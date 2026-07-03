James Willoughby's runner-by-runner guide to the Belmont Derby

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If you want the best guide to the major races in North America this year, look no further than the Racing Post. Esteemed analyst and self-confessed US racing obsessive James Willoughby will be providing his expert runner-by-runner guides for a selection of the best Stateside races through 2026, exclusively on racecards at racingpost.com.

This week, a field of ten including strong representation from Britain will line up on Saturday night for the Belmont Derby, one of America's most prestigious turf races for three-year-olds. Willoughby has run his eye over every runner in the field and provides his unique and insightful analysis.

You can also find James's insight on the Belmont Oaks (9.06 Saratoga) on our race cards.

James Willoughby's view: Very useful form to win maiden at Gulfstream (8.5f, Tapeta) last November and black type event at Aqueduct (1m) in April; 13-1, best effort when about 1l second to West End Kid in Grade 3 Pennine Ridge here (8.5f) last month, always prominent in steadily run race; improving but needs to step up.

Star rating: **

Blackmail 22:20 Saratoga View Racecard Jky: Javier Castellano Tnr: Mark Casse

James Willoughby's view: Looked a smart prospect when winning first two starts last year in maiden here in August and Grade 2 Pilgrim Stakes at Aqueduct (by head) in October; only ninth in Grade 1 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf at Del Mar, but returned to form when about 2l third to West End Kid in Grade 3 Pennine Ridge here (8.5f) one month ago, short of room; looks sure to give a good account.

Star rating: **

Bottas 22:20 Saratoga View Racecard Jky: Manuel Franco Tnr: Miguel Clement

James Willoughby's view: Unbeaten in first three, scoring with more in hand than half-length margin in Grade 3 Transylvania at Keeneland in April; drawn wide and ran on strongly from last, too much to do, when excellent 2l second to Stark Contrast in Grade 1 American Turf at Churchill Downs (8.5f); must go well.

Star rating: *****

Remember Mamba 22:20 Saratoga View Racecard Jky: Jose L Ortiz Tnr: Cherie DeVaux

James Willoughby's view: Promising winner of maiden at Tampa Bay in February and black type Jersey Derby at Monmouth (1m; kicked 2l clear) in May; needs to find a lot more to contend with these.

Star rating: **

Third Coast 22:20 Saratoga View Racecard Jky: Jose Lezcano Tnr: Thomas F Proctor

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James Willoughby's view: Managed two wins in his last six outings; got home in front by half a length in a black type at Laurel Park in May; rises sharply in class and has a lot to prove.

Star rating: **

Turf Star 22:20 Saratoga View Racecard Jky: Dylan Davis Tnr: H Graham Motion

James Willoughby's view: Useful form on first eight starts, then best race when 4l third to Gstaad in Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh in May, keeping on from rear; good chance based on that, and he could just be getting better as stable returns to peak form; should stay 1m1f.

Star rating: ****

Pacific Avenue 22:20 Saratoga View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

James Willoughby's view: Broke maiden on fifth attempt at Churchill Downs in April, gradually asserting to win in workmanlike style; made late headway, never nearer, when 3l second to Touch Of Fire in Listed race on same track (1m1f) following month; needs to improve sharply to reach a place.

Star rating: *

Tiernanogue 22:20 Saratoga View Racecard Jky: Ricardo Santana Jr Tnr: Brendan P Walsh

James Willoughby's view: Progressive form in four starts, scoring in a maiden at Keeneland in April, allowance race at Churchill Downs in May and Grade 3 Pennine Ridge at Saratoga (8.5f) last month; favourite, beat Blackmail and Bottas by more than 1l, with something more to spare, in last-named event; ready for step up in grade.

Star rating: ***

West End Kid 22:20 Saratoga View Racecard Jky: Tyler Gaffalione Tnr: William Walden

James Willoughby's view: Very useful form to beat Pacific Avenue (who has improved since) by 1l in Listed race at Meydan (1m) in February; better effort since when winning Group 2 German 2,000 Guineas at Cologne (1m) by just over 1l, again showing turn of foot; likeable colt, should stay 1m1f, and right in the mix here.

Star rating: ****

Title Role 22:20 Saratoga View Racecard Jky: John R Velazquez Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

James Willoughby's view: Very smart colt in the making; won maiden at Fair Grounds in January, allowance race at Keeneland in April and Listed race at Churchill Downs (1m1f) in May; deeply impressive in last-named event, taking over in straight at will and clearing away to win by 3l, not at all hard ridden; smooth-travelling, easy-moving colt with a long stride.

Star rating: ****

Touch Of Fire 22:20 Saratoga View Racecard Jky: Flavien Prat Tnr: Brad H Cox

James Willoughby's Belmont Derby verdict:

A race stacked with highly talented horses, many of whom do their best work late on. The British-trained pair Title Role and Pacific Avenue are easy to fancy and although the former came out best on their previous encounter at Meydan, the latter has improved since. Of the home contingent, West End Kid is definitely one for the shortlist, given his rate of improvement, while Touch Of Fire (second choice) could not have been more impressive in a Listed race at Churchill Downs. REMEMBER MAMBA earns the vote based on his excellent second in a Grade 1 at the same track, to Stark Contrast who may be the most talented young turf horse in the USA. Turf Star has lots to find but his trainer has won the last two renewals and is a skilled operator. Remember Mamba 22:20 Saratoga View Racecard Jky: Jose L Ortiz Tnr: Cherie DeVaux

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