgh on the Flat and Haydock over jumps
Welcome along
Welcome to the Saturday blog.
Maddy Playle signing on here for another early morning stint. It's set to be a busy one today, with action coming from all over the place.
There's been good racing overnight, while ITV will broadcast racing from Musselburgh and Haydock later on.
In Ireland, it's the beginning of the three-day Fairyhouse festival and there are four Listed races to get us started.
Declarations and jockey bookings will be made for the Irish Grand National on Monday, while the Aintree picture for day two will become clearer too.
I'll be doing my best to keep abreast of everything going on, but if you have any contributions remember to get in touch at liveblog@racingpost.com.
Big market mover
My ears have pricked up at the money for Guard Your Dreams in the veterans' handicap chase (3.20) at Haydock.
The ten-year-old was as big as 10-1 last night but is now 6-1 and even joint- favourite in some places for the £100,000 prize.
It's easy to see why, as he was a 14-length winner at Warwick in February and wasn't able to show what he could do at the Cheltenham Festival.
He was brought down at the first fence in the Plate won by Madara, and is reunited with his very useful claiming rider Toby McCain-Mitchell.
He is still competitively weighted off 141 on his best form, having reached a peak of 147 after landing the Grade 2 Unibet Hurdle in 2021.
Get the Edge
If you're wanting to get expert advice on today's racing, check out our dedicated analysis piece The Edge.
This morning's article has been compiled by Harry Wilson, who knows how to tip a winner or two.
The hot trainers and jockeys make for particularly interesting reading and could lead us to some decent results this afternoon.
Speaking of Harry, you can get his unmissable ITV Racing tips in this today's edition of Cracking The Puzzle.
Keith's in the know
Perhaps the Guard Your Dreams gamble was instigated by our very own Keith Melrose.
He made a case for the ten-year-old on In The Know last night, saying: "Guard Your Dreams has been running in much better races than this. He battered some of these in a qualifier at Warwick.
"He's had stiff tasks throughout his career but he's quite deadly in the right grade."
If you don't have time to watch the show, catch up with our key insights piece here.
Easter star
One of the loveliest things about being a racing fan at Easter is the Lambourn Open Day.
Nicky Henderson's Seven Barrows yard is always a huge attraction and that was the case again this year as crowds flocked to see Constitution Hill.
Our regional correspondent Liam Headd captured the feelgood atmosphere with this piece.
If, like me, you've never been to the open day, it will be time to start thinking about getting to the Valley of the Racehorse for next year.
Key details
Right, let's get some important information out of the way. Here are up-to-date ground reports from the main tracks.
Musselburgh
Good to soft
Haydock
Good, good to soft in places
Fairyhouse
Yielding to soft, soft in places
Non-runners
Haydock
1.37 Diamond Grace (cut leg)
2.12 Castelfort (declared in error)
5.05 One Last Glance (infected foot), Buckna (not eaten up)
Fairyhouse
2.20 Broomfield Bijou
History made in Australia
I didn't mention the Australian Derby in my report, but it produced a brilliant result with Rachel King winning aboard Green Spaces.
The rider became the first woman to win the race, meaning female riders had scooped two major Group 1s within an hour.
Check out this brilliant interview with 7HorseRacing.
Royal Ascot runner
One of the things that softens the blow about waking up so early on a Saturday is you often get to see top-class international racing.
That was the case when I was at the controls last weekend and we saw some Kentucky Derby contenders, and this time Joliestar staked her Royal Ascot claims.
The sprinter won her fifth Group 1 in the TJ Smith Stakes and will be on her way to the QEII Jubilee Stakes next. Chris Waller certainly knows what he's doing with sprinters at the meeting after the exploits of Nature Strip.
However, Joliestar arguably didn't put up the most impressive performance on the card. Take a look at what Sheza Alibi did in the following race, the Doncaster Mile. Wow!
For the all-important trainer quotes, read my report here.
Irish Grand National declarations en route
Currently standing by as declarations for Monday's BoyleSports Irish Grand National (5.00) are made.
We have another British favourite in The Jukebox Kid after the win of Haiti Couleurs last year.
Top weight is currently Better Days Ahead off a mark of 154, with Rocky's Howya currently 45th and last on the list off 120.
Get in touch at liveblog@racingpost.com and let me know your fancy.
Irish Grand National declarations
1 Better Days Ahead Rob James (7)
2 Search For Glory James Smith (5)
3 Argento Boy
4 Joystick
5 The Jukebox Kid Ben Jones
6 Rushmount Alan O'Sullivan (7)
7 Yeah Man Keith Donoghue
8 C'Est Ta Chance
9 Flicker Of Hope Michael Kenneally (5)
10 Soldier In Milan Donagh Meyler
11 Monbeg Genius Jonjo O'Neill jr
12 Shecouldbeanything Jack Kennedy
13 Kiss Will
14 Velvet Elvis Alex Harvey
15 One Big Bang Sean Bowen
16 Goraibhmaithagat Harry Cobden
17 Karia Des Blaises
18 Better Times Ahead Simon Torrens
19 Hartur D'Arc
20 Kurasso Blue Jordan Gainford
21 The Enabler Danny Gilligan
22 Duffle Coat Josh Williamson (5)
23 O'Toole James Bowen
24 Sa Majeste Aidan Kelly (3)
25 Showurappreciation Mark Walsh
26 Western Walk Daniel King
27 Weveallbeencaught Patrick O'Brien (5)
28 Born Braver Eoghan Finegan (7)
29 Shanbally Kid
30 Waterford Whispers Darragh O'Keeffe
31 (R1) The Lovely Man Conor Stone-Walsh
32 (R2) Folly Master Phillip Enright
33 (R3) Uhavemeinstitches
Townend decision
So we're still none the wiser as to who Paul Townend will ride.
Logic says it will be Argento Boy, who is the shortest Willie Mullins-trained runner in the betting.
C'Est Ta Chance is owned by Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, so you would imagine their retained rider JJ Slevin will be on board him.
Other runners from Closutton include Joystick, Kiss Will, Karia Des Blaises, Sa Majeste and Shanbally Kid.
Updated betting
Paddy Power: 6 The Jukebox Kid, 7 Soldier In Milan, 8 Argento Boy, C’Est Ta Chance, 12 Kiss Will, Uhavemeinstitches, 14 Better Days Ahead, Monbeg Genius, One Big Bang, 16 Better Times Ahead, Goraibhmaithagat, Search For Glory, Showurappreciation, 20 Flicker Of Hope, 25 Folly Master, O’Toole, The Lovely Man, 33 Born Braver, Joystick, Karia Des Blaises, Kurasso Blue, Sa Majeste, Shanbally Kid, Shecouldbeanything, Waterford Whispers, Yeah Man, 40 Hartur D'Arc, Rushmount, The Enabler, Weveallbeencaught, 50 Western Walk, 66 Duffle Coat, 100 Velvet Elvis
In far more important news . . .
Just in from David Carr at Musselburgh:
It is not just horses in action at Musselburgh, which also stages the Corgi Derby.
The race, which was first staged on the Queen's Cup card in 2022, marks the late queen's love of corgis.
The 16-runner field is due off at 12.15pm and includes two former winners – No.8 Rodney and No.14 Juno.
Market movers
Some more market movers here from Paddy Power's Paul Binfield.
Musselburgh
1.25 Vincenzo Peruggia 2-1 from 5-2
1.55 Royal Zabeel 9-1 from 18
2.30 Mount Atlas 5-2 f rom 4-1
3.05 Gambino 5-2 from 7-2
3.42 Jer Batt 4-1 from 5-1
Haydock
2.12 Williethebuilder 6-1 from 8-1
2.46 Blue Carpet 5-2 from 11-4
3.20 Guard Your Dreams 9-2 from 7-1
3.55 Victoria Milano 5-1 from 16-1
Key booking
There's been a few more jockey bookings in the Irish Grand National since the initial post, which I have now updated.
Crucially, Harry Cobden will ride Goraibhmaithagat for his to-be-boss JP McManus.
The owner's current number one, Mark Walsh, is on Showurappreciation, while Simon Torrens is on Better Times Ahead and Aidan Kelly on Sa Majeste.
The Mullins bookings are in
Argento Boy Sean O'Keeffe
Joystick Brian Hayes
C'Est Ta Chance Danny Mullins
Kiss Will Paul Townend
Karia Des Blaises Anna McGuinness
Sa Majeste Aidan Kelly
Shanbally Kid John Shinnick
Townend pick
Well, that's me wrong!
Paul Townend has opted to ride Kiss Will in the Irish Grand National (5.00) on Monday.
The six-year-old was last seen finishing fifth to Meetmebythesea in the Jack Richards Novices' Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.
He could never get into contention there after being positioned much further back than the winner, but still ran with credit.
He has only had four runs over fences and has yet to win, but he was successful in a Listed novice hurdle at Perth around this time last year and remains unexposed.
Let's talk Aintree
Entries for Friday at Aintree are in.
Here's how some of the big races are looking:
Melling Chase
Gidleigh Park
Grey Dawning
Heart Wood
Impaire Et Passe
JPR One
Jonbon
L'Eau Du Sud
Libberty Hunter
Matata
Protektorat
Saint Segal
Mildmay Novices' Chase
Crest Of Fortune
Doyen Quest
Gold Dancer
Jordans Cross
Miami Magic
Millforce
Regent's Stroll
Salver
Wendigo
Top Novices' Hurdle
Ballyfad
Baron Noir
Generous Risk
La Conquiere
Lexington Wood
Lord Byron
Montemares
Mr McLoughlan
Rooster Crowing
Sinnatra
Sober Glory
Starting Fifteen
Storming George
Winston Junior
Sefton Novices' Hurdle
Catchintsavo
Dalston Lad
Diamond Du Berlais
Frankie John
Gatineau Park
Good Girl Kathleen
Harbour Island
Hold The Serve
Johnny's Jury
Kaka's Cousin
Kripticjim
Legendary Luke
Masked Man
Mondoui'Boy
No Drama This End
Quantum Quest
Seaniecon
Stride On
Supreme Malinas
Talk To The Man
The Big Clubman
The Blue Room
Tormund Giantsbane
Ubatuba
Zanoosh
Zeus Power
Major players
If you don't fancy reading those big lists, here's some of the big names we could see next Friday.
Jonbon
Exceptional 12-time Grade 1 winner
Heart Wood
Runaway Ryanair Chase hero
Johnny's Jury
Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle winner
No Drama This End
Challow Novices' Hurdle winner, disappointing Turners favourite
Sober Glory
Supreme runner-up
Salver
Eye-catching Brown Advisory third