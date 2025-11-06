Jonbon conqueror Il Etait Temps warms up for Tingle Creek at Clonmel as Willie Mullins seeks tenth win in Grade 2

From Del Mar to Flemington to Clonmel. The next stop on Willie Mullins' round-the-world trip is the quaint County Tipperary track, where he unleashes Il Etait Temps in the Clonmel Oil Chase.

You won't be too surprised to hear Mullins has farmed this Grade 2 in recent times. He has won each of the last three runnings, seven of the last nine and nine of the last 12. Among the stellar names on the roll of honour are Champagne Fever (2014), Kemboy (2018), Douvan (2019) and Allaho (2023), while Saint Sam was successful last year.

This year Il Etait Temps returns to action 194 days after walloping Jonbon in the Celebration Chase at Sandown on the final day of the British jumps season.

That extraordinary performance, which earned him a Racing Post Rating of 175, came on the back of a 359-day absence, which makes it all the more impressive. Clearly he goes well fresh and this outing at Clonmel is being used as a prep for the Tingle Creek at Sandown next month.

Il Etait Temps gets the better of Jonbon in the Celebration Chase at Sandown last season Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Mullins, whose only Tingle Creek winner was Un De Sceaux in 2016, said: "I'm trying to get him ready for the Tingle Creek. It's not a race I'd normally go for, but he performed so well at Sandown in the Celebration Chase that it would be an opportunity missed. He came in a little earlier, so we're going to the Clonmel Oil with him."

On the figures, Il Etait Temps doesn't have too much to spare over stablemate Gentleman De Mee . He is rated 9lb superior to him but has to give away 9lb. In theory, they should finish very close together if both bring their A-game.

Gentleman De Mee is very in and out, though, and was unable to back up his Topham Chase heroics in a Grade 2 at Sandown on his final start last season.

The field is completed by 2024 Irish Grand National winner Intense Raffles and Senecia .

Intense Raffles was a leading fancy for last season's Grand National at Aintree after getting within three-quarters of a length of Nick Rockett in the Bobbyjo Chase at Fairyhouse in his prep.

An early mistake at Aintree had him on the back foot and he was pulled up at halfway. The softer the ground the better his chance here, although the trip is very much on the sharp side.

