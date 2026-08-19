Johanna Walsh is ready to surpass Diamond Necklace's level - Kalpana and Minnie Hauk will struggle to live with her in Yorkshire Oaks

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Now is the time for Johanna Walsh to upset the established order in the Legends Global Yorkshire Oaks . I'll be snapping up all the 9-2 I can about the explosive Irish Oaks winner to beat Kalpana and Minnie Hauk.

Trust Joseph O’Brien to conjure another half-stone of improvement out of Johanna Walsh because that will happen on her current trajectory, meaning those superstars will struggle to live with her.

Johanna Walsh is the best three-year-old filly I’ve seen this season aside from Diamond Necklace and is ready to surpass that one’s level.

Diamond Necklace was forward enough to win a Group 1 as a juvenile, while this late-blooming Sea The Stars filly ran just once at two and only broke her maiden in May.

Few were aware of Johanna Walsh three months ago and the first proper race she contested was the Ribblesdale. Her inexperience was apparent at Royal Ascot and her head defeat to Earth Shot deserved marking up.

That experience bore fruit for Johanna Walsh in the Irish Oaks. She powered home by four lengths and could have extended the deficit further if Dylan Browne McMonagle had wanted to.

Johanna Walsh streaks clear of her rivals to win the Irish Oaks under Dylan Browne McMonagle Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

To put Johanna Walsh's Curragh tour de force into perspective, only the great Enable can better the Racing Post Rating she recorded in the past decade.

RPRs illustrate a beautiful arc of progression in Johanna Walsh’s career (72, 76, 90, 109 and 120) and I would be staggered if we have already witnessed the extent of her ability.

The Yorkshire Oaks is a happy hunting ground for three-year-old fillies and we have the right candidate to make it 11 victories for the Classic generation in the past 13 runnings.

Enable (2017) and Alpinista (2022) were the only older horses to oblige since 2013 and won three Arcs between them. That tells us you need a generational talent to defy the modern trend.

While Kalpana proved she was just that when capturing a rip-roaring King George, she must have had a hard race and will need an iron constitution to reproduce that level only 26 days later.

The reigning Yorkshire Oaks queen Minnie Hauk has become difficult to predict since her runner-up finish in the Arc.

An easier prediction to make is that Johanna Walsh will raise her game again while her brilliant rivals will struggle to.

Analysis by Robbie Wilders

O'Brien: 'We think our filly is improving all the time'

Age is most certainly on Johanna Walsh's side as she takes on her elders in the Yorkshire Oaks. The last three winners of the prestigious event have all been three-year-olds, and 17 of the 26 runnings since the turn of the century have also gone the way of the Classic generation.

Johanna Walsh has come a very long way in a very short space of time.

She only appeared once at two, finishing third in a mile maiden at Thurles, and she was beaten on her reappearance in a Gowran Park maiden in early April on her first start at three, too.

Had you suggested she would be rubbing shoulders with the likes of Kalpana and Minnie Hauk at that stage, you would have been laughed at.

Joseph O'Brien: "The race looks a perfect fit for her; the track, the trip and the ground should all be in her favour" Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

But an emphatic Leopardstown maiden victory when upped to 1m2f was followed by a narrow defeat to Earth Shot in the Ribblesdale at Royal Ascot, where a loose horse did her absolutely no favours up the home straight. Then came the statement performance.

The Irish Oaks looked like a competitive contest on paper, but Johanna Walsh made some good fillies look ordinary with a smashing turn of foot. She won by four lengths and posted a Racing Post Rating of 120. That makes her a leading player here, and her trainer has been complimentary about her in the lead-up to the race.

"She's been training great since the Irish Oaks," said Joseph O'Brien, who is searching for his first success in the race either as a trainer or a jockey.

"We think our filly is improving all the time and we've been delighted with what she's been doing since the Curragh. The race looks a perfect fit for her; the track, the trip and the ground should all be in her favour. There are plenty of really talented rivals in there, but we like our filly and we're looking forward to seeing how she gets on."

Reporting by David Jennings

Read more York Intel here

Kalpana set to clash with Minnie Hauk and progressive Irish Oaks winner Johanna Walsh in Yorkshire Oaks

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