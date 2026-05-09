Three market movers to note

Hickory (centre, purple and white cap) wins the Victoria Cup under Saffie Osborne Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

We brought you news of one market mover in Ireland, but let's take a look at who punters are backing in Britain today.

Sweet Reward

12.55 Lingfield

4-1 (from 8s)

Jonathan Portman has been in red-hot form, with five winners from his last 20 runners, and this nine-year-old showed some of his old form when a close second at Epsom last month. Yet to win in three all-weather starts, but his best four efforts have come over this 1m2f trip.

Hickory

2.20 Ascot 9-1 (from 14s)

Last year's Victoria Cup winner is bidding to defend his crown off a 10lb higher mark. Trained by Jamie Osborne, three of his best four Racing Post Ratings have all come at the track.

Keep It Classic

2.30 Haydock

9-1 (from 14s)

William Haggas has enjoyed a good run of things, and this Too Darn Hot three-year-old is seeking a first career win. He has not shown much in five starts, but he looked better suited to 1m2f than 7f last time, and another step up in trip could be just what he needs.