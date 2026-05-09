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Saturday racing LIVE: Aidan O'Brien runner heavily supported as punters back master trainer to claim yet another Classic trial
Summary
- Lingfield's Derby (1.58) and Oaks (1.28) trials the centrepiece of the afternoon
- Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore dominated at Chester - but Charlie Appleby and William Buick have the two trial favourites
- Tricky handicaps to solve at Haydock and Ascot
- RACECARDS | INTEL | TIPS | RESULTS
- Get in touch: liveblog@racingpost.com
Summary
- Lingfield's Derby (1.58) and Oaks (1.28) trials the centrepiece of the afternoon
- Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore dominated at Chester - but Charlie Appleby and William Buick have the two trial favourites
- Tricky handicaps to solve at Haydock and Ascot
- RACECARDS | INTEL | TIPS | RESULTS
- Get in touch: liveblog@racingpost.com
Three market movers to note
We brought you news of one market mover in Ireland, but let's take a look at who punters are backing in Britain today.
Sweet Reward
12.55 Lingfield
4-1 (from 8s)
Jonathan Portman has been in red-hot form, with five winners from his last 20 runners, and this nine-year-old showed some of his old form when a close second at Epsom last month. Yet to win in three all-weather starts, but his best four efforts have come over this 1m2f trip.
Hickory
2.20 Ascot 9-1 (from 14s)
Last year's Victoria Cup winner is bidding to defend his crown off a 10lb higher mark. Trained by Jamie Osborne, three of his best four Racing Post Ratings have all come at the track.
Keep It Classic
2.30 Haydock
9-1 (from 14s)
William Haggas has enjoyed a good run of things, and this Too Darn Hot three-year-old is seeking a first career win. He has not shown much in five starts, but he looked better suited to 1m2f than 7f last time, and another step up in trip could be just what he needs.
Aidan O'Brien filly gains support in Classic trial
Aidan O'Brien might be well represented in the two Classic trials in Britain, but it is his runner at Naas that has come in for support this morning.
River Ara, who runs in the Listed Darley Irish EBF Naas Oaks Trial Stakes, is now a 9-2 shot (from 11-1) with William Hill.
The daughter of St Mark's Basilica has surged past her stablemate, Ice Dancer, in the betting, and is attempting to bounce back from her tenth-place finish in the Group 3 Priory Belle Stakes at Leopardstown last month.
She does not, however, hold any entries for any Classics, but that could change.
Can red-hot Wilson fire in more winners?
There is a total of NINE races on ITV1 this afternoon, with stacked cards from Lingfield, Haydock and Ascot, and our red-hot tipster Harry Willson has provided you with his selections once again.
Read ALL of Harry's tips here
Get in touch
As always, your views and opinions matter. It's a big day of Classic trials, and we're likely to see some clues ahead of Epsom's big two races next month.
Will Godolphin dominate the two headline races at Lingfield? Can Aidan O'Brien add more firepower to his already impressive Classic squad?
Let us know – liveblog@racingpost.com
Good morning!
Hello and welcome to what should be another exciting day of racing.
After three, let's say dramatic and brilliant, days of action at Chester for the Boodles May meeting, attention now turns to some more significant Classic trials.
At Lingfield, the Derby and Oaks trials headline a busy card, while Naas also stages its own Oaks trial.
As well as that, we have a stacked fixture at Ascot featuring the 29-runner £100,000 Victoria Cup, and a Haydock meeting that includes the Swinton Handicap Hurdle and the Listed Spring Trophy.
Strap yourselves in, it's going to be a busy one!