Lake Forest and Qirat on course for rare Glorious Goodwood double - has anyone managed to achieve it recently?

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Lake Forest and Qirat could attempt a rare Glorious Goodwood double this week after being declared for both the HKJC World Pool Lennox Stakes on Tuesday and the Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes a day later.

Thirteen horses have run twice at the same meeting since 2010, with eight of them winning at least once and five bouncing back from defeat to score on their second start.

Here, we run through the horses who attempted the double and claimed at least one win.

1st - (5f handicap, July 26, 2011)

7th - (Stewards' Cup, July 30, 2011)

Secret Asset landed a 5f handicap on the opening day of Glorious Goodwood in 2011 before finishing seventh behind Hoof It in the Stewards’ Cup four days later. Jane Chapple-Hyam's sprinter went on to win at York next time and ended his career with Lisa Williamson having won ten of his 120 starts.

Secret Asset finished seventh behind Hoof It in the 2011 Stewards' Cup Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

1st - (1m2f handicap, July 31, 2012)

1st - (1m1f handicap, August 4, 2012)

The Mark Johnston-trained Landaman claimed a two-and-a-half-length success in the opening race of Glorious Goodwood in 2012 and doubled up three days later when scoring by four lengths dropped back to 1m1f. The wins extended his unbeaten run at the time to four and marked him out as a potential Group performer, but he failed to make another racecourse appearance.

Landaman: winner of the opening race of Glorious Goodwood in 2012 Credit: Cranham Photography (racingpost.com/photos)

1st - (5f handicap, July 30, 2015)

8th - (Stewards' Sprint Handicap, August 1)

The James Doyle-ridden Indescribable caused an 18-1 upset in the 5f handicap on day three of Glorious Goodwood in 2015 before finishing eighth in the Stewards’ Cup consolation race two days later.

Golden Steps won the 2015 Stewards' Sprint with Indescribable back in eighth Credit: Getty Images

1st - (1m4f handicap, August 2, 2017)

2nd - (1m3f handicap, August 4, 2017)

Londinium won the 1m4f handicap on day two of Glorious Goodwood in 2017 for Mark Johnston and Joe Fanning, and finished a close second when attempting to follow up over 1m3f two days later under Oisin Murphy.

Londinium scores under Joe Fanning in 2015 Credit: Cranham Photography (racingpost.com/photos)

2nd - (7f handicap, August 1, 2018)

1st - (7f handicap, August 4, 2018)

Vale Of Kent bounced back from a neck defeat in the 7f handicap on day two in 2019 to record a nose victory over the same trip three days later, with both runs coming under recently retired rider Joe Fanning . The Mark Johnston runner subsequently finished a 25-1 second back at Goodwood in the following year's Golden Mile.

Vale Of Kent (centre) chased home Beat Le Bon in the 2019 Golden Mile Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

2nd - (5f handicap, July 30, 2019)

1st - (Stewards' Sprint Handicap, August 3, 2019)

After being denied by just a head in the sprint handicap on day one in 2019, the Ruth Carr-trained Poyle Vinnie returned three days later to edge the Stewards' Cup consolation race by a neck under James Sullivan.

Poyle Vinnie (James Sullivan) win at Goodwood in 2019 Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

2nd - (1m fillies' handicap, August 1, 2023)

1st - (1m handicap, August 3, 2023)

In 2023, the Gary Moore-trained Novus finished a close second in the 1m fillies' handicap on the opening day under Tom Queally before returning 48 hours later to justify 7-2 favouritism under the same rider.

Novus: successful second time out at Glorious Goodwood in 2023 Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

12th - (7f handicap, July 30, 2025)

1st - (Golden Mile, August 1, 2025)

David O'Meara's Rhoscolyn finished 12th in the 7f handicap on day two last year before landing the Golden Mile two days later. The eight-year-old, who is winless in nine starts since that victory, is set to return to Goodwood this week as he holds entries in the same two races.

Rhoscolyn wins the Golden Mile at Goodwood Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

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