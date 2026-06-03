Key Derby formline put to the test as Aidan O'Brien runner kicks off huge few days for Ballydoyle

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Derby clues might be gleaned from the Listed King George V Cup (6.30 ) at Leopardstown on Thursday, with likely short-priced favourite Endorsement putting the James J Braddock and Pierre Bonnard form to the test.

The Aidan O'Brien-trained Wootton Bassett colt has had four dust-ups with stablemate Pierre Bonnard, who has been well supported in recent days for the Betfred Derby on Saturday, finishing in front of him once.

Pierre Bonnard had Endorsement a length and a half back in second when winning the Zetland Stakes at Newmarket in October, and the gap was widened to five and a quarter lengths when the winner followed up in the Group 1 Criterium de Saint-Cloud later that month, with Endorsement eighth.

Endorsement finished more than five lengths ahead of Pierre Bonnard when they met in the Ballysax Stakes on their seasonal bows in April, the duo finishing second and seventh respectively behind stablemate Christmas Day.

Endorsement was just a neck behind Epsom contenders James J Braddock and Pierre Bonnard when third in last month's Leopardstown Derby Trial, and an authoritative success for Ryan Moore's mount here will bolster the confidence of those siding with that formline this weekend.

It looks an excellent opportunity for him to gain a first win since his success in a Tipperary maiden in August, although the step up to a mile and a half does pose a question.

His pedigree indicates that it should not prove too inconvenient. He is the first foal out of an unraced sister to Melbourne Cup runner-up Johannes Vermeer and Irish Derby-placed Covent Garden. He is very comfortable making the running and it is not hard to envisage him making all in this four-runner field.

O'Brien's other runner, Amadeus Mozart , is a bit harder to assess. He looked potentially smart when beating Dorset on his debut over seven furlongs last year before finishing second to Maho Bay at Newmarket. That form took a knock when the first and third were well beaten next time.

Amadeus Mozart (left) runs at Leopardstown on Thursday Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Patient tactics did not seem to show him in the best light when he was well held in seventh in the Gallinule last time.

O'Brien said: "Endorsement is stepping up to a mile and a half and it'll be interesting. We'll find out and it will give us some guidance as to whether we go to Ascot.

"Ronan [Whelan] rode Amadeus Mozart last time at the Curragh and thought a step up in trip might help, and that he wouldn't mind an ease in the ground, so we'll see."

Joseph O'Brien saddles Yousaynothingatall and So Must I . Dylan Browne McMonagle rides Yousaynothingatall, who won a Cork maiden in decisive style on soft ground last month and shapes as if the extra distance will very much play to her strengths.

The going was described as yielding on Wednesday and any further rain would be no hindrance to her claims.

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