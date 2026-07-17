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Raceday Intel04 July 2026
22:20 Saratoga

The Preakness one-two and Kentucky Derby third clash in Saturday's Haskell Stakes - read James Willoughby's runner-by-runner guide

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If you want the best guide to the major races in North America this year, look no further than the Racing Post. Esteemed analyst and self-confessed US racing obsessive James Willoughby will be providing his expert runner-by-runner guides for a selection of the best Stateside races through 2026, exclusively on racecards at racingpost.com.

This week, some of the best three-year-olds in the current crop meet in the Haskell Stakes (10.45). The race has been won by luminaries such as Big Brown, Rachel Alexandra and American Pharoah in recent years. This year' the seven runners are aiming to follow on from Journalism landing the prize 12 months ago.

Read on for James Willoughby's runner-by-runner analysis. You can also find James's insight on the Diana Stakes (7.46 Saratogaon our racecards.

1. Star Sweeper

James Willoughby's view: Useful form in Listed events but no form close to the level needed to defeat these.

Star rating: *

Silk
Star Sweeper22:45 Monmouth Park
View Racecard
Jky: Luis Romero Rivera Jr Tnr: Louis Linder Jr

2. Further Ado

James Willoughby's view: Very impressive in Grade 1 Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland (1m1f; won by 11l) in April but disappointing favourite for Grade 1 Kentucky Derby (11th of 18, never looking likely to take hand in finish); returned to best to win Grade 3 Matt Winn Stakes at Churchill Downs in June by 2l; seems to need daylight tracking leaders and should get that kind of scenario here.

Star rating: ****

Silk
Further Ado22:45 Monmouth Park
View Racecard
Jky: Irad Ortiz Jr Tnr: Brad H Cox

3. Baby Vino

James Willoughby's view: Impressive winner of Listed Pegasus Stakes here (8.5f), the acknowledged local prep for this; that form still leaves him with a lot to find.

Star rating: **

Silk
Baby Vino22:45 Monmouth Park
View Racecard
Jky: Jorge A Vargas Jr Tnr: Lindsay Schultz

Watch our Haskell Stakes preview below...

4. The Puma

James Willoughby's view: Very smart form in four starts, winning Grade 3 Tampa Bay Derby (8.5f) in March but better effort still when beaten a nose by Commandment in Grade 1 Florida Derby (1m1f) later same month; missed Kentucky Derby (and training time since) with skin infection but could still take a hand after the layoff.

Star rating: ****

Silk
The Puma22:45 Monmouth Park
View Racecard
Jky: Luis Saez Tnr: Gustavo Delgado

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5. Iron Honor

James Willoughby's view: Successful on first two starts, both at Aqueduct, in maiden last December and Grade 3 Gotham Stakes (1m; by 1l) in April; ran best race yet when second to Napoleon Solo in Grade 1 Preakness Stakes at Laurel (9.5f) in May, closing to just over 1l behind winner; open to more improvement and strong claims.

Star rating: ****

Silk
Iron Honor22:45 Monmouth Park
View Racecard
Jky: Flavien Prat Tnr: Chad C Brown

6. Napoleon Solo

James Willoughby's view: Strong-running horse with a ton of early pace; career-best effort to beat Iron Honor by just over 1l in Preakness Stakes at Laurel (9.5f; second Grade 1 win) in May; travelled really strongly to take command there and value for more than winning margin (had suffered foot problems and may have been short of work); could still be open to more improvement and likely the one to beat.

Star rating: *****

Silk
Napoleon Solo22:45 Monmouth Park
View Racecard
Jky: Paco Lopez Tnr: Chad Summers

7. Ocelli

James Willoughby's view: Late-running horse capable of smart efforts but not necessarily wins of the same class; third in Grade 1 company in May in the Kentucky Derby and fourth in Preakness Stakes; another belated effort when 1l second to Chip Honcho in Grade 3 Ohio Derby at Thistledown (1m1f) last month; strong chance of a minor place.

Star rating: ***

Silk
Tiernanogue22:20 Saratoga
View Racecard
Jky: Ricardo Santana Jr Tnr: Brendan P Walsh

James Willoughby's Haskell Stakes verdict:

Preakness winner NAPOLEON SOLO could build on his defeat of Iron Honor at Laurel in which he prevailed despite an interrupted preparation with hoof problems. Further Ado (second choice) would be a big threat on his best form, but seems to have two ways of running and was behind The Puma when that rival won the Tampa Bay Derby. Ocelli seems a banker for exacta and trifecta betting, but would need a meltdown up front to make up the ground he forfeits early.
Silk
Napoleon Solo22:45 Monmouth Park
View Racecard
Jky: Paco Lopez Tnr: Chad Summers

Read these next:

Godolphin globetrotter Rebel's Romance retired after nine top-level wins and £12 million in prize-money 

Bay City Roller 'highly unlikely' to contest King George as quick ground threatens to reroute wide-margin Coronation Cup winner 

Donnacha O'Brien corrects Australian media reports of stable star's sale as he outlines major international targets for big guns

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