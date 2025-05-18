- More
Amo and Al Shaqab join forces with big-money buy set for debut having already been gelded
Punting pointers for Monday's meetings
Carlisle: Kildare trainer saddles first course runner
There is some Irish interest at Carlisle's first Flat meeting of the year as Diego Dias saddles his first track runner in the opening 5f fillies' novice (2.30).
The County Kildare-based trainer has already had a couple of winners in Britain in his short career, both at Goodwood.
He breaks new ground at the Cumbria track with Call Margot, who was chucked in the deep end on her debut, finishing last of six at 100-1 in a Listed contest at the Curragh a fortnight ago.
She takes on six rivals, including two previous winners, under Paul Mulrennan.
Carlisle: Cheveley Park Stud 67 per cent
The owners were 2-3 at the track last year. They are represented by Latynina (4.30).
Redcar: team double green head to Teesside
The double green colours of Simon Munir and Isaac Souede have been carried to big-race glory at the likes of Cheltenham and Aintree this year, but they are set to make a rare visit to Teesside on Monday.
The owners predominantly ply their trade over jumps, with various Grade 1 victories to their name, but they have a few Flat horses too, one of whom, Calafiori, contests the second division of the 6f maiden (2.15).
The George Boughey-trained juvenile improved on his debut at Leicester when runner-up at the same track nine days ago, and bids to become the second Redcar winner for Munir and Souede, who have had five previous runners at the course.
Calafiori is one of two runners on the card for Boughey, who also saddles Cadarn in the mile handicap (3.45).
"Calafiori looked like he bumped into quite a nice horse at Leicester last time," said Boughey. "He took a nice step forward from his first run. We don't have a huge amount of evidence because he's running back quite quickly, but he seems in good shape and I think he should take all the beating."
He added: "Cadarn is a course-and-distance winner who seems to have done well since his last run. It looks a good spot for him and I hope a repeat of his last effort can see him go very close."
Roscommon: Derwent goes for back-to-back wins
River Derwent is not the most prolific winner, but he knows how to score at the track and bids to make it back-to-back successes in the 7½f handicap (6.10).
Trained by Thomas Coyle, the seven-year-old has five wins from 39 starts and one of those came when landing this contest by an impressive two and a half lengths a year ago.
However, he has been out of luck in seven starts since then, including when beaten seven lengths over this track and trip a week ago. He has been eased 2lb to a rating of 57 since, which is 4lb below his last winning mark.
Windsor: Macari out to make hay
Macari got apprentice jockey Rose Dawes off the mark for the year last week and the duo make a quick reappearance in the 1m3½f handicap (7.20).
The Sheena West-trained five-year-old has proved a dab hand on the Flat and over jumps, having also won at Plumpton in April, and gave Dawes a notable success when landing the historic City Bowl at Salisbury.
He returns just four days later with a 5lb penalty.
Windsor: Stuart Williams 100 per cent
The trainer is 2-2 with a +£33 profit to a £1 level-stake in handicaps at the track this season. He runs Existent (6.50) and Crowd Quake (8.20).
Wolverhampton: major owners team up
Two powerhouse operations combine as Al Shaqab and Amo Racing have their first runner together in the 5f novice contest (7.00).
Sheikh Joaan Al Thani's Al Shaqab operation have enjoyed Classic glory and Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe successes, while Kia Joorabchian's Amo are building up to become one of the leading players in the sport.
Having made some purchases together at the sales, their first representative hits the track on the all-weather in the shape of Rock Iguana.
A €575,000 purchase at the Arqana August Yearling Sale in 2023, the son of Wootton Bassett, who has already been gelded, represents Dante Stakes-winning trainer Ralph Beckett.
