King George runner-by-runner guide: key quotes and Robbie Wilders' star ratings for every contender

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A stellar field of nine will go to post in a top-class edition of the KIng George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot, but who will come out on top?

Our runner-by-runner guide features key quotes for each horse and star ratings.

Robbie Wilders' view: The best on planet earth in a superb 2025 campaign, silencing those who questioned his resolution following four straight Group 1 seconds. In imperious form when defeating Ombudsman on his home patch in the Champion Stakes and again when gunning down Masquerade Ball in his own back yard. Yet to scale those heights this term and sunk in the mud at Epsom. However, the trademark gear change returned in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud and Ascot brings out his best.

Star rating: ****

Owner's view: Nemone Routh, racing manager to Aga Khan Studs, said: "Physically and mentally, we feel he's in a really good place, and that he's come on for his run at Saint-Cloud. We're under no illusions it's going to be a tough race, but he loves the track, and we know he likes the ground and distance. I think it's just going to be a question of how the race pans out, and if he's going to be good enough on the day."

Calandagan 15:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Mickael Barzalona Tnr: F-H Graffard

Robbie Wilders' view: Gargantuan display when storming home to capture a fiercely run 2024 King George, but still to reproduce that brilliance. Needs to be delivered late off a lightning-fast pace and every chance he encounters that set-up. Little wrong with his big-race prep as he posted bigger figures in the Hardwicke (in which he was an arguably unlucky loser after Christophe Soumillon lost his irons) and Grand Prix de Chantilly than he did two seasons ago. A fine second string to Francis Graffard’s bow.

Star rating: ****

Owner's view: Philip von Ullmann, joint-owner, said: "As a six-year-old, he probably isn’t quite as good as he was at four, but you never know what might happen on a good day. I don’t think he’s ever quite performed to the exact same level as he did in the King George two years ago, but maybe it will be a case of same time, same place, and he can do it again."

Goliath 15:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Christophe Soumillon Tnr: F-H Graffard

Robbie Wilders' view: Dual Derby winner whose role at Ballydoyle has changed as his performances have dipped. Proved the engine is largely intact when grinding out victory over Bay City Roller in the Huxley Stakes on his return, but tasked with pace-making duties on his past two runs. Reminiscent to the elite athletes who are assigned to lead the London Marathon until the 13-mile marker before giving way to the Eliud Kipchoges and Sabastian Sawes of this world.

Star rating: *

Trainer's view: Aidan O'Brien said: "He ran well in France last time behind Calandagan and wasn't beaten that far. They went slow and it didn't suit him and we're hoping he can run well."

Lambourn 15:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: A P O'Brien

Robbie Wilders' view: Laser-targeted at this since his head second to Calandagan in the Japan Cup and holds overwhelming claims of delivering his nation their first victory in our international clash of the generations. He was only three in his nation’s flagship event in Tokyo and fresh from an eyecatching comeback second to superstar Romantic Warrior over an inadequate 1m2f in Hong Kong. Travelled over safe and sound and it is high-time the mask is removed and his true identity is revealed.

Star rating: *****

Trainer's view: Takahisa Tezuka said: "It won't be an easy task. He was only beaten by a head to Calandagan in Japan, but he's a very good horse. He was only three then, but he's improved and I do have confidence he can turn the tables."

Masquerade Ball 15:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Christophe-Patrice Lemaire Tnr: Takahisa Tezuka

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Robbie Wilders' view: A career record of 4-27 (0-2 at the top level) is the profile of a surprise winner in even a wafer-thin King George. Latest nose second to good yardstick Croix Du Nord in the Tenno Sho suggests he is improving, although hardly at a rate to trouble the protagonists and this is a marked drop in trip. Opposable.

Star rating: *

Trainer's view: Hiroshi Miyamoto said: "I think he'll handle the trip and ground well because it's usually fast ground in Japan, so fast ground at Ascot shouldn't make a difference. I'd feel very honoured to win the race, and with that mindset I've brought the horse over to do that."

Wurttemberg 15:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Hiroshi Miyamoto

Robbie Wilders' view: Among the standout mares in training and best of the rest behind Calandagan in this race last year. Another solid effort in the Hardwicke, but may have been third if Goliath’s rider maintained his footing and would be of greater appeal if conditions eased at Ascot. We may need to wait until the Champion Fillies & Mares Stakes on Champions Day in October for her next Group 1 win, for this is the strongest King George in years.

Star rating: ***

Jockey's view: Colin Keane said: "Kalpana is a smashing mare. She's just so straightforward and I suppose that's what makes her so special. You can put her anywhere in a race and do anything with her. She's a dream to ride."

Kalpana 15:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: Andrew Balding

Robbie Wilders' view: Perhaps the only mare in training with more latent talent than Kalpana and a brilliant ride for Wayne Lordan to pick up. The decision to campaign her over 1m2f failed to bear fruit in the Tattersalls Gold Cup and again in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes, for all her four-length second to Ombudsman was a major career best over the trip. Will be seen to better effect returned to 1m4f and a player on her Arc second to Daryz in receipt of 3lb from the boys.

Star rating: ***

Trainer's view: Aidan O'Brien said: "She had a very good run at Ascot over a mile and a quarter, we thought it was probably her best run ever. We ran her at Ascot with a view to coming back for this race. She will appreciate a mile and a half and is in good form."

Minnie Hauk 15:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Wayne Lordan Tnr: A P O'Brien

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Robbie Wilders' view: If Lambourn doesn’t cut out the early running, then surely his half-brother will. The son of Frankel is the lowest-rated of the O’Brien quartet and was ridden forcefully in the Dante, Derby and Irish Derby and that resulted in regressive RPRs of 112, 52 and 78. Sean Levey will know his job and that is to ensure the end-to-end gallop everyone wants. We’ll see which of the siblings fades first.

Star rating: *

Trainer's view: Aidan O'Brien said: "He's in good form since the Irish Derby and is a horse comfortable going forward and happy to do that."

Action 15:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: A P O'Brien

Robbie Wilders' view: First three-year-old runner for Coolmore since Auguste Rodin was all but pulled up when sent off favourite three years ago. Ryan Moore would surely be aboard Minnie Hauk if the choice was based only on the pair’s respective achievements rather than potential, but there is a sense Constitution River has accomplished more among O’Brien's Classic crop. The Irish Derby winner must find extra against his elders and that could happen, so his presence is fascinating.

Star rating: **

Trainer's view: Aidan O'Brien said: "He's in good form. It all went wrong at Epsom and we weren't sure whether it did go wrong until we ran at the Curragh. He's a great mover, handles fast ground and he did what Ryan thought he would do at the Curragh. We think he's progressed since so it will be interesting."

Benvenuto Cellini 15:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

Robbie Wilders' King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes 1-2-3 prediction

1 Masquerade Ball

2 Calandagan

3 Goliath

Masquerade Ball 15:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Christophe-Patrice Lemaire Tnr: Takahisa Tezuka

Read more:

The Ballydoyle masterplan: how Aidan O'Brien's quartet will bid to control the King George and quell Calandagan

2026 King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot: the runners, the odds, the verdict

'He's the value and is no back-number' - why this horse can win the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot

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