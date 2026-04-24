Jonbon's Aintree absence could prove crucial in bid for Celebration Chase hat-trick - but is he still good enough?

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Nicky Henderson is hopeful Jonbon's absence from this month's Aintree Grand National meeting can see his superstar chaser return to winning ways and bag the Grade 1 bet365 Celebration Chase for the third time.

The Lambourn trainer is level with Paul Nicholls on seven wins apiece in the £175,000 feature, but he will move out on his own if Jonbon can repeat his success from 2023 and 2024, and join former stablemate Altior as a three-time winner of the race.

Three of the ten-year-old's best performances based on Racing Post Ratings have come at Sandown, including his four-length defeat of El Fabiolo two years ago, and Henderson is optimistic he will run another good race, despite conditions being on the quick side.

Henderson said: "He's in good form and we're happy. There looks to be plenty of pace in the race, which can be only a good thing. I'm hoping and thinking the chase course will be okay."

Jonbon has won two of his five outings this season – Grade 1 victories in the Clarence House and Ascot Chase – and was last seen finishing ten lengths behind Heart Wood in second in the Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

Henderson decided to give the 20-time winner a break after the festival, and he returns following a 44-day layoff. He is back over this 1m7½f trip for the first time since being well beaten by Il Etait Temps in the Tingle Creek Chase at this track in December.

Henderson said: "I thought he needed another fortnight off after Cheltenham, so that's why we missed Aintree. I'm hoping we're right. He loves Sandown and he's always been good there.

"He seems in good order. He's so enthusiastic, and he loves it. With his age, it must be becoming more difficult, so we still have to mind him, but he's very relaxed and doing well."

Analysis: the question Jonbon must answer is durability, not distance

By Keith Melrose, betting editor

It is more than five years since Jonbon, then popularly styled as Douvan's little brother, made his debut on the track in Britain. Since then he has stepped out from his brother's shadow, in achievement if not quite on ability, and become the most bankable Grade 1 chaser in training.

He is ten now, though, and has been facing calls to move up in distance for half of his life. These were never likely to dampen down as he aged, and something is clearly tugging on his price for Saturday's Celebration Chase at Sandown. Normally, Jonbon would be odds-on to beat horses with Thistle Ask or Solness's form.

Doubts about the trip are unlikely to be the main factor. The horses who hold their form best into their second decade tend to be two-mile chasers. Jonbon has won a Grade 1 at around the minimum distance this season and was second to Il Etait Temps, now the Champion Chaser, in another.

Jonbon and Nicky Henderson: farewell tour in 2026-27? Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

The question is whether he is operating at his very best nowadays, irrespective of distance. In seven of his 28 races, Jonbon has posted a Racing Post Rating of 170 or more. The most recent of those was over a year ago, when he beat Protektorat in a three-finisher Melling Chase. He has run five times since, operating consistently at a notch below his best.

If Jonbon is that little bit more vulnerable now, it becomes more important to ride him to his strengths. Nico de Boinville knows how to do that, of course. It just requires a bit of force. To categorise Jonbon according to trip is wrong, as his record of adaptability attests. What he has always been is a horse with a long stride and high cruising speed who is best when going an even pace, whether that is around two miles or two and a half.

With Thistle Ask and Solness in this field, conditions that suit Jonbon are pretty much assured. This race ought to tell us how close he is to his best ahead of what you must imagine will be his farewell tour in 2026-27.

What they say

Joe Tizzard, trainer of JPR One

He's in good nick. He's had a wonderful season, has been consistent, and dropping back in trip at this track will be fine, while he should love the ground too. He's got a live chance of being placed again.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Solness

Our plan was originally to go to Punchestown, but this race cut up a bit so we decided to let him travel and take his chance. He's travelled well, and hopefully it's not coming too soon after a tough race at Aintree. If it's not, we think he has a good chance of being competitive.

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