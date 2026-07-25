More from Moore

Ryan Moore: provides his King George verdict Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Here are some more thoughts from Ryan Moore's World Pool blog regarding the cracking King George line-up:

"We also run Minnie Hauk, who ran a great race to be second in the Prince of Wales's Stakes.

"Stepping back up to a mile and a half will give her really strong claims here. Though she was slightly disappointing on her second start of the year at the Curragh, she's back going well now and I can see her running a big race.

"Calandagan looks the likely favourite. He won the race last year and has put together a really impressive race record, with his only defeats in the last year coming at Epsom. He sets a high standard.

"Masquerade Ball re-opposes him having finished second in the Japan Cup. He was then second to Romantic Warrior in the QEII Cup at Sha Tin, where I don't think he was suited by the way the race panned out. We might see better from him stepping up to a mile and a half.

"The second and third from the Hardwicke, Kalpana and Goliath, are also in here. Goliath looked a bit unlucky that day as Christophe [Soumillon] lost his irons, and we know he goes well at Ascot having won this race two years ago.

"Kalpana also has a good record at Ascot and has a chance too."