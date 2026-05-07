Joseph O'Brien has three big chances in the Chester Cup - but who is his number one?

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

We're used to an O'Brien saddling multiple runners with major chances in big races. But it's hard to remember even Aidan having such a formidable hand in a valuable handicap as the one his son Joseph holds in the Ladbrokes Chester Cup.

O'Brien is lethal when it comes to long-distance Flat handicaps, best illustrated by his two wins in the Irish Cesarewitch in the last three years, which have helped him significantly outperform the market when it comes to races over 2m and beyond in Britain and Ireland during his training career. A £1 level stake on all his runners in such races would have yielded punters more than £100.

But anyone looking to jump on the O'Brien bandwagon at Chester faces a conundrum given the trainer fields three in the race.