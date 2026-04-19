Jolly Roger heads north in bid for first handicap success - analysis and quotes for Redcar feature

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It’s surely only a matter of time before Jolly Roger lands his first handicap, and this rates a decent opportunity.

The Newmarket-trained four-year-old heads north on the back of three highly creditable efforts at Meydan over the winter.

Sent off 9-2 for a 14-runner 7f handicap at York’s Dante meeting last May off a 1lb lower mark, he would likely have gone very close but for encountering significant trouble in running.

Seagolazo takes the eye from a handicapping perspective as he is now 9lb lower than when contesting Royal Ascot’s Britannia Stakes last June.

Although unable to make much impact in that prestigious event, the son of Havana Grey was beaten just three-quarters of a length into third place behind Dutch Decoy at Newmarket the following month, and kicks off the new campaign on a decent mark.

Double Parked , a winner three times at this track during a profitable 2025, is the type to improve again at four.

Double Parked’s best performance arguably came on his final start of last term when beaten three-quarters of a length into third by Debora’s Dream in the Straight-Mile Series Final here.

Trainer Tim Easterby’s runners have generally been needing the run during the opening weeks of the turf season, but an explosion of winners is probably just around the corner.

Three-time all-weather scorer Sea Legend remains a maiden on turf, but the Jim Goldie-trained six-year-old could run a big race in receipt of considerable weight from his rivals.

Ground and weather

The going at Redcar was good to firm on Sunday. Raceday is expected to be dry and partly sunny, with temperatures reaching a high of 9C.

What they say

David O'Meara, trainer of New Image

He's a good horse and his work this spring has been pleasing. We're drawn in three, which should be fine, and this is the first run of what I'm hoping can be a good season for him.

Tim Easterby, trainer of Double Parked

He's in good order for his first run of the season and has trained on well. He's won three of his four starts at Redcar and was only narrowly beaten on the other, so he likes the track and has proved he's versatile when it comes to the ground.

Jim Goldie, trainer of Sea Legend

We've been dropping him in and playing him late, which Lauren Young [jockey] is very good at. I still wouldn't know how good he is. He's by Sea The Stars out of a Dark Angel mare and I think he's getting better. He likes Tapeta, but on turf I think he wants fast ground, which he should get. But it's a different ball game and whether he can transfer his form at Newcastle to Redcar remains to be seen. I'm hoping he runs well.

By Chris Cook

1. Callan's perfect Lingfield record put to the test

Amateur jockeys tend not to have very big fan clubs but surely young Henry Callan must have his share of followers, with a career strike-rate of 31 per cent and four wins from his seven rides this year. He remains unbeaten around Lingfield's tricky all-weather circuit after four rides there, a record which he puts at risk in today's opener, a mile handicap (2.21) for amateurs. Callan rides No Knee Never , who has been hard to win with. His most recent success was in January at Southwell, the last time Callan was aboard. The jockey is two from two for trainer James Owen.

2. Lone Kelso runner catches the eye

Towcester-based trainer Billy Aprahamian is having a good month, with two wins and two thirds in nine runs, so it's an interesting time for him to have his first runner at Kelso. Menaggio hasn't scored since joining the yard last summer but his rating has come down a useful 19lb and, in his first run since wind surgery, he was going well alongside the eventual winner when tripping over a hurdle in Southwell's back straight last month. Gavin Sheehan goes north for this one ride in the 2m6½f handicap hurdle (2.30).

3. Newcastle should suit nicely-rated George

A straight 5f rather than Wolverhampton's turning one might be a big help for Nana's Boy George , who goes in a sprint handicap at Newcastle (7.30). A scopey sort, he found himself immediately on his heels on his handicap debut last month but made good progress after reaching the straight and getting a bit of room to run. The three-year-old seems to have landed on a rating from which he can win.

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