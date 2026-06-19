Jan Brueghel, Kalpana and more mean the Hardwicke is a Group 1 in all but name - but these five top judges are all predicting an upset

A superb field of 12 go to post for the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot on Saturday, with the clash between Kalpana, Jan Brueghel, Goliath and many more resembling a Group 1.

But who will emerge on top? Five top judges have had their say.

'I’m convinced he's a top-level winner in waiting'

There is a definite desire to take on the top two in the betting, as this ground is likely far quicker than ideal for Kalpana and Jan Brueghel arrives off the back of a tough race in taxing conditions in the Coronation Cup.

There may be six Group/Grade 1 winners in this field, but I’m going to take them all on with Best Secret , who I’m convinced is a top-level winner in waiting.

He looked like he would relish further when following an eye-catching third in the Golden Gates with success in a 1m2f handicap at Glorious Goodwood, and proved just that when beating Gethin by a neck in the Prix Turenne in September.

That effort can be marked up further as those ‘sit and sprint’ races don’t look ideal for him, while the runner-up advertised that form when pushing Wednesday’s Prince of Wales’s Stakes winner Ombudsman close in the Brigadier Gerard last month.

Best Secret again did well to overcome a steadily run race when landing the Prix d’Hedouville last time, clocking some good closing sectionals and putting three lengths between himself and West Wind Blows, who was less than a length behind Calandagan in the Sheema Classic the start before and has since got within a neck of Kalpana in the Aston Park Stakes.

All his form is stacking up well and, given he promises to be even better in a truly run race and has no issue with fast ground, he looks overpriced.

Harry Wilson

'A return to Ascot has to be in his favour'

I’m not sure Kalpana is going to be at her very best on quick ground and while I’m a big Jan Brueghel fan, he had a particularly tough race at Epsom just a fortnight ago.

Goliath and Giavellotto are both bona fide Group 1 performers with slight preference for the former, who was back on song in a Group 2 at Chantilly last time, posting his best effort since 2024.

Goliath: returns to Ascot where he won the 2024 King George Credit: Alan Crowhurst

I think he’s at his best when coming off a strong pace, which he ought to get here, and a return to Ascot has to be in his favour having recorded his career best when winning the King George over this course and distance in 2024.

Unlike Giavellotto who was last seen in Dubai, Goliath has had a recent prep, and that could just give him the edge on Saturday.

Phil Anderson

'This race is ripe for a bet'

Any race that has Kalpana and Jan Brueghel at the top of the market must be ripe for a bet because neither of them are anything special.

They could still win, of course, especially should this opposition not turn out to have a star among them, but there might just be one.

Take a look at the Stephane Wattell-trained French raider Best Secret, who has won three of his last four starts and inflicted defeat on Gethin at Saint-Cloud last year.

That form doesn’t look too shabby now given how close that rival came to seeing off Ombudsman at Sandown.

Best Secret warmed up for this with an impressive victory at Longchamp last month, when he did well to overcome a slow start and produced some solid finishing sectionals to win going away in a relatively slowly run race.

He will be even better when getting a stronger gallop. That should happen here because the Ballydoyle runners are confirmed stayers, who need to turn this into a test of stamina, rather than speed. In that scenario it’s possible Best Secret could take another significant step forward and he doesn’t have all that much to find.

Graeme Rodway

'Double-figure odds underestimate his chance'

What a race in prospect, with oodles of class in the field as six of the 12 runners are Group or Grade 1 winners.

It will also be a proper test of stamina: the market leaders are strong stayers at a mile and a half, a couple have won over further and a good gallop plays to their strengths.

But a decent pace will also unlock further improvement in the unheralded Best Secret, quite possibly enough to make him a serious contender.

He caught the eye here last year when coming from an impossible position to take third place in the Golden Gates Handicap and confirmed that promise when returning to Britain to land a handicap at Glorious Goodwood before taking a Listed race at home in France.

Map Of Stars: wins Tuesday's Wolferton after being well beaten by Best Secret last month Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The four-year-old has progressed again this season and his Group 3 victory at Longchamp last month is high-class form: he won by upwards of three lengths from three horses who have run really well in smart company since, including Map Of Stars, who took the Wolferton here on Tuesday.

The best secret about Best Secret is that he is good and getting better. Double-figure odds underestimate his chance.

David Carr

'He's two from two against the favourite and a much bigger price'

This is a cracking betting heat. Legacy Link bounced in Thursday's Ribblesdale off a big run in the Oaks and second favourite Jan Brueghel had a hard race in the Coronation Cup in taxing conditions.

While Kalpana is the right market leader, she’s far from a certainty on ground this fast in a deep field.

At bigger odds I prefer Giavellotto , who is two from two against Kalpana, including in the Arc facing conditions he would have hated.

He bounces off a fast surface and has posted a series of top-class efforts in defeat around the world. Arriving late off a decent pace around Ascot should be ideal.

I’ve also backed Goliath. He loves this track and his return from a break in the Grand Prix de Chantilly went swimmingly. Odds of 16-1 about him for the King George, his long-term target, are worth considering, too.

Robbie Wilders

What they say

Ralph Beckett, trainer of Amiloc

He’s well, but it’ll be tough.

Richard Brown, racing adviser to Wathnan Racing, owners of Best Secret

He impressed when he won the Prix d’Hedouville. West Wind Blows, the runner-up, ran very well at Newbury next time, so it looks solid form. He’s a colt we hold in very high regard. It’s a Group 1 in all but name. We’ll learn plenty about where he is in the pecking order.

Willie Mullins, trainer of Ethical Diamond

I think the ground will suit and he's had some good runs around Ascot. He has a nice each-way chance.

Ethical Diamond: won the Breeders' Cup Turf on fast ground Credit: Edward Whitaker

Marco Botti, trainer of Giavellotto

It's a very good race but we've been planning this for a while. He ran well on Dubai World Cup night and he likes fast ground. Oisin Murphy knows the horse well and we've beaten Kalpana before so we hope to be thereabouts – he seems in great form.

Francis Graffard, trainer of Goliath

Goliath is very well. Mentally and physically he's in top form. It's a strong race, so it's not easy, but he was wonderful at Chantilly last time. We'll see on the day, but he's in top shape.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Jan Brueghel and Lambourn

Both came out of Epsom very well. It's a mile and a half on very different ground so that shouldn't be a disadvantage to them and both are in good form.

Simon Crisford, joint-trainer of West Wind Blows

He's in good form and ran very well at Newbury. This is another stiff test for him but he acquits himself really well in the big races.

Andrew Balding, trainer of Kalpana

I'd be a little bit concerned about the ground but we'll see what they're doing watering wise overnight and make a decision in the morning. She's a very talented filly, but at the same time we'd never want to risk her if we felt the conditions were too fast.

William Haggas, trainer of Santorini Star

She's a good filly and I'm happy with her. She's improving and has got a lot of class. We're trying cheekpieces to help her concentrate, I thought she looked round a bit in the straight at Longchamp. It's a bit like Addeybb, he was very genuine but we put cheekpieces on and he grew another leg.

Reporting by David Carr

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