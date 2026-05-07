- More
Joseph O'Brien has three big chances in the Chester Cup - but who is his number one?
We're used to an O'Brien saddling multiple runners with major chances in big races. But it's hard to remember even Aidan having such a formidable hand in a valuable handicap as the one his son Joseph holds in the Ladbrokes Chester Cup.
O'Brien is lethal when it comes to long-distance Flat handicaps, best illustrated by his two wins in the Irish Cesarewitch in the last three years, which have helped him significantly outperform the market when it comes to races over 2m and beyond in Britain and Ireland during his training career. A £1 level stake on all his runners in such races would have yielded punters more than £100.
But anyone looking to jump on the O'Brien bandwagon at Chester faces a conundrum given the trainer fields three in the race.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inRaceday Intel
Last updated
- 2.35 Chester: 'This trip is a little short for him' - dual Derby hero Lambourn returns to action in hot renewal of the Huxley Stakes
- 2026 Chester Cup pinstickers' guide: runners, tips, key quotes and Graeme Rodway's ratings for every contender
- A big market mover at Wexford with an eye-catching jockey booking - Harry March provides all the vital insight for Thursday's racing
- 2.35 Chester: 'He works like a classy horse' - can Constitution River break the mould and use the Dee Stakes as a springboard for Derby glory?
- Title rivals in focus: Oisin Murphy and Billy Loughnane’s rides assessed for day two of the Chester May meeting
- 2.35 Chester: 'This trip is a little short for him' - dual Derby hero Lambourn returns to action in hot renewal of the Huxley Stakes
- 2026 Chester Cup pinstickers' guide: runners, tips, key quotes and Graeme Rodway's ratings for every contender
- A big market mover at Wexford with an eye-catching jockey booking - Harry March provides all the vital insight for Thursday's racing
- 2.35 Chester: 'He works like a classy horse' - can Constitution River break the mould and use the Dee Stakes as a springboard for Derby glory?
- Title rivals in focus: Oisin Murphy and Billy Loughnane’s rides assessed for day two of the Chester May meeting