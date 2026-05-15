Kalpana's return plus Epsom and Ascot clues - three more races you can't miss on a belting Saturday

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It’s already been an outstanding week for Juddmonte and Colin Keane with York success in the two Classic trials. Item is generally a 5-1 shot for the Betfred Derby following his impressive win in the Dante, while Legacy Link trades at 4-1 for the Betfred Oaks after her authoritative Musidora victory.

It could get even better on Saturday when Keane takes the ride aboard Juddmonte-owned Kalpana , who makes her seasonal reappearance in Newbury’s Group 3 Sky Sports Racing Aston Park Stakes (1.25).

Runner-up to the brilliant Calandagan in the King George last July, Kalpana signed off another successful season by winning the Group 1 British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes.

The five-year-old has to concede weight all round but is likely to start a shade of odds-on to land a seventh win from 15 starts.

Trainer Andrew Balding said: "I've been very happy with her. She looks big and well, and no doubt she'll come on for the run. This should set her up for the rest of the season. She certainly stays a mile and a half and I'm looking forward to getting her going again."

Golden Orbit goes on Oaks trial

Ralph Beckett unleashes a potential Betfred Oaks filly, Golden Orbit , in Newbury’s Listed Childwickbury Stud Fillies’ Trial Stakes (2.00).

Owned and bred by King Charles III, the daughter of Sea The Stars made a winning debut over seven furlongs at Newmarket last September in the manner of a highly promising filly.

She steps up to 1m2f on her seasonal reappearance and will be joined by stablemate Lady Roisia , a winner at Nottingham in October.

Beckett said: “This looks the right race for both fillies. They've been working well at home and we’re ready to start off their seasons.”

Golden Orbit is currently 25-1 for the Oaks, with Lady Roisia available at 100-1 for the Epsom Classic.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained Sacred Ground , runner-up in the Listed Pretty Polly Stakes at Newmarket a fortnight ago, is also engaged in the Oaks.

Royal Ascot clues at Navan

Paddy Twomey landed the 1m5f Listed Yeats Stakes (4.07 ) at Navan last year with Carmers, who went on to give him a first Royal Ascot winner in the Queen's Vase the following month, and the red-hot trainer is represented again in Saturday's race.

Twomey, who has been in sensational form with nine winners from his last 13 runners, saddles Trojan Fighter , who is reappearing quickly after getting off the mark at the third time of asking in a Ballinrobe maiden eight days ago.

Asakir has a similar profile for Johnny Murtagh, having beaten subsequent winner Cannes at Leopardstown last time, while the Joseph O'Brien-trained Limestone showed an excellent attitude at Cork last time to win a conditions race and shapes as if he will benefit from this step up in distance.

Asakir: last month's Leopardstown winner steps up to Listed class Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

However, Aidan O'Brien's New Zealand is likely to prove popular in the market with first-time blinkers under Wayne Lordan.

He has some strong form over shorter trips, most notably when a close fourth in the Autumn Stakes last season, and he was a beaten 4-5 favourite in the Blue Riband Trial at Epsom last time.

O'Brien said: "He looks like he wants a trip as he was a bit lazy last time and he's always been a big, lazy horse at home. He's in good form and we're hoping the trip will help him."

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