Kempton calling for once touted Derby prospect who now has Royal Ascot on the agenda

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Dazzling debut winner Water To Wine warms up for a potential Royal Ascot tilt when he returns to action as a long odds-on shot in a 1m3f novice stakes at Kempton (7.30) on Wednesday.

Unraced as a juvenile, the John and Thady Gosden-trained Water To Wine flew home for an impressive four-and-a-quarter-length success in a Newbury maiden last month. He was then due to take on Betfred Derby favourite Benvenuto Cellini in the Chester Vase, but was declared a non-runner owing to a temperature.

Water To Wine, who will again be partnered by Ryan Moore, holds an entry for the Derby, but John Gosden has suggested that the Group 2 King Edward VII Stakes at the royal meeting is the favoured target for the son of Kingman.

Water To Wine could be heading to Royal Ascot Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Gosden said on Tuesday: “He is likely to be Ascot-bound. He's a very tall, leggy horse and Epsom might not be his track, but one step at a time. We missed a bit of time with him after Newbury but he's back now.”

Tom Goff, European bloodstock adviser for Water To Wine's owner-breeder George Strawbridge, said: “He's a lovely horse and has a beautiful action. He missed Chester and now we’re hoping he can get back on track. He'll learn a lot at Kempton because it's a different style of racing there and I'm sure he'll come on a lot for it.

“The Chester Vase was selected by John and Thady to give him experience, so obviously it was a shame he couldn't run there.

"It's easy to look back with hindsight, but he's been entered at Kempton to get some experience too. We want to see him run again before we start making any definite targets.”

On Racing Post Ratings Water To Wine has 11lb in hand of his closest rival Tripoli Flyer , the Fergal O'Brien-trained dual-purpose performer who was beaten 17 lengths by Constitution Hill on his Flat debut.

Three of Water To Wine's 11 rivals are making their debuts, including stablemate Humphrey , who is closely related to 1m3f Listed winner Lionel. Water To Wine is the only runner in the field to have registered a success.

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