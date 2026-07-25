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'It's a significant chunk of weight' - can three-year-old allowance prove decisive for Benvenuto Cellini and Ryan Moore in King George?
Summary
- Last year's world's best racehorse Calandagan seeks to defend his crown in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes (3.35)
- Irish Derby winner Benvenuto Cellini and Japanese raider Masquerade Ball also line up in the Ascot Group 1 contest
- Plus the Jump Jockeys Nunthorpe (1.30) kicks off the action at York
- RACECARDS | INTEL | TIPS | RESULTS
- Get in touch: liveblog@racingpost.com
Summary
- Last year's world's best racehorse Calandagan seeks to defend his crown in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes (3.35)
- Irish Derby winner Benvenuto Cellini and Japanese raider Masquerade Ball also line up in the Ascot Group 1 contest
- Plus the Jump Jockeys Nunthorpe (1.30) kicks off the action at York
- RACECARDS | INTEL | TIPS | RESULTS
- Get in touch: liveblog@racingpost.com
More from Moore
Here are some more thoughts from Ryan Moore's World Pool blog regarding the cracking King George line-up:
"We also run Minnie Hauk, who ran a great race to be second in the Prince of Wales's Stakes.
"Stepping back up to a mile and a half will give her really strong claims here. Though she was slightly disappointing on her second start of the year at the Curragh, she's back going well now and I can see her running a big race.
"Calandagan looks the likely favourite. He won the race last year and has put together a really impressive race record, with his only defeats in the last year coming at Epsom. He sets a high standard.
"Masquerade Ball re-opposes him having finished second in the Japan Cup. He was then second to Romantic Warrior in the QEII Cup at Sha Tin, where I don't think he was suited by the way the race panned out. We might see better from him stepping up to a mile and a half.
"The second and third from the Hardwicke, Kalpana and Goliath, are also in here. Goliath looked a bit unlucky that day as Christophe [Soumillon] lost his irons, and we know he goes well at Ascot having won this race two years ago.
"Kalpana also has a good record at Ascot and has a chance too."
Ryan Moore expects 'big run' from King George ride
The market may suggest today's King George is a toss-up between Calandagan and Masquerade Ball, but Ryan Moore seems to think we should discount Benvenuto Cellini at our peril.
Much like Calandagan, nothing went to plan for the Ballydoyle colt at Epsom last month when he was declared a non-runner in the Derby when getting his leg caught in the stalls.
Things went much better at the Curragh a few weeks later though when he defeated Christmas Day to win the Irish Derby, and Moore is ready for a "big run" from the improving three-year-old.
"We're still learning about Benvenuto Cellini and he's open to further improvement," Moore wrote in his World Pool blog.
"I think the mile and a half on quick ground at Ascot will suit him well and we're in receipt of 12lb from the older horses, which is a significant chunk of weight. I'm expecting a big run from him."
Can Calandagan strike again?
It is a fascinating running of the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes and Calandagan is the one to beat after denying Kalpana last year.
He aims to become the first back-to-back winner since the mighty Enable six years ago and has suffered just one blip on his record in his five subsequent starts.
The last time I saw him was that aforementioned blip, when he was doomed from the start on a horrifically wet Coronation Cup at Epsom and left Francis Graffard rueing his decision to run the five-year-old.
We don't need to worry about rain today, however, so we can expect a much more confident trainer this time around. It seems punters have some confidence too, as he's shortened with some firms into 6-4 (from 7-4) this morning.
What's on today?
While the King George is the day's main event, we've got plenty more Group racing for you to sink your teeth into with ITV Racing across the action at Ascot and York.
1.30 York: Sky Bet 'Jump Jockeys' Nunthorpe' Handicap (5f)
1.45 Ascot: Group 3 Princess Margaret Japan Cup Stakes (6f)
2.00 York: Sky Bet Dash (6f)
2.20 Ascot: Group 3 Longines Valiant Stakes (1m)
2.35 York: Group 2 Sky Bet York Stakes (1m2f)
2.55 Ascot: Moet & Chandon International Stakes (7f)
3.35 Ascot: Group 1 King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes (1m4f)
Racing gets underway a little earlier at Ascot than the ITV coverage does, with Sky Sports Racing bringing you the opening 6f maiden at 1.10pm.
Ascot going latest
There will be no prizes for guessing how the weather is looking at Ascot today, but I made a call to clerk Chris Stickels just to make sure.
Unsurprisingly, we're set for another hot and dry day, with a high of 28C anticipated, and conditions have remained good to firm after racing on Friday.
Remarkably, there has been no recorded rain at the track this month.
"We're keeping it as good to firm," Stickles said at 8am. "We watered four millimetres on the straight course only following racing yesterday, we left the round course as it is.
"We've also moved the rail that was in place yesterday from where you turn into the home straight, just past the mile-and-a-half start. It means we've got fresh ground from about a mile and a half to about three furlongs out."
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to the live blog ahead of a brilliant running of the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes (3.35).
One of Ascot's biggest racedays on the calendar will soon be upon us, and boy are we in for a treat.
We've got the world's best racehorse Calandagan defending his crown, 2024 winner Goliath, Japanese raider Masquerade Ball, and since no Group 1 race would be complete without Aidan O'Brien, we've also got Benvenuto Cellini and Minnie Hauk for good measure. What's not to like?
Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest ahead of a thrilling day on the track, with live news, market movers and non-runner information throughout the morning.